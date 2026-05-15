RSI Divergence Pro MT5

RSI Divergence Pro - The Ultimate Institutional Reversal System

Special Offer !! Limited for 10 purchases again. Discount price $50 and Final price $250

Are you tired of entering trades right before the trend reverses? What if you could spot market turning points before they happen, just like the smart money?

RSI Divergence Pro is a premium, institutional-grade analytical tool designed to pinpoint the most accurate trend reversals and continuations in the market. It eliminates the guesswork, frustration, and subjective analysis of traditional charting by fully automating one of the most powerful strategies in financial history.

The Strategy of the Institutions

Divergence is not just another retail trading concept. It is a core price-action mechanism used by institutional traders, banks, and large investors to identify trend exhaustion. When the price pushes to a new high, but the underlying momentum drops, it leaves a glaring footprint of institutional profit-taking and distribution. Trading these divergences offers a massive statistical edge and incredibly high-probability setups.

With RSI Divergence Pro, you are no longer reacting to late lagging indicators. You are anticipating the reversal alongside the major market players.

Trading Made Effortless

Say goodbye to endless hours of staring at charts, trying to draw trendlines, or debating whether a divergence is valid. RSI Divergence Pro does the heavy lifting for you. It constantly scans the market, filters out the noise, and presents you with clear, actionable trade setups directly on your screen.

Key Features & Advantages:

Automated Trade Setups: The indicator does not just draw lines. It automatically calculates and projects your exact Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones based on customizable Risk-to-Reward ratios or fixed points. You know exactly where to execute and exit.

Institutional Anti-Break Filter: Unlike cheap and basic divergence tools that generate endless false signals, our engine features a proprietary Anti-Break algorithm. It checks the line of sight between swings and immediately invalidates messy, interrupted setups. We even added a precise tolerance parameter so you can adapt it perfectly to volatile markets.

Price Action Confirmation: The built-in Color Match Entry feature protects you from catching falling knives. It forces the system to wait for a valid, opposing candle close before validating the entry zone, ensuring that buyer or seller momentum has actually stepped in.

Advanced Wave Structure Logic: The market is full of random spikes. Our intelligent wave structure filter ensures that divergences are only plotted on true, significant market swings, completely ignoring sideways market noise.

Dual Divergence Detection: Automatically identifies Regular Divergences to catch massive trend reversals, and Hidden Divergences to safely join established, ongoing trends.

Clean Minimalist Dashboard: We believe in clean charts. The indicator features a sleek, unobtrusive on-chart dashboard. With a single click of the Zone Entry button, you can toggle all trade setups on or off instantly, keeping your workspace professional and distraction-free.

Custom RSI Zones: Fully customizable overbought and oversold levels complete with a visually intuitive background fill, ensuring you always know the current state of market momentum at a glance.

Stop Guessing, Start Executing

High-probability trading is not about taking every trade; it is about waiting for the perfect setup. RSI Divergence Pro turns your chart into a systematic, high-accuracy sniper tool.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator adapts to your timeframe and provides the institutional edge you need to succeed.

Take control of your trading today. Download RSI Divergence Pro and start trading with the smart money.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.





--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177141





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