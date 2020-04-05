LongSword GBPJPY

MT5 Only "LongSword M1 GBPJPY"

A specialized Buy-only EA for the GBPJPY 1-minute chart, featuring a "Clean Mode" (Partial Offset Closing) for risk management.

[GBPJPY 1-Minute Chart Specialized] No complex optimization or initial setup required. A single-currency specialized EA designed for simplicity and performance.

"LongSword M1 GBPJPY" is a specialized EA that strictly quantifies the "depth" of the market trend using a unique logic to pinpoint the initial momentum of a rebound. Unlike conventional Martingale EAs that force you to endure massive floating losses until the total profit turns positive, this EA takes a smarter approach. After entering with a carefully selected initial signal, it utilizes a unique "Pursuit Logic" to add positions only at the true market bottom, combined with our "Clean Mode" (Partial Offset Closing) to achieve unparalleled stability.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ■ 3 Core Benefits of LongSword ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

● [Buy-Only] Elite Entry × Proprietary Scoring Logic The EA scores the market's limits based on price movement and enters the first position at the point with the highest rebound probability. If the price moves against the position, our optimized internal pursuit logic activates, adding positions only when the market is sufficiently oversold, ensuring a more favorable average cost. Since it never enters sell orders, there is zero risk of being "short-squeezed."

● "Clean Mode" (Partial Offset Closing) to Survive and Thrive When you hold multiple positions, this EA does not force you to endure indefinite floating losses.

Clean Mode: When positions reach a certain threshold and the market rebounds, the EA uses the profit from the latest position (held at the bottom) to simultaneously close the oldest position (carrying the largest loss). By offsetting "New Profit" + "Oldest Loss" until the total is positive, the EA continuously cleans the account, maintaining a safe margin level and preventing floating losses from snowballing.

● Ultra-Low Drawdown Design Even during significant market reversals, the "Clean Mode" minimizes the risk of account collapse, making this an extremely defensive and robust system.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ■ Recommended Capital and Lot Size ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ To ensure stability during market crashes or rapid movements, please follow these strict capital management guidelines:

Recommended Environment: 0.01 Lots per $10,000 of capital.

Please strictly adhere to lot adjustment based on your capital.

Basic parameters are pre-optimized for the GBPJPY 1-minute chart.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ■ Easy 3-Step Setup ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ [Preparation]

Launch MT5, click [File] > [Open Data Folder]. Navigate to [MQL5] > [Experts]. Save the EA file (.ex5) in the [Experts] folder and restart MT5.

[Chart Setup]

Open a GBPJPY 1-minute (M1) chart. Drag and drop "LongSword M1 GBPJPY" from the Navigator onto the chart. Configure your lot size, then click the "Algo Trading" button at the top of MT5 to enable it.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ■ Parameter Settings ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ The core logic is hard-coded for maximum stability. Users only need to adjust the following:

Lot Size: Recommended default is 0.01.

Slippage: Set your allowable slippage.

Magic Number: Set a unique value to avoid conflicts with other EAs.

Max Spread: Limits entry during high volatility.

Max Positions: Manages the maximum number of positions (Default: 100).

Take Profit (Pips): Set the profit target (Default: 7.0).

Min Positions for Clean Mode: Trigger threshold for offsetting logic.

Note: We cannot answer technical questions regarding the internal logic or provide custom modifications.

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