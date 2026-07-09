Quantum SnR Thrones

Professional Support & Resistance Visualizer for MT5

Clear Market Structure, Smarter Trades

Professional Support & Resistance Visualizer is a powerful MT5 indicator that automatically identifies and displays high-probability support and resistance levels directly on your chart. No more manual trendline drawing—let the algorithm do the heavy lifting while you focus on what matters: executing quality trades.

Key Features

Intelligent Level Detection

Automatically identifies significant support and resistance zones using advanced price action algorithms

Filters out market noise to show only the levels that matter

Merges nearby levels into clean, actionable zones

Dynamic Updates

Levels update automatically as new market structure forms

Real-time recalibration ensures you always see current key levels

No need to refresh or reload—the indicator works continuously

Clean, Professional Visualization

Distinct colors for support (green) and resistance (red) zones for instant recognition

Non-cluttered chart appearance—only the strongest levels displayed

Fully customizable colors, line styles, and sensitivity settings

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

Works seamlessly across all MT5 timeframes from M1 to MN

Adapts to any trading style—scalping, day trading, swing trading, or position trading

Performance Optimized

Lightweight code that won't slow down your terminal

Fast calculation even on multiple charts simultaneously

Works on all symbols including Forex, XAUUSD, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, and Stocks

What You'll See on Your Chart

When you attach this indicator, you'll immediately see:

Support Levels (green zones) - Areas where buying pressure historically halts price declines

Resistance Levels (red zones) - Areas where selling pressure historically caps price advances

Level Strength - Indication of how many times a level has been tested

Clean Zones - Merged levels that create clear, actionable trading areas

How It Helps Your Trading

Identify High-Probability Entries

Stop guessing where to enter. Use clean support and resistance zones to time your entries with precision.

Place Logical Stop Losses

Set stops beyond key levels where the market is most likely to react—improving your risk-reward ratio.

Set Realistic Take Profit Targets

Use resistance levels as profit targets for long trades and support levels for short trades.

Spot Breakout Opportunities

When price breaks through a strong level, you'll see it immediately—allowing you to catch breakouts early.

Avoid False Breakouts

By seeing the full picture of key levels, you can distinguish between genuine breakouts and false moves.

Who Is This For?

Price Action Traders - Clean levels for pure price action analysis

Scalpers - Quick identification of key reaction zones on lower timeframes

Day Traders - Clear structure for intraday decision making

Swing Traders - Higher timeframe levels for position planning

Smart Money Traders - Understand where institutional orders are likely placed

Perfect For All Markets

Market Compatibility Forex All major and minor pairs Gold (XAUUSD) Fully supported Indices US30, NASDAQ, S&P500, and more Cryptocurrency BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and others Commodities Oil, Silver, and more Stocks All available symbols





Customization Options

Every aspect of the indicator can be adjusted to match your trading style:

Parameter What It Controls look back Period How far back to analyze for levels Sensitivity. How many touches required for a level to be significant Zone Thickness Visual width of support/resistance zones Merge Distance How close levels must be to merge into one zone Colors Custom colors for support and resistance Line Styles Solid, dashed, or dotted lines

Recommended Use

For the highest-probability setups, combine this Support & Resistance Visualizer with:

Trend Confirmation - Use with moving averages or ADX to trade with the trend

Momentum Indicators - RSI or MACD for additional confirmation

Candlestick Patterns - Pin bars, engulfing patterns, or inside bars at key levels

Volume Analysis - Volume spikes at support/resistance confirm interest

Professional Tip: Always check higher timeframe levels before entering trades. A level that's significant on H4 or Daily will be more powerful than a level from M15 alone.

Why Traders Choose This Indicator

Saves Time - No more manual trendline drawing

Removes Subjectivity - Algorithm-based level detection

Clean Charts - Only the strongest levels displayed

Versatile - Works on any timeframe and any symbol

Professional Grade - Used by traders who rely on structure analysis

Disclaimer

This indicator is a tool for market analysis and does not constitute financial advice. Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and consider your personal financial situation before trading.