Golden Tut V Breakout mt4

# GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.03

Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Available for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Overview

GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.03 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability breakout opportunities using volatility and volume confirmation. Positions are opened only when predefined market conditions are fully satisfied.

The Expert Advisor is designed to be selective. Depending on market conditions, it may remain inactive for several hours or even several days. This behavior is intentional and reflects the strategy design.

Trading Logic

• ATR volatility analysis
• Volume Moving Average confirmation
• Breakout validation
• Trend confirmation
• Intelligent signal re-entry
• Balance-based risk management

Risk Management

• Balance percentage stop loss
• Spread protection
• Free margin verification
• Trading session filter
• Automatic position management

The strategy does not use Grid Trading, Martingale, Averaging Down, Recovery Systems, or Lot Multiplication. Every trade is managed independently using predefined risk parameters.

Trading Features

• Volumetric breakout engine
• ATR volatility filter
• Volume Moving Average filter
• Confirmed breakout entries
• Intelligent signal re-entry
• Single-position trading logic

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M30
Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support
Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000
Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Version 10.03

Changes introduced in this version:

• Stop loss changed from a fixed USD value to a balance percentage model.
• Risk protection automatically scales with account balance.
• Improved global position protection.

Backtesting

Historical testing was performed using real tick data from FP Markets.

Trading performance may vary depending on broker execution quality, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data.

Compatibility

Designed for MetaTrader 4.

A separate MetaTrader 5 version is also available.

Trading Philosophy

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer selective entries based on predefined market conditions rather than continuous market exposure.

Long periods without trades are normal and indicate that the strategy is waiting for valid trading conditions.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
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Эксперты
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Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
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Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
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Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
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4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
EA Black Dragon
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4.74 (568)
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EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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