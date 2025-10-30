Trillion Pips X EA
- Эксперты
- Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
- Версия: 6.1
- Обновлено: 1 ноября 2025
- Активации: 10
Trillion Pips X EA - Multi Symbol Scalping Expert Advisor
Overview
Trillion Pips X EA is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses price action analysis combined with dynamic volatility filtering to execute short duration trades.
The EA identifies short term price imbalances during retracements or consolidation phases and executes rapid trades targeting small price movements.
It supports multiple instruments including commodities, indices, and currency pairs.
Supported instruments:
XAUUSD (Gold)
DE40
US30
Major and minor Forex currency pairs
Important usage rule:
For proper risk control and execution stability this EA must be operated on only one symbol per trading account at any given time.
This EA is intended for traders who understand the risks associated with automated scalping systems.
Strategy Description
Price Action Scalping Logic
Detects micro price inefficiencies and short retracement structures for entry signals.
Volatility Filtering
Prevents new trades from opening during unstable or extreme market conditions.
Dynamic Entry System
Continuously adapts entry thresholds based on market activity and price structure.
Fixed Lot Exposure
Trades are executed using a fixed lot size (default 0.05 lots) to maintain consistent position sizing.
Automated Trade Management
Each position is automatically protected with built in Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
Multi Symbol Compatibility
Operates on commodities indices and currency pairs but must be attached to only one chart per account for stability.
Core Features
Fully automated scalping strategy
Multi symbol compatibility
Fixed lot trading (default 0.05 lots)
Dynamic volatility filters
Built in Stop Loss and Take Profit
MT4 compatible
Optimized default settings for XAUUSD
Capital and Timeframe Guidelines
Scalping strategies generate frequent trades and require sufficient trading capital.
The following values are reference guidelines only and should be adapted to personal risk tolerance.
Timeframe and recommended minimum capital:
M15 - 3000 USD or higher
M5 - 10000 USD or higher
M1 - 30000 USD or higher
Lower timeframes generate higher trade frequency and require proportionally larger capital levels to handle volatility and drawdowns.
Supported Timeframes
M1
M5
M15
Recommended Trading Conditions
Symbols: XAUUSD DE40 US30 and major Forex pairs
Operation rule: Use only one symbol per trading account
Broker type: ECN or low spread broker recommended
Leverage: 1 to 500 or higher
Execution: VPS recommended for stability
Input Parameters
LotSize - Fixed lot size per trade (default 0.05)
TakeProfit - Profit target per trade
StopLoss - Protective stop level
MagicNumber - Unique EA trade identifier
MaxSpread - Maximum allowable spread for trade entry
TradePairs - Symbols enabled for trading
Risk Disclosure
This EA uses high frequency scalping logic. Trading involves financial risk including drawdowns and potential loss of trading capital. Market volatility slippage broker conditions or insufficient capital may negatively affect performance.
Users must:
Test the EA on a demo account before live use.
Match timeframe and lot exposure to available trading capital.
Operate the EA on one trading symbol per account only.
Avoid running multiple automated strategies on the same account.
Trade only with funds they can afford to lose.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
How To Use
Attach Trillion Pips X EA to a single chart such as XAUUSD DE40 US30 or a Forex pair.
Select timeframe M1 M5 or M15 according to account size.
Adjust input settings if needed.
Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4.
Monitor performance and modify parameters based on market conditions.