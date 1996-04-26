Inverted Trend Tracker is a custom trend-following and market structure indicator designed to visualize potential price equilibrium zones and cyclical market movement. Instead of plotting a traditional moving average, the indicator creates a dynamic inverted sine-wave trend center based on detrended price action, helping traders identify possible reversal areas, trend exhaustion, and price expansion zones.

The main gray center line represents the calculated trend equilibrium, while two sets of ATR-based lines help as a buffer and a visual aid.

How to Use

• The inverted trend lines can be used as a dynamic trend reference, support/resistance guide, or mean-reversion target.

• Best used alongside price action, support/resistance, or confirmation indicators.

Inputs

Period – Dominant cycle calculation length.

– Dominant cycle calculation length. SmoothPeriod – Additional smoothing applied to the trend model.

– Additional smoothing applied to the trend model. Amplitude – Strength of the oscillation effect.

– Strength of the oscillation effect. ATR Period – Volatility measurement period.

– Volatility measurement period. ATR Multiplier – Distance of the lines from the trend center.

– Distance of the lines from the trend center. MaxBars – Maximum number of historical bars calculated.

The indicator is intended as a market analysis and trend-visualization tool rather than a standalone trading system.