NanoTrend AI

4.67

NanoTrend AI — Deep Learning Trading System

Smarter entries. Cleaner risk. No martingale. No grid.

ONNX Neural Network | XAUUSD Optimised | Any Symbol | Any Timeframe | No Martingale | No Grid

Overview

NanoTrend AI uses a trained BiLSTM neural network to read 60 bars of market context and decide when to trade. When the model is uncertain, a local indicator brain takes over. An optional OpenRouter AI layer adds a language model as a final check.

Three brains. No gaps. No conflicts.

Every trade has a fixed SL and TP. No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

Signal layers

ONNX neural network — primary Trained on 17 months of XAUUSD M5 data. 23 features including trend, momentum, volatility, session and S/R levels. Fires when confidence exceeds threshold. Embedded in the EA — no files to copy.

Local indicators — secondary EMA, RSI, Stochastic, BB, ADX, WAT across 5 timeframes. Runs when ONNX says HOLD.

OpenRouter AI — optional Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek or GPT via free API. Confirms local brain entries.

Key features

  • Pure ATR-based SL/TP — consistent with model training
  • Virtual SL/TP hidden from broker
  • ADX gate blocks choppy markets
  • S/R cascade emergency exit
  • News blackout with per-event toggles
  • Session quality filter
  • Fixed, % risk, or AI-confidence lot sizing
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

Specifications

Symbols | XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and Forex pairs Recommended TF | M5 or M15 Platform | MetaTrader 5 Minimum deposit | $100 recommended ONNX model | Embedded in EA — no external files needed AI (optional) | OpenRouter API key (free tier available) VPS | Recommended for 24/7 operation Account type | ECN / Raw spread Martingale/Grid | None

Pricing

Current price: $100

Quick start

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD M5 chart and enable AutoTrading
  2. Set UseONNX=true to activate deep learning signals
  3. (Optional) Get a free API key at openrouter.ai and paste into APIKey input
  4. Enable WebRequest for https://openrouter.ai in MT5 Tools → Options if using AI
  5. Adjust ONNXThreshold (default 0.55) — higher = fewer but more selective entries

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Отзывы 3
Fukuoka
84
Fukuoka 2026.06.09 07:38 
 

I believe this EA is designed to consistently generate profits through high-frequency trading. Because it often closes lots in just a few seconds, the results may vary depending on the broker and VPS used. I have only made a small profit so far, but the developer is actively updating the EA and responding to questions and requests, so I feel this EA has great potential. The recommended AI API is also free or costs very little.

SOBETTO
258
SOBETTO 2026.06.04 05:01 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor! This is truly a premium-class EA offered at a very affordable price. The strategy is well designed, the execution is reliable, and the overall performance has exceeded my expectations. Some users may hesitate because it requires a paid AI service, but in my opinion this is not an issue at all. The EA does its job exceptionally well, and the additional cost is fully justified by the quality and functionality provided. The developer has created a professional product that stands out from many other EAs on the market. I appreciate the effort, innovation, and continuous development behind this project. Thank you to the author for creating such an outstanding EA. Highly recommended!

Sebastien Maurice Faure
662
Sebastien Maurice Faure 2026.06.01 19:48 
 

AI does not work free of charge at OpenRouter, you must buy some credits. After 24 hours I can't tell you if NanoTrend is good or not, it does not work anymore now.

Jun 4th: Let's try version 1.5. Review edited.

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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Sentiment Indicator
Steffen Schmidt
Индикаторы
Indicator logic (quick summary) Retail sentiment input : You type in current   retail long %   from MyFxBook/FXSSI/etc. If > 60% long →   contrarian bearish If < 40% long →   contrarian bullish Else → neutral Trend bias : EMA(50) vs EMA(200) → primary trend MACD(6,13,5) direction as confirmation Volatility bias : ATR(14) vs ATR(50) → expansion ratio Too low/too high volatility → “AVOID” Session bias : Time-based classification (server time): Asia, London, New York Just a label + “quality fact
Precision Candlestick Analyzer PinBar
Steffen Schmidt
Индикаторы
Indicator logic (quick summary) Core job: Scans every candle for   high-probability reversal and continuation patterns , with a special focus on   pin bars , and then rates each setup with a   0–100 confidence score . Patterns it recognizes Bullish & bearish   Pin Bars   (with tail/body/position checks + S/R proximity) Hammer / Hanging Man Engulfing   (bullish & bearish) Doji   (trend-reversal flavored) Morning Star / Evening Star Optional   breakout   module (Donchian-style highs/lows + vol
RazorQuant AI
Steffen Schmidt
Эксперты
RAZORQUANT AI v3.7 (MT5 EA)  Purpose: Automated trading EA that combines classic technical filters with machine-learning signals and optional external AI (LLM) advice to decide BUY/SELL/HOLD and manage trades. Core trading + risk rules: Runs on a chosen timeframe (default M1 ), with MagicNumber , max trades per symbol/day , minimum minutes between trades , max spread , and daily loss limit (% of balance) . Position sizing supports fixed lot or risk-% . Technical filters (rule-based): Trend/MA s
Фильтр:
Fukuoka
84
Fukuoka 2026.06.09 07:38 
 

I believe this EA is designed to consistently generate profits through high-frequency trading. Because it often closes lots in just a few seconds, the results may vary depending on the broker and VPS used. I have only made a small profit so far, but the developer is actively updating the EA and responding to questions and requests, so I feel this EA has great potential. The recommended AI API is also free or costs very little.

Steffen Schmidt
1041
Ответ разработчика Steffen Schmidt 2026.06.09 21:41
Thank you for your thoughtful review and for sharing your experience. You're correct that execution quality, broker conditions, spread, latency, and VPS performance can influence results, especially when trades are managed dynamically. Our focus is not on high-frequency trading, but on combining market structure analysis with AI-driven decision support to identify higher-probability opportunities. We continue to refine the system through regular updates, and user feedback plays an important role in that process. We appreciate your support and are glad to hear you recognize the project's potential. Thank you for being part of the NanoTrend AI community.
SOBETTO
258
SOBETTO 2026.06.04 05:01 
 

Excellent Expert Advisor! This is truly a premium-class EA offered at a very affordable price. The strategy is well designed, the execution is reliable, and the overall performance has exceeded my expectations. Some users may hesitate because it requires a paid AI service, but in my opinion this is not an issue at all. The EA does its job exceptionally well, and the additional cost is fully justified by the quality and functionality provided. The developer has created a professional product that stands out from many other EAs on the market. I appreciate the effort, innovation, and continuous development behind this project. Thank you to the author for creating such an outstanding EA. Highly recommended!

Steffen Schmidt
1041
Ответ разработчика Steffen Schmidt 2026.06.04 15:52
Thank you for the great feedback and support. We’re glad to hear the EA is performing well for you and that the strategy and execution meet your expectations. We also appreciate your understanding regarding the AI service component. The EA continues to evolve, and we’ve recently updated it with ONNX-based local execution for the Deep LSTM model, allowing more flexibility and reduced dependency on external AI services. Thanks again for your trust and encouragement—it means a lot and helps drive further improvements.
Sebastien Maurice Faure
662
Sebastien Maurice Faure 2026.06.01 19:48 
 

AI does not work free of charge at OpenRouter, you must buy some credits. After 24 hours I can't tell you if NanoTrend is good or not, it does not work anymore now.

Jun 4th: Let's try version 1.5. Review edited.

Steffen Schmidt
1041
Ответ разработчика Steffen Schmidt 2026.06.04 15:50
Thank you for the feedback. OpenRouter’s credit requirements are set by OpenRouter and are outside our control. The EA has now been updated to include ONNX-based local execution of the Deep LSTM model, allowing market sequence analysis directly on-device without a cloud AI connection. Sorry your testing was cut short after 24 hours, and thanks for giving NanoTrend AI a try.
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