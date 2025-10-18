QDB Guardian

🛡️ QDB Guardian EA — Intelligent Equity Protection for Serious Traders

Protect your hard-earned profits with precision.
QDB Guardian EA monitors your account’s total equity in real time and automatically secures gains once your target profit is reached. Built for traders who value capital preservation as much as growth, it acts as a global equity manager, ensuring your trading account never gives back more than you intend.

🔍 Key Features

  • Equity-Based Protection — QDB Guardian works at the account level, not per trade. It evaluates overall equity and takes control only when necessary.

  • Dynamic Profit Lock System — Define your Trigger Profit % and Trail Step %. Once equity rises above the trigger, the EA locks in profits and trails higher as gains increase.

  • Automatic Trade Closure — If equity retraces to the locked level, all open and pending positions are closed instantly to preserve your secured profit.

  • No SL/TP Interference — The EA never modifies existing trades or strategies — it simply safeguards total account performance.

  • Lightweight & Reliable — Optimized for minimal CPU usage and safe to run alongside any other trading system.

  • Fully Configurable — Adjustable parameters for trigger, trail step, and alerts let you tailor the Guardian to your risk tolerance.

📈 Example Scenario

Let’s say you set:

  • Trigger Profit: +2%

  • Trail Step: +1%

When your account grows by 2%, QDB Guardian activates and locks in that equity.
At +3%, the lock moves up 1%.
At +4%, the lock moves again — so if equity drops, the EA automatically secures your profits and closes all trades.
Simple, disciplined, and effective.

⚙️ Ideal Use Cases

  • As a global profit protector for automated or manual strategies

  • During high-volatility sessions to preserve equity spikes

  • For portfolio accounts running multiple EAs or pairs

💡 Why Traders Choose QDB Guardian

Because consistent profitability isn’t just about making gains —
it’s about keeping them.

QDB Guardian EA provides the final layer of defense every account deserves.

🧩 Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Mode: Runs on any chart and timeframe

  • Account Types: All (Standard, ECN, Cent, etc.)

  • Inputs: Trigger Profit %, Trail Step %, Alert Options

The Product does not:
  • provide guarantee or promise of profits. It is a Risk Management Utility that protects profits and nothing more.










