Quantum SnR Thrones

Professional Support & Resistance Visualizer for MT5

Clear Market Structure, Smarter Trades

Professional Support & Resistance Visualizer is a powerful MT5 indicator that automatically identifies and displays high-probability support and resistance levels directly on your chart. No more manual trendline drawing—let the algorithm do the heavy lifting while you focus on what matters: executing quality trades.

Key Features

 Intelligent Level Detection

  • Automatically identifies significant support and resistance zones using advanced price action algorithms

  • Filters out market noise to show only the levels that matter

  • Merges nearby levels into clean, actionable zones

 Dynamic Updates

  • Levels update automatically as new market structure forms

  • Real-time recalibration ensures you always see current key levels

  • No need to refresh or reload—the indicator works continuously

 Clean, Professional Visualization

  • Distinct colors for support (green) and resistance (red) zones for instant recognition

  • Non-cluttered chart appearance—only the strongest levels displayed

  • Fully customizable colors, line styles, and sensitivity settings

 Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

  • Works seamlessly across all MT5 timeframes from M1 to MN

  • Adapts to any trading style—scalping, day trading, swing trading, or position trading

 Performance Optimized

  • Lightweight code that won't slow down your terminal

  • Fast calculation even on multiple charts simultaneously

  • Works on all symbols including Forex, XAUUSD, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, and Stocks

What You'll See on Your Chart

When you attach this indicator, you'll immediately see:

  • Support Levels (green zones) - Areas where buying pressure historically halts price declines

  • Resistance Levels (red zones) - Areas where selling pressure historically caps price advances

  • Level Strength - Indication of how many times a level has been tested

  • Clean Zones - Merged levels that create clear, actionable trading areas

How It Helps Your Trading

Identify High-Probability Entries

Stop guessing where to enter. Use clean support and resistance zones to time your entries with precision.

Place Logical Stop Losses

Set stops beyond key levels where the market is most likely to react—improving your risk-reward ratio.

Set Realistic Take Profit Targets

Use resistance levels as profit targets for long trades and support levels for short trades.

Spot Breakout Opportunities

When price breaks through a strong level, you'll see it immediately—allowing you to catch breakouts early.

Avoid False Breakouts

By seeing the full picture of key levels, you can distinguish between genuine breakouts and false moves.

Who Is This For?

  • Price Action Traders - Clean levels for pure price action analysis

  • Scalpers - Quick identification of key reaction zones on lower timeframes

  • Day Traders - Clear structure for intraday decision making

  • Swing Traders - Higher timeframe levels for position planning

  • Smart Money Traders - Understand where institutional orders are likely placed

Perfect For All Markets

Market Compatibility
Forex  All major and minor pairs
Gold (XAUUSD)  Fully supported
Indices  US30, NASDAQ, S&P500, and more
Cryptocurrency  BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and others
Commodities  Oil, Silver, and more
Stocks  All available symbols


    Customization Options

    Every aspect of the indicator can be adjusted to match your trading style:

    Parameter What It Controls
    look back Period    How far back to analyze for levels
    Sensitivity.      How many touches required for a level to be significant
    Zone Thickness    Visual width of support/resistance zones
    Merge Distance    How close levels must be to merge into one zone
    Colors    Custom colors for support and resistance
    Line Styles    Solid, dashed, or dotted lines

    Recommended Use

    For the highest-probability setups, combine this Support & Resistance Visualizer with:

    • Trend Confirmation - Use with moving averages or ADX to trade with the trend

    • Momentum Indicators - RSI or MACD for additional confirmation

    • Candlestick Patterns - Pin bars, engulfing patterns, or inside bars at key levels

    • Volume Analysis - Volume spikes at support/resistance confirm interest

    Professional Tip: Always check higher timeframe levels before entering trades. A level that's significant on H4 or Daily will be more powerful than a level from M15 alone.

    Why Traders Choose This Indicator

     Saves Time - No more manual trendline drawing
     Removes Subjectivity - Algorithm-based level detection
     Clean Charts - Only the strongest levels displayed
     Versatile - Works on any timeframe and any symbol
     Professional Grade - Used by traders who rely on structure analysis

    Disclaimer

    This indicator is a tool for market analysis and does not constitute financial advice. Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and consider your personal financial situation before trading.


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