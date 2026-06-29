PivotGrid EA

Pivot Grid EA – User Manual

Overview

Pivot Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that builds a two-sided grid of pending limit orders based on daily Pivot levels.

The EA uses Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders exclusively and never enters the market with market orders. At the beginning of each trading day, it calculates the current daily Pivot levels and automatically creates the trading grid accordingly.

The strategy uses a predefined Martingale lot progression, where each successive grid level doubles the lot size of the previous one.

Important Information

Pivot Grid EA is not a "set-and-forget" trading robot.

Important: Due to the Martingale money management system, the strategy requires either a sufficiently funded trading account or a high leverage ratio.

The EA should always be monitored during operation. It is not recommended to leave it running unattended for several hours or days.

One of the key features of the strategy is that the trader can manually terminate the current trading cycle at any time. If the current profit is considered satisfactory, the Take Profit button on the chart can be used to close all open positions and delete all pending orders. After that, the EA will not start a new trading cycle for the remainder of the trading day.

For this reason, Strategy Tester results do not fully represent the EA's real-world performance, as manual intervention is not possible during historical testing.

Recommended Market Conditions

The strategy is primarily designed for ranging (sideways) markets, where price regularly returns toward the Pivot levels.

Extra caution is advised when trading strongly trending instruments, especially several JPY currency pairs. On such markets, large candles may break through multiple grid levels in a short period of time, significantly increasing trading risk.

Selecting the appropriate trading instrument is one of the most important factors for the strategy's long-term performance.

Instrument Selection

The EA does not include any optimizable strategy parameters.

The most important decision each trading day is selecting the appropriate trading instrument.

For this purpose, the Pivot All In One indicator is recommended, as it allows you to quickly determine whether an instrument is suitable for Pivot-based intraday trading.

Strategy

Pivot Grid EA is based on an intraday pullback strategy that uses daily Pivot levels and their intermediate (half) levels as entry points.

The strategy assumes that a significant price movement is often followed by a pullback toward the previous grid level. Accordingly, the EA places pending limit orders at predefined grid levels, while the Take Profit of every position is always set to the previous grid level.

If price continues moving against the position instead of reversing, the EA may open additional positions at subsequent grid levels according to the Martingale lot progression, up to the selected Max Grid Level. All positions share a common Stop Loss, which is placed at the grid level immediately beyond the last tradable level defined by the selected Max Grid Level.


Lot Sizing

Lot size calculation starts from the Base Lot value.

At each subsequent grid level, the lot size is doubled according to the Martingale progression.

Example (Base Lot = 0.01):

Grid Level Lot Size
1 0.01
2 0.02
3 0.04
4 0.08
5 0.16
6 0.32

The EA automatically adjusts the calculated lot size to comply with the broker's minimum and maximum allowed trading volume.

Dynamic Active Grid

Some brokers limit the maximum number of pending orders that can exist simultaneously.

Pivot Grid EA detects this limitation automatically.

If no pending order limit is imposed by the broker, the EA places the complete Buy and Sell grids at the same time.

If a pending order limit exists, only the two nearest Buy and Sell levels are initially placed.

When the first pending order on one side is activated:

  • all pending orders on the opposite side are cancelled;
  • the remaining levels on the active side are placed automatically.

This allows the strategy to operate with the same trading logic even on brokers with pending order limitations.

Intraday Operation

The strategy is primarily designed for intraday trading.

Daily Pivot levels are recalculated at the beginning of every trading day, therefore positions are intended to be closed within the same trading session whenever possible.

Positions may be carried over to the following trading days if desired. However, it is important to understand that new daily Pivot levels will differ from those of the previous day.

As a result, there is no guarantee that price will return to the previous day's Pivot levels within a short period of time. Holding positions overnight or for multiple days is entirely the trader's own decision and responsibility.

Settings

Magic Number

A unique identifier used by the Expert Advisor.

When running multiple instances of the EA simultaneously, each instance should use a different Magic Number.

Base Lot

Defines the initial lot size.

All subsequent grid lot sizes are calculated from this value.

Daily Profit Limit

Defines the daily profit target.

When the combined closed profit and floating profit reach this value, the EA will:

  • close all open positions;
  • delete all pending orders;
  • stop opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day.

Setting this value to 0 disables the feature.

Max Grid Level

Defines the last grid level where the EA is allowed to open a new position.

For example:

  • R1.0 – trading is limited to R1.0 / S1.0.
  • R3.0 – all six grid levels are active.

Using a lower value reduces the maximum market exposure and overall trading risk.

Trading Start Time

Defines the time when the EA is allowed to begin placing new pending orders.

Trading End Time

Defines the time after which the EA will no longer place new pending orders.

Minimum Previous Day Range %

Defines the minimum required price range of the previous trading day.

If the previous day's movement is smaller than the specified percentage, the EA will not start a new trading cycle on the current day.

This filter helps reduce risk because a small daily range results in Pivot levels being positioned much closer together, increasing the likelihood that price will reach or activate multiple grid levels within a short period of time.

Close Trades At Session End

If enabled, all open positions will be closed automatically at the end of the trading session.

Close Only Profitable At Session End

This option is available only when Close Trades At Session End is enabled.

When enabled, only profitable positions will be closed at the end of the trading session.

Stop After First Win

If enabled, after the first profitable position is closed, the EA will:

  • terminate the current trading cycle;
  • delete all remaining pending orders;
  • stop opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day.

A new trading cycle can begin only on the next trading day.

Reset Multipliers After Trade Close

This setting determines how the EA calculates the lot multiplier after previously traded levels have been completed.

If disabled, traded grid levels remain inactive for the rest of the trading day, and the next available level keeps its originally assigned lot size. For example, if the next grid level would normally use 0.32 lots, it will continue to use that lot size.

If enabled, every newly opened position starts again from the Base Lot, regardless of which grid level becomes active next.

Information Panel

The on-chart information panel continuously displays:

  • today's closed profit;
  • current floating profit; 
  • The Take Profit button allows the trader to close all open positions and delete all pending orders at any time. After doing so, the EA will not start another trading cycle for the remainder of the trading day.
Summary

Pivot Grid EA is an automated grid trading system based on daily Pivot levels and pending limit orders.

The EA automatically adapts to broker limitations, supports dynamic pending order management, and allows the trader to manually terminate the current trading cycle whenever necessary.

The strategy's overall performance depends primarily on proper instrument selection, disciplined risk management, and continuous supervision. The EA is designed to automate trade execution—it does not replace the trader's judgment or decision-making.


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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
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Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
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Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
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Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
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MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Ugochukwu Mobi
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Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Quantum Baron
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4.79 (42)
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Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
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Точность. Цель. Результат. НЕ ПРОСТО СКАЛЬПЕР — ЭТО СИСТЕМА PythonX M1 Scalper — это не обычный торговый робот. Это специализированная система скальпинга, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 , с точными входами, умным контролем риска и устойчивой прибылью в долгосрочной перспективе. Тестировался на 9 популярных брокерах с депозитом всего $500 и показал впечатляющие результаты — до $500 000 чистой прибыли , без мартингейла и усреднения. УМНЫЙ ВХОД — ФИЛЬТРЫ, РАБОТАЮЩИЕ ВМЕСТЕ Pyt
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
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Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
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BULLETPROOF BTC — советник Session Breakout для BTC/USD Полностью автоматическая система торговли пробоев сессионных диапазонов для Биткоина. БЕЗ мартингейла. БЕЗ сетки. БЕЗ усреднения убытков. БЕЗ скрытых механизмов "восстановления". Стоп-лосс и тейк-профит на каждой позиции, всегда. 6 профилей риска, настройка в один клик. Проверен на целом годе out-of-sample данных. ------------------------------- ЧЕМ ЭТОТ СОВЕТНИК ОТЛИЧАЕТСЯ: ПРОВЕРКА, А НЕ ОБЕЩАНИЯ ------------------------------- Больш
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4.43 (14)
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EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Финальная цена: $1999.99 Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden Blitz отличается от других?   - Динамичес
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
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Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
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TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
Mean Machine
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Представляем Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – Оригинал. Теперь умнее, сильнее и мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать весь этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией того оригинального замысла. Мы не заменили оригинал. Мы его развили. Большинство систем реагируют один раз, действуют один раз и забывают всё. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 не забывает. Он помнит кажду
Super Tenet
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5 (1)
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Super Tenet — это мощный и интеллектуально разработанный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые предпочитают стабильное автоматическое исполнение на рынках золота. Разработанный специально для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1, эта система сочетает высокую скорость реакции с продвинутым внутренним управлением сделками и адаптивным рыночным поведением. Советник оптимизирован для бесперебойной работы у разных брокеров и в различных торговых средах. Используете ли вы ECN, Standard, Raw Spread или счета с
Amazing Brain MT5
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5 (1)
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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
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3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
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