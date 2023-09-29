SmartFastTrade AI

  • Утилиты
  • Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala

    Muhammad Faisal Sagala

    4.7 (62)
    Я работаю онлайн-трейдером с 2005 года по настоящее время. Прежде чем стать трейдером, я был преподавателем программирования на C/C++. При поддержке языка MQL4/MQL5 я начал разрабатывать советники с 2007 года для моего клиента в моей стране и Фрилансер в MQL5.Com. Я сделал различные варианты
    11 продуктов 2 комментария
  • Версия: 1.10
  • Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips!

Introduction

Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovative product is the best choice

for enhancing your trading skills.

Getting to Know SmartFastTrade AI

SmartFastTrade AI is a trading utility designed to empower traders with the tools needed to take fast and precise actions in the financial markets. With an incredibly intuitive user interface, you can execute orders at desired price points with just a few clicks, eliminating the need for manual

order entry. SmartFastTrade AI also comes equipped with smart keyboard shortcuts, enabling you to close all pending positions quickly or manage a mix of pending and open positions efficiently.

Advantages of SmartFastTrade AI

SmartFastTrade AI is not just your ordinary trading utility. It's your best companion if you crave speed and precision in your trading. Here are some of the key advantages you'll enjoy when using SmartFastTrade AI:

  1. Unlimited Speed: With SmartFastTrade AI, you'll never miss a trading opportunity due to slow order execution. Built with cutting-edge technology, this utility allows you to execute orders at desired price points lightning-fast.

  2. User-Friendly Interface: You don't need to be a tech or trading expert to use SmartFastTrade AI. The user-friendly interface makes it accessible to anyone, from beginners to experienced traders, to harness the incredible features it offers.

  3. Smart Keyboard Shortcuts: SmartFastTrade AI enhances convenience with its clever keyboard shortcuts. You can swiftly close individual positions or manage mixed positions with just a few clicks.

  4. Uncompromising Accuracy: One of the key factors for trading success is accuracy. SmartFastTrade AI is designed to deliver uncompromising accuracy in order execution, allowing you to rely on consistent trading outcomes.

  5. Limitless Flexibility: Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, SmartFastTrade AI can be customized to suit your trading style. You can easily adjust settings to match your preferences for optimal results.

How SmartFastTrade AI Works

SmartFastTrade AI operates in a simple and efficient manner. When you spot trading opportunities that align with your strategy on the chart, you can quickly execute pending stop or limit orders by simply clicking on the chart. No more hassle of manually inputting order details. This not only saves time but also reduces the risk of human errors.

Moreover, the smart keyboard shortcuts allow you to manage all your pending positions swiftly and easily. You can close positions one by one or collectively, giving you full control over your trading portfolio.

Benefits of Trading with SmartFastTrade AI

Trading with SmartFastTrade AI unlocks a multitude of benefits that will enhance your trading outcomes:

  1. Endless Trading Opportunities: With lightning-fast execution capability, you'll be able to seize trading opportunities even in fast-moving market conditions.

  2. Full Control: SmartFastTrade AI puts you in complete control of your trading decisions. No longer do you have to rely on slow trading platforms or technical glitches.

  3. Time Efficiency: Time saved translates to more time for market analysis and developing better trading strategies.

  4. Stress Reduction: With smoother and more efficient trading processes, you'll reduce the stress often associated with trading.

  5. Consistency Improvement: With consistent and accurate execution, you'll achieve more reliable trading results.

Ready to Help You Achieve Success

SmartFastTrade AI is a tool ready to assist you in achieving success in the competitive world of trading. We understand that trading is about making quick and accurate decisions, which is why we created SmartFastTrade AI.

So, whether you're a novice trader looking to start strong or an experienced trader seeking to enhance your trading efficiency, SmartFastTrade AI is the solution you've been searching for. This is your opportunity to take control of your trading, improve efficiency, and achieve more consistent trading results. SmartFastTrade AI is ready to help you realize your trading dreams. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

How to use SmartFastTrade AI:

  1. Pressing the CapsLock button once will bring up the cursor, crossline and pending stop label text on the chart. Pressing it once again will clear the menu on the screen in normal conditions.
  2. Pressing the Ctrl button while moving the mouse will change to a pending limit order
  3. Pressing the "d" key on the keyboard while moving the mouse will close all pending orders.
  4. Pressing the letter "a" on the keyboard while moving the mouse will close all pending order positions and open positions.

In the input parameter settings, you can set:Lotsize, TakeProfit (in points), StopLoss (in points), TrailingStop (in points), and TrailingStep (in points). Fill in 0 if you want the status to be inactive.










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Vladislav Andruschenko
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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5 (1)
Утилиты
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Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Эксперты
RTC ML AiBot | ML Signal Executor EA – Risk-Managed Single Entry System RTC ML AiBot is not a typical “plug-and-profit” robot.  It is a professional-grade execution and risk control engine, designed to work alongside an advanced machine-learning signal system. This EA exists to solve one critical problem most traders face:  protecting capital while executing signals with discipline and consistency. RTC ML AiBot is built as a dedicated execution and risk management layer for advanced signal-base
SmartFastTrade AI MT5
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Утилиты
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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