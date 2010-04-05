The king tut mt4

KING TUT v1.0

Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Available for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Overview

KING TUT v1.0 is an Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD. The strategy focuses on selective, high-quality trade entries rather than frequent market activity. Positions are opened only when predefined conditions for trend, momentum, volatility, and market structure are simultaneously satisfied. Periods without trades are normal and reflect the strategy design.

Trading Logic

• EMA trend confirmation

• Momentum validation

• ATR volatility filtering

• Swing structure analysis

• Dynamic stop-loss placement

• ATR-based trailing stop

• Risk percentage money management

Risk Management

• Automatic position sizing

• Dynamic stop loss

• ATR trailing stop

• Spread protection

• Free margin verification

• Trading session filter

The strategy does not use Grid Trading, Martingale, Averaging Down, Recovery Systems, or Lot Multiplication.

Trading Features

• EMA trend engine

• ATR volatility filter

• Swing-based stop loss

• ATR trailing stop

• Trend confirmation

• Selective trade execution





Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread

Minimum Deposit: USD 1,000

Recommended Deposit: USD 2,000+

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

VPS Recommended

Trading Philosophy

The EA waits until all predefined market conditions are confirmed before opening a position. Long periods without trades are part of the strategy design.

Backtesting

Historical testing was performed using real tick data. Results may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, liquidity, and historical data.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 4 version available separately.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor cannot guarantee profits or prevent trading losses.