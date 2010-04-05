The king tut mt4

KING TUT v1.0

Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Available for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Overview

KING TUT v1.0 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on selective, high-quality trade entries rather than frequent market activity. Positions are opened only when predefined conditions for trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure are simultaneously satisfied. Periods without trades are normal and reflect the strategy design.

Trading Logic

• EMA trend confirmation

• Momentum validation

• ATR volatility filtering

• Swing structure analysis

• Dynamic stop-loss placement

• ATR-based trailing stop

• Risk percentage money management

Risk Management

• Automatic position sizing

• Dynamic stop loss

• ATR trailing stop

• Spread protection

• Free margin verification

• Trading session filter

The strategy does not use Grid Trading, Martingale, Averaging Down, Recovery Systems, or Lot Multiplication.

Trading Features

• EMA trend engine

• ATR volatility filter

• Swing-based stop loss

• ATR trailing stop

• Trend confirmation

• Selective trade execution


Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread

Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000

Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000+

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

VPS Recommended

Trading Philosophy

The EA waits until all predefined market conditions are confirmed before opening a position. Long periods without trades are part of the strategy design.

Backtesting

Historical testing was performed using real tick data. Results may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 4 version available separately.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.


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Эксперты
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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
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Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
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4.94 (34)
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EA Black Dragon
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EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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