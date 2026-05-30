NanoTrend AI
- Эксперты
-
Steffen Schmidt5 years of Forex trading experience.
Private Telegram Channel for support and assistance https://t.me/+W8vTD6sxPORhZjcx
- Версия: 1.70
- Обновлено: 9 августа 2026
- Активации: 20
NanoTrend AI — Deep Learning Trading System
Smarter entries. Cleaner risk. No martingale. No grid.
ONNX Neural Network | XAUUSD Optimised | Any Symbol | Any Timeframe | No Martingale | No Grid
Overview
NanoTrend AI uses a trained BiLSTM neural network to read 60 bars of market context and decide when to trade. When the model is uncertain, a local indicator brain takes over. An optional OpenRouter AI layer adds a language model as a final check.
Three brains. No gaps. No conflicts.
Every trade has a fixed SL and TP. No martingale, no grid, no averaging.
Signal layers
ONNX neural network — primary Trained on 17 months of XAUUSD M5 data. 23 features including trend, momentum, volatility, session and S/R levels. Fires when confidence exceeds threshold. Embedded in the EA — no files to copy.
Local indicators — secondary EMA, RSI, Stochastic, BB, ADX, WAT across 5 timeframes. Runs when ONNX says HOLD.
OpenRouter AI — optional Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek or GPT via free API. Confirms local brain entries.
Key features
- Pure ATR-based SL/TP — consistent with model training
- Virtual SL/TP hidden from broker
- ADX gate blocks choppy markets
- S/R cascade emergency exit
- News blackout with per-event toggles
- Session quality filter
- Fixed, % risk, or AI-confidence lot sizing
- Works on any symbol and timeframe
Specifications
Symbols | XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and Forex pairs Recommended TF | M5 or M15 Platform | MetaTrader 5 Minimum deposit | $100 recommended ONNX model | Embedded in EA — no external files needed AI (optional) | OpenRouter API key (free tier available) VPS | Recommended for 24/7 operation Account type | ECN / Raw spread Martingale/Grid | None
Pricing
Current price: $100
Quick start
- Attach EA to XAUUSD M5 chart and enable AutoTrading
- Set UseONNX=true to activate deep learning signals
- (Optional) Get a free API key at openrouter.ai and paste into APIKey input
- Enable WebRequest for https://openrouter.ai in MT5 Tools → Options if using AI
- Adjust ONNXThreshold (default 0.55) — higher = fewer but more selective entries
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
I believe this EA is designed to consistently generate profits through high-frequency trading. Because it often closes lots in just a few seconds, the results may vary depending on the broker and VPS used. I have only made a small profit so far, but the developer is actively updating the EA and responding to questions and requests, so I feel this EA has great potential. The recommended AI API is also free or costs very little.