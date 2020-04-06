Gold Scalp Matrix Pro

⭐ Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot

Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine

Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe.
It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions.

This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and automatic multi-TP profits, without manually monitoring charts all day.

🔥 Key Features
✅ 1. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) – M5

The EA is engineered and stress-tested on the 5-minute timeframe, where gold movement creates ideal scalping opportunities.

✅ 2. Ultra-Smart Entry Logic

✔ Price above/below EMA-200 confirms trend
✔ SAR aligns to identify precise reversal points
✔ Enters only during clean momentum conditions

Result → Powerful trend-following scalping entries

✅ 3. 6-Position Smart Scaling System

The EA automatically opens:

1 Main Position (double lot)

4 TP-targeted positions

1 Runner Position (rides the big move)

✅ 4. 5 Take-Profit Steps

Fast profit locking with TP levels based on points:

TP1

TP2

TP3

TP4

TP5

Perfect for high-volatility gold movements.

✅ 5. Advanced Step Trailing System

As price hits TP1 → TP2 → TP3 → TP4 → TP5
the EA automatically moves SL higher/lower step-by-step.

Ensures:
✔ minimal drawdown
✔ maximum profit capture
✔ runner position stays alive for extended trends

✅ 6. Fixed SL in Points

Every trade has a fixed SL in points for safety and predictability.
No hidden martingale, no grid expansion, no dangerous averaging.

✅ 7. Risk-Based Lot Sizing (Percentage Mode)

You can choose:
✔ Fixed lot mode – example: 0.02 + 0.01
✔ Risk-percent mode – example: 1% of balance → auto lot calculation

Lot size automatically adjusts as your account grows.

✅ 8. Designed for All Account Types

ECN

Raw spread

Standard

Cent accounts

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is ideal for traders who want:

Quick scalping entries

Clear risk control

High-probability trend trades

Multiple TP exits

No emotional trading

Set-and-forget performance

⚙ Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Account Type: Any (ECN preferred)

Spread: Low spread recommended

SL/TP: Already optimized in EA

📌 Important Notes

This EA does not use:
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid
❌ Arbitrage
❌ High-risk averaging

It follows pure trend + reversal logic, making it safer and more stable in real trading.

⭐ Final Words

Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is built for real traders who want a reliable, highly optimized Gold scalping solution with strong risk-to-reward control and automatic multi-TP scaling.

Install → Run → Watch profits lock step-by-step
Рекомендуем также
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Эксперты
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Эксперты
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/149784 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/149785 Satoshi Nakamoto – советник для BTCUSD M5 Satoshi Nakamoto – специализированный советник, разработанный специально для BTCUSD на таймфрейме M5. Он сочетает в себе входы на основе RSI с выходами на основе ADX, а также надежные уровни управления рисками. Цель: улавливать микродвижения биткоина, обеспечивая при этом строгую защиту счета. Ключевые особенности Зависит от
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — это многофункциональный робот для активного трейдинга на самых востребованных финансовых инструментах, включая популярные валютные пары (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), золото (XAU/USD), нефть (Brent, WTI) и криптовалюты (BTC, ETH, LTC и прочие). В основе алгоритма лежит модернизированная версия скользящей средней Hull (HMA), которая даёт более чёткие сигналы по сравнению с классическими Moving Average. Советник гибко реагирует на краткосрочные ценовые колебани
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Эксперты
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Умный прорыв с точностью отложенных ордеров "Nusantara" – это экспертный советник (EA), основанный на стратегии прорыва, которая улучшена с помощью дистанционного исполнения отложенных ордеров и оснащена системой переключения управления рисками. Разработан для серьезных трейдеров, которым нужна автоматизированная, безопасная стратегия, которая остается гибкой в ​​у
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Эксперты
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Gold Scalper Beta
Gabriel Katao Silwamba
Эксперты
The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Эксперты
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Эксперты
AdvisorKing - это мультивалютный скальпер, который использует авторские алгоритмы торговли. Вход в рынок осуществляется с помощью фильтров, что позволяет торговому советнику получать хорошие результаты во время маловолатильной  торговой сессии. Данная система рассчитана для долгосрочной торговли и подойдет для трейдеров, которые привыкли к стабильности и минимальному риску. Торговый советник не содержит таких опасных стратегий как сетка и мартингейл. По вопросам настройки и установки торгового
Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5
Sujit Kumar Patel
Эксперты
Introducing the "Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5" – Your Ultimate Gold Trading EXPERT ADVISOR Solution! New Release Update: "Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5" Version 2.1 update: Download the newer version 2.1. I have upgraded the "Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5" with more features to deliver even better performance. -Updated Default Settings for XAUUSD M5. (Can be used with other timeframes as well). The higher time frames works well. -(Recommended to use default settings with XAUUSD Time Period M5, Use
SuperHybridEA
Tichaona Mahuni
Эксперты
SuperHybridEA: Advanced Forex Trading Solution Overview SuperHybridEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to navigate the forex market with a balanced approach. Optimized for hedging accounts on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1), it integrates trend-following and range-trading strategies with robust risk management. Built for adaptability, it uses multiple technical indicators to respond to diverse market conditions while prioritizing capital preservation. Key Features Adapt
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Эксперты
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
The Gold Sniper
Sachin Gautam
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
Advance Gold Pro MT5
Vikas Rundla
Эксперты
Advance Gold Pro EA -  Overview Unlock the power of precision trading with Advance Gold Pro , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . Powered by quantum-inspired algorithms, this EA redefines accuracy, pinpointing high-probability entry and exit points to maximize profits while protecting your capital. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Advance Gold Pro delivers a disciplined, technology-driven edge for conquering the g
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Эксперты
Are you looking for a powerful expert advisor that can help you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit? Look no further than this expert advisor, which enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average. With a variety of moving averages available, including the Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), Linear Regression Moving Average, and Hu
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Эксперты
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Эксперты
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
EA Pump and Dump for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Эксперты
Логика стратегии Советник Pump and Dump for mt5 –  полностью автоматический торговый советник , созданный трейдером для трейдеров.   Стратегия – «купи дешевле, продай дороже» . Открытие ордеров происходит после значительного роста/падения цены. Базовый смысл стратегии Pump and Dump – купить актив дешевле при падении цены, продать дороже при росте цены. Вы наверняка замечали, что после резких ценовых движений на рынке происходит значительный откат цены в обратную сторону, рисуются так называемые
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Thor EA: Мощный алгоритм для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) Торговый робот Thor EA представляет собой современное решение для автоматической торговли, в котором гармонично сочетаются передовые технологии автоматизации и сложные механизмы интеллектуального анализа рынка. Этот советник был тщательно разработан и предварительно оптимизирован для работы с популярным инструментом XAUUSD (золото/доллар) на часовом таймфрейме (H1), что делает его специализированным и эффективным инструментом именно для этог
SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
Эксперты
STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk Steady
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Эксперты
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
Stochstic Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Stochastic Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5 leverages the Stochastic Oscillator to detect trend reversals and continuations, offering traders precise execution and robust recovery strategies. This EA supports multi-currency trading and includes advanced features such as grid recovery, hedging, and martingale strategies, ensuring flexibility and control for diverse market conditions. For detailed documentation     General Settings/Input Guide  |   Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files   You ca
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Эксперты
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Эксперты
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Эксперты
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
Prabir Sarkar
Утилиты
Smart Trade Manager Pro v1.2 – The Ultimate MT5 Trade Management Tool Take Full Control of Your Trades. Exit Like a Professional. Protect Every Pip. Smart Trade Manager Pro is the most comprehensive trade management utility built for MetaTrader 5. Whether you trade Gold, Forex, Crypto, or Indices — this tool gives you institutional-level control over your exits, risk management, and profit protection. Why exits matter more than entries? Because even the best entry becomes a losing trade wi
EMA Ribbon Trend Pro MT5
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro (MT5) Professional EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview – Built for Serious Traders AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro is a high-performance, professional-grade EMA Ribbon Trend Indicator for MT5, created for traders who want clean trend detection, accurate entries, and zero repaint signals. This indicator is designed using TradingView-style trend logic, combined with advanced market filters to eliminate noise, false signals, and choppy marke
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв