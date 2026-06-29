PivotGrid EA

Pivot Grid EA – User Manual

Overview

Pivot Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that builds a two-sided grid of pending limit orders based on daily Pivot levels.

The EA uses Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders exclusively and never enters the market with market orders. At the beginning of each trading day, it calculates the current daily Pivot levels and automatically creates the trading grid accordingly.

The strategy uses a predefined Martingale lot progression, where each successive grid level doubles the lot size of the previous one.

Important Information

Pivot Grid EA is not a "set-and-forget" trading robot.

Important: Due to the Martingale money management system, the strategy requires either a sufficiently funded trading account or a high leverage ratio.

The EA should always be monitored during operation. It is not recommended to leave it running unattended for several hours or days.

One of the key features of the strategy is that the trader can manually terminate the current trading cycle at any time. If the current profit is considered satisfactory, the Take Profit button on the chart can be used to close all open positions and delete all pending orders. After that, the EA will not start a new trading cycle for the remainder of the trading day.

For this reason, Strategy Tester results do not fully represent the EA's real-world performance, as manual intervention is not possible during historical testing.

Recommended Market Conditions

The strategy is primarily designed for ranging (sideways) markets, where price regularly returns toward the Pivot levels.

Extra caution is advised when trading strongly trending instruments, especially several JPY currency pairs. On such markets, large candles may break through multiple grid levels in a short period of time, significantly increasing trading risk.

Selecting the appropriate trading instrument is one of the most important factors for the strategy's long-term performance.

Instrument Selection

The EA does not include any optimizable strategy parameters.

The most important decision each trading day is selecting the appropriate trading instrument.

For this purpose, the Pivot All In One indicator is recommended, as it allows you to quickly determine whether an instrument is suitable for Pivot-based intraday trading.

Strategy

Pivot Grid EA is based on an intraday pullback strategy that uses daily Pivot levels and their intermediate (half) levels as entry points.

The strategy assumes that a significant price movement is often followed by a pullback toward the previous grid level. Accordingly, the EA places pending limit orders at predefined grid levels, while the Take Profit of every position is always set to the previous grid level.

If price continues moving against the position instead of reversing, the EA may open additional positions at subsequent grid levels according to the Martingale lot progression, up to the selected Max Grid Level. All positions share a common Stop Loss, which is placed at the grid level immediately beyond the last tradable level defined by the selected Max Grid Level.


Lot Sizing

Lot size calculation starts from the Base Lot value.

At each subsequent grid level, the lot size is doubled according to the Martingale progression.

Example (Base Lot = 0.01):

Grid Level Lot Size
1 0.01
2 0.02
3 0.04
4 0.08
5 0.16
6 0.32

The EA automatically adjusts the calculated lot size to comply with the broker's minimum and maximum allowed trading volume.

Dynamic Active Grid

Some brokers limit the maximum number of pending orders that can exist simultaneously.

Pivot Grid EA detects this limitation automatically.

If no pending order limit is imposed by the broker, the EA places the complete Buy and Sell grids at the same time.

If a pending order limit exists, only the two nearest Buy and Sell levels are initially placed.

When the first pending order on one side is activated:

  • all pending orders on the opposite side are cancelled;
  • the remaining levels on the active side are placed automatically.

This allows the strategy to operate with the same trading logic even on brokers with pending order limitations.

Intraday Operation

The strategy is primarily designed for intraday trading.

Daily Pivot levels are recalculated at the beginning of every trading day, therefore positions are intended to be closed within the same trading session whenever possible.

Positions may be carried over to the following trading days if desired. However, it is important to understand that new daily Pivot levels will differ from those of the previous day.

As a result, there is no guarantee that price will return to the previous day's Pivot levels within a short period of time. Holding positions overnight or for multiple days is entirely the trader's own decision and responsibility.

Settings

Magic Number

A unique identifier used by the Expert Advisor.

When running multiple instances of the EA simultaneously, each instance should use a different Magic Number.

Base Lot

Defines the initial lot size.

All subsequent grid lot sizes are calculated from this value.

Daily Profit Limit

Defines the daily profit target.

When the combined closed profit and floating profit reach this value, the EA will:

  • close all open positions;
  • delete all pending orders;
  • stop opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day.

Setting this value to 0 disables the feature.

Max Grid Level

Defines the last grid level where the EA is allowed to open a new position.

For example:

  • R1.0 – trading is limited to R1.0 / S1.0.
  • R3.0 – all six grid levels are active.

Using a lower value reduces the maximum market exposure and overall trading risk.

Trading Start Time

Defines the time when the EA is allowed to begin placing new pending orders.

Trading End Time

Defines the time after which the EA will no longer place new pending orders.

Minimum Previous Day Range %

Defines the minimum required price range of the previous trading day.

If the previous day's movement is smaller than the specified percentage, the EA will not start a new trading cycle on the current day.

This filter helps reduce risk because a small daily range results in Pivot levels being positioned much closer together, increasing the likelihood that price will reach or activate multiple grid levels within a short period of time.

Close Trades At Session End

If enabled, all open positions will be closed automatically at the end of the trading session.

Close Only Profitable At Session End

This option is available only when Close Trades At Session End is enabled.

When enabled, only profitable positions will be closed at the end of the trading session.

Stop After First Win

If enabled, after the first profitable position is closed, the EA will:

  • terminate the current trading cycle;
  • delete all remaining pending orders;
  • stop opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day.

A new trading cycle can begin only on the next trading day.

Reset Multipliers After Trade Close

This setting determines how the EA calculates the lot multiplier after previously traded levels have been completed.

If disabled, traded grid levels remain inactive for the rest of the trading day, and the next available level keeps its originally assigned lot size. For example, if the next grid level would normally use 0.32 lots, it will continue to use that lot size.

If enabled, every newly opened position starts again from the Base Lot, regardless of which grid level becomes active next.

Information Panel

The on-chart information panel continuously displays:

  • today's closed profit;
  • current floating profit; 
  • The Take Profit button allows the trader to close all open positions and delete all pending orders at any time. After doing so, the EA will not start another trading cycle for the remainder of the trading day.
Summary

Pivot Grid EA is an automated grid trading system based on daily Pivot levels and pending limit orders.

The EA automatically adapts to broker limitations, supports dynamic pending order management, and allows the trader to manually terminate the current trading cycle whenever necessary.

The strategy's overall performance depends primarily on proper instrument selection, disciplined risk management, and continuous supervision. The EA is designed to automate trade execution—it does not replace the trader's judgment or decision-making.


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Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
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William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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Engulfing ProBot EA
Laszlo Adoba
专家
Engulfing ProBot EA 重要使用说明 Engulfing ProBot 策略最初主要针对 H4（4小时）时间周期进行设计和测试。 虽然该 EA 在技术上也可以用于 H1、M30、M15 或 M5 等较低时间周期，但这些时间周期通常需要完全不同的参数设置和优化结果。 强烈不建议在较低时间周期直接使用默认设置，否则可能导致重大亏损。 本 EA 主要针对外汇货币对开发。 任何交易品种在未经优化之前都不应进行实盘交易。 如果未针对特定交易品种对 EA 进行优化，可能会导致重大亏损。 历史结果、回测结果和优化结果均不能保证未来盈利。 不存在任何能够在所有市场条件下保证盈利的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。 请始终采用适当的风险管理，并且绝不要使用无法承受损失的资金进行交易。 ⸻ 策略概述 Engulfing ProBot 是一款基于吞没K线形态的 MetaTrader 5 自动交易系统。 EA 会寻找看涨吞没和看跌吞没形态，并通过多个可选的确认过滤器对信号进行验证。 根据参数配置，系统可以在开仓之前使用以下确认条件： * 摆动高点或
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