LongSword GBPJPY

MT5 Only "LongSword M1 GBPJPY"

A specialized Buy-only EA for the GBPJPY 1-minute chart, featuring a "Clean Mode" (Partial Offset Closing) for risk management.

[GBPJPY 1-Minute Chart Specialized] No complex optimization or initial setup required. A single-currency specialized EA designed for simplicity and performance.

"LongSword M1 GBPJPY" is a specialized EA that strictly quantifies the "depth" of the market trend using a unique logic to pinpoint the initial momentum of a rebound. Unlike conventional Martingale EAs that force you to endure massive floating losses until the total profit turns positive, this EA takes a smarter approach. After entering with a carefully selected initial signal, it utilizes a unique "Pursuit Logic" to add positions only at the true market bottom, combined with our "Clean Mode" (Partial Offset Closing) to achieve unparalleled stability.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ■ 3 Core Benefits of LongSword ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

[Buy-Only] Elite Entry × Proprietary Scoring Logic The EA scores the market's limits based on price movement and enters the first position at the point with the highest rebound probability. If the price moves against the position, our optimized internal pursuit logic activates, adding positions only when the market is sufficiently oversold, ensuring a more favorable average cost. Since it never enters sell orders, there is zero risk of being "short-squeezed."

"Clean Mode" (Partial Offset Closing) to Survive and Thrive When you hold multiple positions, this EA does not force you to endure indefinite floating losses.

  • Clean Mode: When positions reach a certain threshold and the market rebounds, the EA uses the profit from the latest position (held at the bottom) to simultaneously close the oldest position (carrying the largest loss). By offsetting "New Profit" + "Oldest Loss" until the total is positive, the EA continuously cleans the account, maintaining a safe margin level and preventing floating losses from snowballing.

Ultra-Low Drawdown Design Even during significant market reversals, the "Clean Mode" minimizes the risk of account collapse, making this an extremely defensive and robust system.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ■ Recommended Capital and Lot Size ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ To ensure stability during market crashes or rapid movements, please follow these strict capital management guidelines:

  • Recommended Environment: 0.01 Lots per $10,000 of capital.

  • Please strictly adhere to lot adjustment based on your capital.

  • Basic parameters are pre-optimized for the GBPJPY 1-minute chart.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ■ Easy 3-Step Setup ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ [Preparation]

  1. Launch MT5, click [File] > [Open Data Folder].

  2. Navigate to [MQL5] > [Experts].

  3. Save the EA file (.ex5) in the [Experts] folder and restart MT5.

[Chart Setup]

  1. Open a GBPJPY 1-minute (M1) chart.

  2. Drag and drop "LongSword M1 GBPJPY" from the Navigator onto the chart.

  3. Configure your lot size, then click the "Algo Trading" button at the top of MT5 to enable it.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ■ Parameter Settings ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ The core logic is hard-coded for maximum stability. Users only need to adjust the following:

  • Lot Size: Recommended default is 0.01.

  • Slippage: Set your allowable slippage.

  • Magic Number: Set a unique value to avoid conflicts with other EAs.

  • Max Spread: Limits entry during high volatility.

  • Max Positions: Manages the maximum number of positions (Default: 100).

  • Take Profit (Pips): Set the profit target (Default: 7.0).

  • Min Positions for Clean Mode: Trigger threshold for offsetting logic.

Note: We cannot answer technical questions regarding the internal logic or provide custom modifications.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ⚠️ Important Disclaimers ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

  • MT5 Only: This EA is designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 and will not work on MT4.

  • No Guarantee: This EA does not guarantee future profits. Past performance (backtesting) is for reference only. FX trading carries significant risk; use with your own judgment and risk tolerance. We are not responsible for any financial losses incurred.


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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
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3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Kenji Fujigamori
Эксперты
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Kenji Fujigamori
Эксперты
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