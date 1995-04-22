🚀 Quantum Core MT5 – Algorithmic Market Structure Engine 🤖

Quantum Core MT5 is an advanced, fully automated expert advisor engineered for traders who demand strict risk management coupled with high-probability price action setups. Built strictly on objective candle-sequencing logic, the EA entirely eliminates emotional bias by executing trades based on structural momentum. 📊

Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems that risk entire accounts, Quantum Core MT5 is built around a protective Volumetrics Risk Matrix 🛡️. Every position is secured with an immediate stop loss, dynamic partial close targets, and a smart trailing engine to protect your capital in volatile market environments. 💎

⚡ Key Technical Features

双 Double-Candle Momentum Engine: Uses an optimized multi-timeframe confirmation filter to detect consecutive candle behavior, entering only when institutional direction is established. 📉📈

📐 Dynamic ATR Risk Matrix: Automatically scales Stop Loss ($SL$) and Take Profit ($TP$) distances based on real-time market volatility ($ATR$), ensuring wider buffers during high volatility and tighter catches in quiet markets. 🌊

🎯 Split-Risk Multi-Entry: Features an advanced order execution system that can stagger multiple entries per signal, allowing you to split your risk budget seamlessly across several positions for precision cost-averaging. ⚙️

🔒 Advanced Protection Suite: Includes an automated Break-Even engine that secures capital after the first target is hit, alongside an adjustable Trailing Stop to lock in running profits. 🏦

🖥️ Real-Time Statistics Cockpit: Includes a beautiful, clean, integrated chart HUD dashboard to monitor drawdowns, daily trade caps, total P&L, and target goals at a glance. 📊

📊 Advanced Interactive Dashboard (HUD)

The built-in Advanced Strategy Statistics Cockpit keeps you fully in control of your live market exposure directly from the chart window:

🔵 Long vs. Short Matrix: Tracks precise running counts and independent net profits for buy and sell positions separately. 🟢🔴

📉 Live Drawdown Monitor: Constantly evaluates Equity vs. Balance fluctuations to protect against sudden market drops. ⚠️

🛑 Interactive Stop/Start Interface: A dedicated dashboard button lets you pause or resume the core algorithmic engine instantly without removing the EA from the chart. ⚡

⚙️ Optimization & Setup Parameters

Input Group Parameter Description ⏳ Timeframe Selection SignalTimeframe / UseTimeframe Define separate chart timeframes for the 2-candle entry trigger and the underlying ATR matrix. 📊 Volumetrics Matrix UseATRforSLTP Toggle between dynamic volatility-based exits or traditional fixed point inputs. 💰 Risk Parameters RiskPercentPerTrade Set your strict risk budget per signal based on your real-time Equity or Balance. 🛡️ Protection Engines PartialClosePercent Automatically close a specific percentage of the position size when the first major profit milestone is reached. 🔍 Filter Configurations MaxSpreadPoints Prevents trade execution during toxic broker roll-overs or high-slippage news events.

💡 Strategy & Testing Recommendations