VolumeExhaustionScalper
- Эксперты
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Adeolu Kayode GbadeboAutomated Trading: Designing and optimizing high-performance Expert Advisors (EAs) for financial markets.
- Версия: 1.10
The Volume Exhaustion Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered for high-volatility financial instruments like USD/JPY. The bot continuously monitors real-time price action relative to its volume-weighted average to identify critical exhaustion points in the market. When the price deviates significantly from its baseline and is simultaneously accompanied by a massive surge in volume, the bot interprets this as a climatic move driven by retail overextension. It then automatically executes a precise, counter-trend mean-reversion trade, aiming to capture the snap-back as the market regains equilibrium. By filtering out low-probability noise and only entering on verified volume spikes, it provides a disciplined, mechanical approach to fading extreme market momentum.