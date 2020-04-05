Anubis Xau EA

  • Эксперты
  • Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi
    Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi

    Sayed Sabtain Azhar Naqvi

    Professional MT4/MT5 trading automation profile focused on Expert Advisors, Gold/XAUUSD tools, Forex robots, signal development, and risk-controlled trading systems.
    All EAs published here are designed by Mentor: Utazima MentorCreate.
    Our focus:
    • Gold/XAUUSD,ALL PAIR, CRYPTO automation
  • Версия: 6.60
  • Обновлено: 26 мая 2026
  • Активации: 5

Anubis EA MT5

Anubis EA MT5 is a premium, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5 accounts. Designed for high operational stability, the system operates without lagging indicators, instead using a pure price-action momentum engine combined with an adaptive volatility matrix to capture high-probability market shifts.

Structural Architecture

The expert advisor utilizes a dual-layer technical framework to confirm market entries:

  • Dual-Timeframe Analysis: Scans the lower timeframe (M5) for structural trade entries while simultaneously processing volatility data from the higher timeframe (M15).

  • Dynamic ATR Risk Matrix: Calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels dynamically using the Average True Range (ATR) to adjust to real-time market conditions.

  • Order Execution Engine: Calibrated for complex server environments to handle multi-entry exposure across both Netting and Hedging account types without over-leveraging.

Capital Protection Suite

The system includes multiple hard-coded filters to secure running capital:

  • Market Spread Guard: Automatically restricts trade execution during high-impact news events, low-liquidity rollovers, or sudden market gaps.

  • Server-Level Synchronization: Pre-calculates the broker's specific STOPS_LEVEL and FREEZE_ZONE values on every tick to avoid order rejection errors.

  • Partial Position Closures: Secures 50% of the position's volume at a 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio while automatically moving the remaining position to a break-even stop level.

  • Trailing Engine: Secures running profits dynamically using a multi-step trailing protocol based on active tick-level momentum.

Visual Graphic Interface

The system displays a low-latency graphical user interface directly on the active chart screen:

  • Live Capital Metrics: Displays real-time calculations for account Balance, Equity, and floating Profit/Loss.

  • Operational Status Tracker: Provides visual readouts indicating if the algorithm is actively scanning, entering, or trailing a position.

  • Chart Controls: Includes manual interface buttons allowing emergency manual closing or immediate pausing of the automated logic.

Recommended System Setup

For optimal deployment, the following parameters are recommended:

  • Supported Assets: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, and GBPUSD.

  • Timeframe Configuration: M5 for the main signal execution, M15 for the volatility ATR processing.

  • Account Infrastructure: MetaTrader 5 Netting or Hedging models. ECN environments with low spreads and minimal commission structures are preferred.

  • Hosting Requirement: A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is recommended to ensure precise trailing stop execution.

Primary Input Parameters

Timeframe Selection

  • SignalTimeframe: Specifies the exact candlestick timeframe used to identify the core momentum entry setups.

  • UseTimeframe: Sets the secondary timeframe utilized exclusively by the volatility calculations.

Money Management and Risk

  • UseATRforSLTP: Enables or disables volatility-based adaptive stop loss and take profit sizing.

  • RiskPercentPerTrade: Allocates a precise percentage of total account equity as the maximum risk exposure for any single setup.

Protection and Spread Filters

  • PartialCloseEnabled: Toggles the automated mechanism that secures partial profits early and trails the remaining balance at break-even.

  • MaxSpreadPoints: Defines the maximum allowable spread, measured in points, before the system blocks new trade entries.

Official Support

For technical assistance, installation guides, or optimization presets, please contact the author directly via the MQL5 community private messaging system or post a comment in the product section. All updates and support are delivered strictly within the MQL5 platform.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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