Golden Tut V Breakout mt4

# GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.03





Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4





Available for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)





Overview





GOLDEN TUT – Volumetric Breakout v10.03 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on identifying high-probability breakout opportunities using volatility and volume confirmation. Positions are opened only when predefined market conditions are fully satisfied.





The Expert Advisor is designed to be selective. Depending on market conditions, it may remain inactive for several hours or even several days. This behavior is intentional and reflects the strategy design.





Trading Logic





• ATR volatility analysis

• Volume Moving Average confirmation

• Breakout validation

• Trend confirmation

• Intelligent signal re-entry

• Balance-based risk management





Risk Management





• Balance percentage stop loss

• Spread protection

• Free margin verification

• Trading session filter

• Automatic position management





The strategy does not use Grid Trading, Martingale, Averaging Down, Recovery Systems, or Lot Multiplication. Every trade is managed independently using predefined risk parameters.





Trading Features





• Volumetric breakout engine

• ATR volatility filter

• Volume Moving Average filter

• Confirmed breakout entries

• Intelligent signal re-entry

• Single-position trading logic





Requirements





Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread with Hedging support

Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000

Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000 or higher

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.





Version 10.03





Changes introduced in this version:





• Stop loss changed from a fixed USD value to a balance percentage model.

• Risk protection automatically scales with account balance.

• Improved global position protection.





Backtesting





Historical testing was performed using real tick data from FP Markets.





Trading performance may vary depending on broker execution quality, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data.





Compatibility





Designed for MetaTrader 4.





A separate MetaTrader 5 version is also available.





Trading Philosophy





The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer selective entries based on predefined market conditions rather than continuous market exposure.





Long periods without trades are normal and indicate that the strategy is waiting for valid trading conditions.





Risk Disclosure





Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor.





Past performance does not guarantee future results.





This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.