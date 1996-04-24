Quantum SnR Thrones

Professional Support & Resistance Visualizer for MT5

Clear Market Structure, Smarter Trades

Professional Support & Resistance Visualizer is a powerful MT5 indicator that automatically identifies and displays high-probability support and resistance levels directly on your chart. No more manual trendline drawing—let the algorithm do the heavy lifting while you focus on what matters: executing quality trades.

Key Features

 Intelligent Level Detection

  • Automatically identifies significant support and resistance zones using advanced price action algorithms

  • Filters out market noise to show only the levels that matter

  • Merges nearby levels into clean, actionable zones

 Dynamic Updates

  • Levels update automatically as new market structure forms

  • Real-time recalibration ensures you always see current key levels

  • No need to refresh or reload—the indicator works continuously

 Clean, Professional Visualization

  • Distinct colors for support (green) and resistance (red) zones for instant recognition

  • Non-cluttered chart appearance—only the strongest levels displayed

  • Fully customizable colors, line styles, and sensitivity settings

 Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

  • Works seamlessly across all MT5 timeframes from M1 to MN

  • Adapts to any trading style—scalping, day trading, swing trading, or position trading

 Performance Optimized

  • Lightweight code that won't slow down your terminal

  • Fast calculation even on multiple charts simultaneously

  • Works on all symbols including Forex, XAUUSD, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, and Stocks

What You'll See on Your Chart

When you attach this indicator, you'll immediately see:

  • Support Levels (green zones) - Areas where buying pressure historically halts price declines

  • Resistance Levels (red zones) - Areas where selling pressure historically caps price advances

  • Level Strength - Indication of how many times a level has been tested

  • Clean Zones - Merged levels that create clear, actionable trading areas

How It Helps Your Trading

Identify High-Probability Entries

Stop guessing where to enter. Use clean support and resistance zones to time your entries with precision.

Place Logical Stop Losses

Set stops beyond key levels where the market is most likely to react—improving your risk-reward ratio.

Set Realistic Take Profit Targets

Use resistance levels as profit targets for long trades and support levels for short trades.

Spot Breakout Opportunities

When price breaks through a strong level, you'll see it immediately—allowing you to catch breakouts early.

Avoid False Breakouts

By seeing the full picture of key levels, you can distinguish between genuine breakouts and false moves.

Who Is This For?

  • Price Action Traders - Clean levels for pure price action analysis

  • Scalpers - Quick identification of key reaction zones on lower timeframes

  • Day Traders - Clear structure for intraday decision making

  • Swing Traders - Higher timeframe levels for position planning

  • Smart Money Traders - Understand where institutional orders are likely placed

Perfect For All Markets

Market Compatibility
Forex  All major and minor pairs
Gold (XAUUSD)  Fully supported
Indices  US30, NASDAQ, S&P500, and more
Cryptocurrency  BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and others
Commodities  Oil, Silver, and more
Stocks  All available symbols


    Customization Options

    Every aspect of the indicator can be adjusted to match your trading style:

    Parameter What It Controls
    look back Period    How far back to analyze for levels
    Sensitivity.      How many touches required for a level to be significant
    Zone Thickness    Visual width of support/resistance zones
    Merge Distance    How close levels must be to merge into one zone
    Colors    Custom colors for support and resistance
    Line Styles    Solid, dashed, or dotted lines

    Recommended Use

    For the highest-probability setups, combine this Support & Resistance Visualizer with:

    • Trend Confirmation - Use with moving averages or ADX to trade with the trend

    • Momentum Indicators - RSI or MACD for additional confirmation

    • Candlestick Patterns - Pin bars, engulfing patterns, or inside bars at key levels

    • Volume Analysis - Volume spikes at support/resistance confirm interest

    Professional Tip: Always check higher timeframe levels before entering trades. A level that's significant on H4 or Daily will be more powerful than a level from M15 alone.

    Why Traders Choose This Indicator

     Saves Time - No more manual trendline drawing
     Removes Subjectivity - Algorithm-based level detection
     Clean Charts - Only the strongest levels displayed
     Versatile - Works on any timeframe and any symbol
     Professional Grade - Used by traders who rely on structure analysis

    Disclaimer

    This indicator is a tool for market analysis and does not constitute financial advice. Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and consider your personal financial situation before trading.


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    PZ TRADING SLU
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    指标
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    指标
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    指标
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    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    指标
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    Israr Hussain Shah
    指标
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    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    指标
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    Francisco Mandomo Simbine
    5 (1)
    指标
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    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (1)
    指标
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (7)
    指标
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    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    指标
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    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (1)
    指标
    GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
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    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    指标
    PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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    Relicus LLC
    4.96 (24)
    指标
    RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
    Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
    Khayotkhon Akhmedova
    指标
    Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
    CRT Confluence Pro
    Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
    指标
    CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
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    Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
    指标
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    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (10)
    指标
    Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
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    Swings Master EA
    Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai
    专家
    Swings Master – Single Trade Precision for XAUUSD Overview Swings Master is an Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD using a structured, single-trade execution model. It focuses on disciplined risk control, predefined trade parameters, and consistent execution without the use of grid or layering strategies. The system is built to operate under clearly defined conditions, aiming to manage volatility through precision rather than exposure. Key Features Single trade execution model (no grid or
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