Quantum Core MT5
- 专家
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Yasir AliExperienced Forex trader and developer specializing in AI-powered Expert Advisors for MT5. Focused on precision entries, risk management, and consistent performance in Gold and major pairs.
- 版本: 6.60
- 激活: 5
🚀 Quantum Core MT5 – Algorithmic Market Structure Engine 🤖
Quantum Core MT5 is an advanced, fully automated expert advisor engineered for traders who demand strict risk management coupled with high-probability price action setups. Built strictly on objective candle-sequencing logic, the EA entirely eliminates emotional bias by executing trades based on structural momentum. 📊
Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems that risk entire accounts, Quantum Core MT5 is built around a protective Volumetrics Risk Matrix 🛡️. Every position is secured with an immediate stop loss, dynamic partial close targets, and a smart trailing engine to protect your capital in volatile market environments. 💎
⚡ Key Technical Features
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双 Double-Candle Momentum Engine: Uses an optimized multi-timeframe confirmation filter to detect consecutive candle behavior, entering only when institutional direction is established. 📉📈
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📐 Dynamic ATR Risk Matrix: Automatically scales Stop Loss ($SL$) and Take Profit ($TP$) distances based on real-time market volatility ($ATR$), ensuring wider buffers during high volatility and tighter catches in quiet markets. 🌊
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🎯 Split-Risk Multi-Entry: Features an advanced order execution system that can stagger multiple entries per signal, allowing you to split your risk budget seamlessly across several positions for precision cost-averaging. ⚙️
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🔒 Advanced Protection Suite: Includes an automated Break-Even engine that secures capital after the first target is hit, alongside an adjustable Trailing Stop to lock in running profits. 🏦
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🖥️ Real-Time Statistics Cockpit: Includes a beautiful, clean, integrated chart HUD dashboard to monitor drawdowns, daily trade caps, total P&L, and target goals at a glance. 📊
📊 Advanced Interactive Dashboard (HUD)
The built-in Advanced Strategy Statistics Cockpit keeps you fully in control of your live market exposure directly from the chart window:
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🔵 Long vs. Short Matrix: Tracks precise running counts and independent net profits for buy and sell positions separately. 🟢🔴
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📉 Live Drawdown Monitor: Constantly evaluates Equity vs. Balance fluctuations to protect against sudden market drops. ⚠️
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🛑 Interactive Stop/Start Interface: A dedicated dashboard button lets you pause or resume the core algorithmic engine instantly without removing the EA from the chart. ⚡
⚙️ Optimization & Setup Parameters
|Input Group
|Parameter
|Description
|⏳ Timeframe Selection
|SignalTimeframe / UseTimeframe
|Define separate chart timeframes for the 2-candle entry trigger and the underlying ATR matrix.
|📊 Volumetrics Matrix
|UseATRforSLTP
|Toggle between dynamic volatility-based exits or traditional fixed point inputs.
|💰 Risk Parameters
|RiskPercentPerTrade
|Set your strict risk budget per signal based on your real-time Equity or Balance.
|🛡️ Protection Engines
|PartialClosePercent
|Automatically close a specific percentage of the position size when the first major profit milestone is reached.
|🔍 Filter Configurations
|MaxSpreadPoints
|Prevents trade execution during toxic broker roll-overs or high-slippage news events.
💡 Strategy & Testing Recommendations
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🎯 Primary Asset Focus: Optimized heavily for liquid majors and metal pairs (e.g., XAUUSD / Gold, EURUSD). 🏆
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⏰ Timeframes: Designed around the M5 for structural candle confirmations and the M15 for structural ATR calculations. 📈
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💳 Account Type: Hedging account with low spreads or raw/ECN execution is highly recommended for best results. ⚡
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🧪 Tester Safe: Fully equipped with internal safety mechanisms for accurate, realistic backtesting performance results. 🔄