Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
- Эксперты
- Prabir Sarkar
- Версия: 1.10
- Активации: 10
⭐ Gold Scalp Matrix Pro – Premium XAUUSD M5 Scalping Robot
Fast • Accurate • Smart Risk Control • Multi-TP Engine
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is a powerful fully-automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M5 timeframe.
It combines trend confirmation (EMA-200) + SAR reversal detection + multi-position scaling to deliver fast, consistent scalping performance—even in volatile market conditions.
This EA is built for traders who want clean entries, controlled risk, and automatic multi-TP profits, without manually monitoring charts all day.
🔥 Key Features
✅ 1. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) – M5
The EA is engineered and stress-tested on the 5-minute timeframe, where gold movement creates ideal scalping opportunities.
✅ 2. Ultra-Smart Entry Logic
✔ Price above/below EMA-200 confirms trend
✔ SAR aligns to identify precise reversal points
✔ Enters only during clean momentum conditions
Result → Powerful trend-following scalping entries
✅ 3. 6-Position Smart Scaling System
The EA automatically opens:
1 Main Position (double lot)
4 TP-targeted positions
1 Runner Position (rides the big move)
✅ 4. 5 Take-Profit Steps
Fast profit locking with TP levels based on points:
TP1
TP2
TP3
TP4
TP5
Perfect for high-volatility gold movements.
✅ 5. Advanced Step Trailing System
As price hits TP1 → TP2 → TP3 → TP4 → TP5
the EA automatically moves SL higher/lower step-by-step.
Ensures:
✔ minimal drawdown
✔ maximum profit capture
✔ runner position stays alive for extended trends
✅ 6. Fixed SL in Points
Every trade has a fixed SL in points for safety and predictability.
No hidden martingale, no grid expansion, no dangerous averaging.
✅ 7. Risk-Based Lot Sizing (Percentage Mode)
You can choose:
✔ Fixed lot mode – example: 0.02 + 0.01
✔ Risk-percent mode – example: 1% of balance → auto lot calculation
Lot size automatically adjusts as your account grows.
✅ 8. Designed for All Account Types
ECN
Raw spread
Standard
Cent accounts
🎯 Who Is This EA For?
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is ideal for traders who want:
Quick scalping entries
Clear risk control
High-probability trend trades
Multiple TP exits
No emotional trading
Set-and-forget performance
⚙ Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Account Type: Any (ECN preferred)
Spread: Low spread recommended
SL/TP: Already optimized in EA
📌 Important Notes
This EA does not use:
❌ Martingale
❌ Grid
❌ Arbitrage
❌ High-risk averaging
It follows pure trend + reversal logic, making it safer and more stable in real trading.
⭐ Final Words
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro is built for real traders who want a reliable, highly optimized Gold scalping solution with strong risk-to-reward control and automatic multi-TP scaling.
Install → Run → Watch profits lock step-by-step