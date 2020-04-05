Gold CRT Robot

Do You know that moment when Gold breaks a level, looks ready to fly, and then suddenly reverses, wiping out stop losses? Gold CRT Robot was built for exactly one reason: to skip those fakeout traps and ride real institutional liquidity.

This isn’t just another EA packed with lagging indicators. It combines Candle Range Theory (CRT) with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and the classic AMD (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution) cycle. Simply put? The bot sits back while the market manipulates price, waits for the trap to close, and steps in only when there’s a clear sign of distribution. No emotions just pure math applied to charts.


What Makes It Different

Cuts out the noise: Ignores false signals and only takes setups that meet strict price parameters.

Real risk management: It doesn't just enter trades; it manages positions with dynamic trailing stops and rigorous safety checks to protect your capital.

Native MQL5 execution: Coded specifically to squeeze maximum performance out of MT5, cutting down latency during explosive Gold moves.

Built-in dashboard: A clean, straightforward visual panel that shows you what the robot is doing and which market phase we're in, in real time.



Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Trading Pair: XAUUSD, FOREX (Major), INDICES

Timeframes: M15 / H1

Minimum Balance: $200

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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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