AI Arrow

5
QUICK OVERVIEW:

Use AI to predict the markets with AI Arrow, the ultimate trading tool, let it manage the probabilities and send you a simple signal in the form of an arrow, ready to trade, no complex configurations. The indicator will analyze the market and let you know when a potential movement will happen, sometimes it takes some extra bars for the movement to happen as it can't predict the exact top/bottom every time. Arrow will appear at the start of a new bar and alert you, so you have time to trade, now just check if that bar closes with the arrow to confirm the signal.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: AI Arrow is available for a discount at the moment for holiday season.

FEATURES:
- No lag / No repaint.
- Exceptionally accurate signals.
- 2 different AI models.
- Multiple timeframes support (M15, M30, H1).
- Automatic configuration, just select the AI model!

CONFIGURATION:
- AI model: Select between our models (will be more in the future) depending of how many signals you want to trade and the accuracy you wanna achieve.
- Notifications: Activate either Desktop and Mobile notifications and don't miss any signal!

HOW TO USE IT:
Please note that even if the indicator is very powerful, you should also rely on your own strategy to confirm the signals for the best possible outcome. For the best results, trade at a lower timeframe than the signal, so if you receive a H1 signal, focus on M30 to get a more accurate entry and more pips movement. For example, use AI Model 1 in GBPUSD at M15 and trade at M1/M5. Also note that this is not some kind of magic and we can't guarantee you results and 100% market movements, this is a stats game, but we are sure you will enjoy this indicator in your trading. Currently we have optimized it for the below symbols and timeframes.

Best symbols are: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY at M15, M30 and H1.
Other symbols: XAUUSD at M15.

SUPPORT:
Reach to us via Private Message if you need help
Отзывы 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.10.22 16:58 
 

So far good in testing..

Фильтр:
