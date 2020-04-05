Theis one of the most liquid, widely followed and actively traded markets in the world. However, taking advantage of its movements consistently requires time, discipline, fast reaction and precise risk management.was created to automate that process.

This Expert Advisor analyses the market, executes trades and manages buy cycles autonomously, allowing the user to participate in the potential of the SP500 without having to monitor every price movement. Its proprietary internal engine combines automation, dynamic position management and configurable equity protection in a system designed to run continuously on MetaTrader 5.

Historical simulations carried out since 2020 show positive results in all analysed periods, with returns above 100%, 200% and even 400% in certain annual periods. All of this with a simple configuration, reduced to only two visible parameters, making SP500 Smart BUY EA an automated, powerful and easy-to-use tool for those seeking systematic exposure to the SP500.

Programme description

SP500 Smart BUY EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 specifically developed to trade the SP500 index or its usual broker equivalents, such as US500, SPX500 or USA500.

The programme uses a proprietary internal engine to identify buying opportunities and manage trading cycles automatically. The strategic logic is internally configured, so the user does not need to adjust multiple technical parameters or modify sensitive system rules.

The robot works through automatic cycle management. When the system’s internal conditions are met, it can start a buy cycle, manage pending entries and market orders, calculate exit targets and control the equity protection configured by the user.

To make visual monitoring easier, the chart is set to M5 and includes moving averages as market context references. These visual elements are for guidance only and do not necessarily represent the complete internal logic of the programme.

Main features

Specifically designed for SP500 / US500 / SPX500 / USA500 .

. Proprietary internal buy engine.

Automatic trading cycle management.

Entries managed through pending orders and market orders.

Dynamic calculation of the cycle target.

Lot size calculated according to the account balance.

Configurable equity protection from the cycle equity peak.

Visual chart in M5 .

. Visual moving averages as market context references.

Simple configuration with only two visible parameters.

Compatible with continuous operation via VPS .

. Internal strategic parameters protected against incorrect modifications.

Backtests and historical simulations

The following table shows different historical simulations carried out on the SP500 with the indicated configuration. These results are for informational purposes and help visualise the behaviour of the system under certain market conditions, spread, leverage and lot configuration:

Period Lot Variable Stop Equity Variable Return Max. Drawdown Number of trades 2020-2021 0.001 50% 83.51% 26.95% 22 2021-2022 0.001 50% 45.07% 31.91% 17 2022-2023 0.001 50% 460.27% 40.50% 50 2023-2024 0.001 50% 91.66% 36.62% 23 2024-2025 0.001 50% 120.43% 37.29% 18 2025-2026 0.001 50% 257.29% 33.38% 28 2026 YTD 0.001 50% 28.28% 19.94% 9

These simulations reflect the potential of the robot in different market environments, while also showing the importance of properly controlling the lot size and the equity protection level.

Note: the results shown correspond to historical tests and do not guarantee future returns. Real performance may vary depending on the broker, execution, spread, commissions, slippage, contract size and market conditions.

Advantages

High potential in historical simulations: backtests carried out since 2020 show positive results in all analysed periods, with several periods delivering returns above 100%.

Simple configuration: the user only needs to adjust the lot factor per balance and the equity protection level.

Protected logic: the internal strategic parameters cannot be modified, helping to maintain consistent operation and reduce the risk of configuration errors.

Automatic management: the robot analyses the market, launches entries, manages the cycle and applies equity protection when required.

Balance adaptation: the lot size is calculated according to the account balance, allowing proportional volume allocation.

Clear visual monitoring: the chart is displayed in M5 with visual references to make market supervision easier.

VPS usage: the system is designed to run continuously as long as MetaTrader 5 remains open and connected.

Limitations

The robot is designed only for symbols related to the SP500 .

. It should not be used on multiple charts of the same symbol at the same time.

Broker conditions may affect the result: spread, commissions, contract size, leverage, margin requirements and execution.

The system uses cycle-based management and may open several trades within the same cycle.

Volume may increase in consecutive entries according to the internal logic of the system.

It does not guarantee profits.

Results obtained in backtests, demo accounts or historical tests do not guarantee future results.

MetaTrader 5 must remain open, or a VPS must be used, so that the robot can manage trades correctly.

Variables and recommendations for use

The robot only shows two configurable variables to the user:

1. Inp_LotePorEuroBalance

Defines the lot size according to the account balance.

Approximate examples:

Inp_LotePorEuroBalance = 0.001 Balance 1,000 → 1.00 lot Balance 5,000 → 5.00 lots Balance 10,000 → 10.00 lots

The value 0.001 is the configuration used in the historical simulations shown above. This value allows the system’s potential to be better exploited, but it also implies high exposure, especially on small accounts or with brokers that have demanding margin requirements.

Using values above 0.001 is not recommended, as the robot may open several consecutive entries within the same cycle, which could significantly increase exposure, reduce available margin or cause relevant losses in adverse scenarios.

For a more conservative use, lower values may be used.

2. Inp_StopEquityPicoPct

Defines the maximum allowed drop from the equity peak reached during the active cycle.

Example:

Inp_StopEquityPicoPct = 50.0

If, during a cycle, equity falls by 50% from the peak recorded in that cycle, the robot will close the system’s active trades and cancel the related pending orders.

A lower value applies closer protection, but it may close cycles before the system completes its management. A higher value allows more room for the cycle, but also increases the risk assumed.

Recommendations for use

Test first on a demo account.

Start with a low lot factor.

Preferably use a hedging account.

account. Do not run the robot on multiple charts of the same symbol.

Use a VPS for continuous operation.

for continuous operation. Check that the broker’s symbol actually corresponds to the SP500 .

. Check the contract specifications before trading live.

Do not manually modify trades opened by the robot unless you intend to intervene in the cycle.

Keep automated trading enabled in MetaTrader 5.

Important risk notice

Trading CFDs, indices and leveraged products involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. SP500 Smart BUY EA uses automatic cycle-based management and may open several trades within the same cycle, with the possibility of increasing volume in consecutive entries.

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Past results, backtests, optimisations or demo account tests do not guarantee future results. Market conditions may change, and each broker’s conditions can significantly affect the behaviour of the system.

The user is responsible for correctly configuring the lot factor, understanding the risk assumed, checking their broker’s conditions and testing the robot before using it on a real account.