HFT Prop Challenge Master

5

This EA is designed for passing the challenge of the prop trading firm Fundway Plus that allow HFT (High Frequency Trading). It will not work on live accounts due to slippage. All other MT4 prop firms are not supported, but the MT5 version supports other firms.

You should also not use it during the funded stage, the payout will be declined. HFT is broker sensitive, so if they change their broker, it might stop working. The trading only takes place in the first minutes after the US cash market opens. The default setting should work. No set files are needed. The Timeframe does not matter.

Features:

  • Stops trading when the defined profit target is reached
  • Stops trading when the defined drawdown limit is reached
  • Auto increase lot size when the EA has made the defined amount of profit
  • If needed it does one or a few trades each trading day until the minimum number of trading days is reached
  • Displays all settings and live status on the chart
  • Optional US holiday filter (volatility too low)
  • Auto detection of the trade starting time

No VPS needed, but the latency to the MT4 server should not be too high. I tested it with 50ms of latency and it worked. Latency above 50ms might also work, but it was not tested and is not supported.

For backtest or demo test use ICMarkets Demo or contact me for myfxbook link. Please note that EA is Broker sensitive and optimized for the supported prop trading firms, so the backtest might not be good on all brokers. Maybe you want to disable profit target in the backtest so that the EA does not stop after a few trades.

The EA does NOT use grid or martingale.

In most cases, the default settings should be good, but on some challenges you might want to change the "profit target in %". If you want to change some settings watch the youtube video "Settings and tips for HFT Prop Challenge Master" on my Youtube Channel or read the settings below:

Setting Explanation
Lot size mode Options:
auto_increase: Increased the lot size after every x% profit made.
fixed: Uses a fixed lot size which you can configure in the next field "Fixed lot size"
    Fixed lot size (if lot size mode = fixed)
Here you set the lot size you want to trade.
This field is only considered if you choose "fixed" as the lot size mode.
It is highly recommended to not use too large lot sizes and also consider the contract size of the asset. If the lot size is too large and the move in the market is very fast, you might fail your challenge by exceeding the maximum daily drawdown.
    Start contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
The value in this field is used to calculate the initial lot size. Please note that if you put in for example 3 that this does not mean that 3 lots are traded. It means that per 10k USD on the account 3 contracts are traded.
If you have for example a 100k account on Nova Funding then it will trade 30 contracts. Since the contract size on Nova Funding is 1 the 30 contracts would be 30 lots.
If you have for example a 200k account on KortanaFX then it will trade 60 contracts. Since the contract size on KontanaFX is 10 the 60 contracts would be 6 lots.
The lot size which will be traded will be shown on the chart.
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
    Step contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
With this amount of contracts per 10k account size the lot size will be increased if the needed profit is reached for the increase. It is calculated with the same logic as mentioned in the "Start contracts per 10k".
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
    Increase every x% profit (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
If the value is set for example to 0.5 it means that for every 0.5% of profit (e.g. 500 USD on a 100k account) the lot size is increased with the defined step which is defined in "Step contracts per 10k".
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as the lot size mode.
    End contracts per 10k (if lot size mode = auto_increase)
If the number of contracts has reached this value, no further lot size increase will be done. It is calculated with the same logic as mentioned in the "Start contracts per 10k".
It is highly recommended to not use to huge lot sizes and also consider the contract size of the asset. If the lot size is too large and the move in the market is very fast, you might fail your challenge by exceeding the max daily drawdown. I do not recommend setting this value higher than the default.
This field is only considered if you choose "auto_increase" as lot size mode.
Daily loss limit mode (trailing, set less then challenge  limit) Options:
percent: The EA stops trading if the daily drawdown in percent of the starting balance of this day is reached. 
USD: The EA stops trading if the daily drawdown in USD of the starting balance of this day is reached.
disabled: Disable the daily loss limit mode (not recommended!)
The daily drawdown is always calculated from the highest equity or balance (which was higher) and is trailing to not give away to much profit if the volatility is going out of the market.
    Daily loss limit in % (if daily loss limit mode = percent)
If the value is set for example to 1.0 it means that after 1.0% of loss from the highest balance or equity on this day (e.g. 1000 USD on a 100k account) the EA stops trading until the next day.
Also if you challenge has for example a daily drawdown limit of 4% you should not set this value to 4% or 3.9%. Please note that when you have huge lot sizes and a very fast market move, it might take some time to close the open position and the loss of this trade might be worser then you wish because of slippage and latency. I do not recommend values above the default.
This field is only considered if you choose "percent" as daily loss limit mode.
    Daily loss limit in $ (if daily loss limit mode = USD)
If the value is set for example to 1000 it means that after a 1000 USD loss from the highest balance or equity on this day the EA stops trading until the next day.
Also if your challenge has for example a daily drawdown limit of 4000 USD you should not set this value to 4000 USD or 3900 USD. Please note that when you have huge lot sizes and a very fast market move, it might take some time to close the open position and the loss of this trade might be worser then you wish because of slippage and latency.
This field is only considered if you choose "USD" as daily loss limit mode.
Profit Target mode Options:
percent: If the profit target in percent of the starting balance of this challenge is reached the EA stops trading. 
 USD: Same like above, but based on $.
disabled: Disable the profit target mode (ony recommended for backtesting)
The profit target is always calculated based on the "Challenge size", see next input field.
    Challenge size in $ (0 = auto detect)
If the value is 0 the EA tries to auto detect the initial balance. This only works if the deposit is shown in the Account History of the MT4 Terminal. This is usually the case when you just bought the challenge. If the initial deposit is not shown in the Account History please right-click on the Account History and select "All History" and restart the EA. The EA will tell you if he could not get this information. As an alternative, you can manually configure the challenge size (e.g. 100000 on a 100k challenge) in this input field. But please note that if you set the wrong challenge size, the profit target calculation in % will also be wrong.
    Profit target in % (if profit target mode = percent)
If the value is set for example to 10.05 it means that after a profit of 10.05% of the challenge size (e.g. 10050 USD profit on a 100k account) the EA stops trading.
This field is only considered if you choose "percent" as the profit target mode.
    Profit target in $ (profit target m. = USD)
Setting this input field for example to 10040 means that no new positions are opened after a profit of 10040 US Dollar was reached.
Minimum trading days (-1 = auto detect) Set here the number of minimum trading days you need to complete the challenge. If it is set to -1 it tries to auto detect this. If the number of trading days is used, it shows on the chart how much trading days are already fulfilled out of the needed trading days.
Trading start hour mode (next input is ignored on auto_detect) Options:
auto_detect: The EA will try to auto detect what value should be set as "Trading start and end time hour" (which is the next input field). In this case the next input field is ignored. If it cannot auto detect it, the start of the EA will be aborted.
manual: The EA will use the value of the next inut field "Trading start and end time hour" as start and end time hour.
Trading start time hour (MT4 server time) If the value is for example 16 it means that the hour in which trading starts is 16.
Please note that the EA used the broker server time from the market watch, so it should fit to this time, not to your local time. Currently for all supported prop trading firms 16 is the right value for the opening of the cash market. This setting is only used by the EA if the "Trading start hour mode" is set to "manual'.
Trading start time minutes (MT4 server time) If the value is for example 30 (and the hour is still 16) it means that the minute in which trading starts is 16:30. This setting is used always, not matter what is set as "Trading start hour mode".
Trading end time hour (MT4 server time) At this hour the EA stops opening new orders.
Trading end time minutes (MT4 server time) If the value is for example 45 (and the hour is still 16) it means that the minute in which trading ends is 16:45. This is usually a good value because later volatility goes out of the market and the market moves are too slow for the EA to make profits. This setting is used always, not matter what is set as "Trading start hour mode".
Trading on US holidays (not recommended) Options:
false: The EA will not trade on US holidays where the Future market is open, but the cash market is closed. In these cases, the volatility is normally too low for this strategy.
true: The EA will trade on US holidays when the broker provides quotes even when the cash market is closed (not recommended)
Comment for each trade The text of this input field is written in each trade comment
Magic number Here you can specify a magic number which needs to be unique in case you run also other EAs on the same account. It is not recommend to have other EAs running in parallel.
Max number of messages sent to broker per day (0 = unlimited) If you set here a number above 0, for example 2000, the EA will stop trading on this day when he has sent 2000 messages to the broker. A message is every creation, deletion or modification of a order. If you do for example a demo test on IC Markets you want to limit this number because the broker will first send you automatic emails and if you don't do anything, IC Markets will also block your demo account.
Show logo of the EA Options:
true: Shows the logo of the Expert Advisor
false: Hides the logo of the Expert Advisor
Отзывы 4
Robert Hall
23
Robert Hall 2024.12.04 16:00 
 

I had no idea how to use the bot as this is my first time using anything like this, i messaged christoph via telegram and he run me through every step of the way. And the actual bot itself passed my 8 figure trader 25k challenge within 6 minutes. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!

Рекомендуем также
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Эксперты
Представляем UniTradeXpert: Ваш конечный программный продукт для форекса! Откройте необыкновенные возможности UniTradeXpert, передового советника, тщательно созданного для улучшения вашего опыта торговли на форекс. Благодаря почти 7 годам комплексной поддержки анализа данных, этот советник предоставляет решающее преимущество в жестко конкурентном рынке с потрясающей точностью 99,9%. UniTradeXpert отличается в торговле осцилляциями в одномчасовом временном интервале валютной пары AUDCAD. Этот про
Koli Mt4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Эксперты
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance 
Samurai Scalper Pro Series EUR USD
Bruno Souza
3.84 (37)
Эксперты
Only EA developed over 1 year ago, which remains consistent in the market and in the #10 Top of the MQL Store   >>> You can use this EA with a balance starting at $30 in a cent account. Doubts about which broker and how much balance you need to trade, send me a message <<< Summary: Samurai Scaper Pro Series EUR/USD is an EA developed to run the EUR/USD on 5 MINUTE   timeframe. This EA uses statistical analysis applied to the EUR/USD over 20 years to determine the best points of e
Gold Tiger PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
Gold Tiger based on a unique algorithm that will allow you to receive constant profit from binary options trading and scalping, as well as from conservative trading of several instruments simultaneously. This Expert Advisor can be used to trade all instruments without exception on all markets and on any timeframes. The download version uses our standard panel with a black background for the black terminal color. If you want to get an EA with a panel for a white or other color theme, contact us
Element 8
Vladimir Deryagin
Эксперты
Советник работает на основе разворота позиции за трендом. Настройки советника интуитивно понятны. Использовать данного советника можно на любой валютной паре, предварительно подобрав настройки с помощью тестирования. Настройки советника, описание: (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) – выбор дня недели торговли, либо часа в этот день, до которого можно вести торговлю. Magic - уникальный номер открытых сделок. Volume - объем торговли начальной сделки. A sign for incr
SMartingaleEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Эксперты
Simple Martingale system EA, You will choose the type of starting order according to the market situation. You will specify the grid range and the take profit value. The Take profit value will be automatically modified according to the number of orders opened and the average opening price. Remember that Martingale systems are always at risk and should be kept under control. Or you must have a large deposit.
Sunrise Gold Smart ATR Breakout
Ruspihanto
Эксперты
Sunrise Gold EA — это профессиональный прорывной эксперт, оптимизированный для XAUUSD, GBPUSD и USDJPY. Он размещает отложенные ордера Buy Stop и Sell Stop на уровнях High и Low предыдущей свечи с использованием динамического стоп-лосса и тейк-профита на основе ATR. Это обеспечивает адаптивный размер позиции и контроль риска в зависимости от волатильности рынка. Основные функции Оптимизирован для XAUUSD, USDJPY и GBPUSD (таймфрейм H1) Логика прорыва по уровням предыдущего дня ATR-основанн
Rebate Virtual Grid
Sergii Onyshchenko
3 (1)
Эксперты
This is a Virtual Grid EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD. EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$). Working timeframe M1 . Strategy The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero"). Monitoring (5EAs) _ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303 Parameters (one of the safest) Rebate Virtual Grid                          MM_Type    0  MM: 0-mi
News Hedging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Эксперты
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Rebate System Overlap
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3 (2)
Эксперты
Rebate System Overlap совершает большое количество сделок с минимальной прибылью, что дает возможность заработать за счет получения ребейта (возврата части спреда). В‌ основе лежат две сетки (на покупку и на продажу), при нахождении одной из них в просадке другая может входить с повышенным лотом поддерживая счет от просадки. Отличия от обычного советника Rebate System в режиме закрытия зависших сделок одной из сеток за счет полученной ранее прибыли. Входные параметры StopAfterTP  – Остановить то
Crazy Grid
Gennady Kuznetsov
Эксперты
CRAZY GRID It is very important that the ADVISER alone trades on the account! The CRAZY GRID Forex Expert Advisor works on an indicator grid strategy on the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair. The EA opens a lot of orders, so it can be used on accounts connected to the rebate service. The Expert Advisor is relatively safe for a deposit, since with a loss of 2% (the amount of loss is configurable),  it will close all orders and start the trading cycle from the beginning. Timeframe - 1 minute, Currency pair -
ImpulsVolume
IGOR KIRIANEN
Эксперты
Этот советник,торгует как со стоп лосом,так может торговать без него,с увеличением лота(мартингейл) и без увеличения лота(без мартингейла).Советник торгует в продолжение импульса.Имеет ряд фильтрующих индикаторов. Этот советник не боится больших спредов(есть защита),так же имеет защиту от максимального лота и имеет  торговлю от процента депозита. Мартингейл имеется двух типов(путём сложения от первоначального лота,и путём умножения на коэффициент). Закрытие происходит по тейк профиту(имеет част
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Эксперты
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Night Bollinger
Pavel Predein
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический торговый советник, относится к категории ночных скальперов,торгуемая пары EURCHF,USDCHF и GBPCAD с таймфреймом M15 ,в принцип работы робота заложена простейшая стратегия,основанная на отбое цены от канала Bollinger Bands в определенно заданные часы,остальные параметры торгового алгоритма засекречены.Для получения правдивых результатов ,тестировать советник необходимо на тиковых данных. *Не использует в торговле опасные стратегии как :мартингейл и усреднение *Минимальный
Pegasus Pro
Armin Heshmat
Эксперты
Pegasus Pro works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm , but it’s so sensitive, it’s 100% automatic,Pegasus Pro is capable to scalp every different situation ,Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( MAX 5 for majur currency ) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low spreads , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address Live signal,  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+S
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Эксперты
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Forex 4up Grid Recovery MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Cеточный советник с системой "Разруливания" корзины убыточных ордеров, новостным фильтром,  фильтром по открытым позициям на других торговых инструментах и функцией отправки торговых сигналов в ваш Телеграм канал. Советник может быть использован для восстановления убыточных позиций на счете как утилита, для вывода сделок в безубыток которые вы открыли руками или другим советников.  Работает внутри канала линейной регрессии, вход по нескольким условиям. В сигнале используются направление канала л
Martin Antimartin on RSI
Roman Shiredchenko
Эксперты
Торговый советник торгует с элементами управления капиталом,  как с использованием системы по мартингейлу, так и с использованием антимартингейла, на выбор пользователя. Вид системы управления капиталом можете выбрать во внешних переменных. (Варианты использования с манименеджментом по Мартину или АнтиМартину) Открывает позиции стартовые по индикатору RSI, после выхода из позиции по тейк профиту увеличивает лот на коэффициент при АнтиМартине, опять входим в рынок по индикатору RSI. При манименед
Easy scalp Neural Networks
Andri Maulana
Эксперты
Revolutionize Your Trading with Easy scalp Neural Networks Step into the future of algorithmic trading. Easy scalp Neural Networks  is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated fusion of classic trend-following strategies and advanced Neural Network (Artificial Intelligence) technology. Designed for the modern trader who demands precision, safety, and performance, this EA analyzes the market deeper than the human eye can see. It learns, adapts, and executes with laser-sharp accurac
Neural Links
Catalin Zachiu
5 (1)
Эксперты
Эксперт построен с использованием трех логовищ нейронов для каждой стороны, длинных/коротких, и все они обусловлены дополнительным, который используется в качестве фильтра. Направление торговли сбрасывается, если первое логово нейронов дает противоположный сигнал. Эксперт в основном построен для пар EUR\USD, GBP\USD, таймфрейм M15. Все настройки доступны в разделе «Комментарии» поста 1. Набор по умолчанию имеет несколько повышенный уровень риска, для более безопасной настройки параметр «Use_
NebulaTrade Genesis MT4
Nick Schueder
Эксперты
Введение: NebulaTrade Genesis MT4 выделяется как новаторский советник, уникально спроектированный для торговли US30 исключительно во время открытия рынка в Нью-Йорке. Этот искусно созданный инструмент разработан для навигации по волатильности и возможностям рыночного открытия, выполняя 1-4 тщательно спланированных сделок ежедневно для оптимальной производительности. То, что отличает NebulaTrade Genesis, это его двойная эффективность: он оптимизирован не только для прохождения испытаний Prop Trad
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Эксперты
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Trend Second Derivative RSI Ex
Tatiana Savkevych
Эксперты
Trend Second Derivative RSI Ex - трендовый бот форекс на основе индикатора Trend Second Derivative RSI . Принцип работы. Бот созданный на основе данного индикатора Trend Second Derivative RSI и работающий по принципу - есть сигнал индикатора значит бот закрыл противоположную сделку и открыл новую сделку по указанному направлению. Также есть возможность работать только на buy или на sell,  в таком случае бот просто закроет сделку не открывая в противоположном направлении. Также бот оснащен сист
Scorpion Grid
Evgenii Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Мультивалютный сеточный советник, в большинстве случаев получает довольно точные входы. Если вход оказывается недостаточно точным, позиции управляются с использованием тщательно продуманной стратегии мартингейла. Вход осуществляется по сигналам индикаторов RSI и Stochastic, в зонах перекупленности/перепроданности, плюс дополнительное условия входа по авторскому алгоритму. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм - М15 В советнике имеется система контроля просадки, которая учитывает все открытые ордера по счету,
Angry predator
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Эксперты
Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
SMA Trend
Marco Barbosa
Эксперты
This Expert seeks price trends through the interaction of two SMA's. The main idea is to lose little and quickly and win slowly and a lot. Operational: When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average and the price is above the faster moving average, this is an entry signal to buy. When the price crosses below the faster moving average, this is a signal to close the trade. The same happens for sales entry and exit, but with the opposite logic. The best results were obt
Ophiuchus Paid Version
Limitless Trading Enterprise
4.33 (9)
Эксперты
Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
The Israeli tactics
Ori Tordjman
Эксперты
«ТАВОР» - удивительный торговый робот от группы «Израильская тактика», разработанный израильскими программистами, специализирующимися на торговле на Форекс. Наш бот может анализировать торговлю по временам, поэтому необходимо проверить на истории, какое время лучше всего, заполнить TP / SL. вы можете установить, что после каждой убыточной сделки следующая сделка будет удваивать сумму, поэтому прибыль будет линейной. Этот советник открывает одну сделку в день в выбранное вами время, поэтому для
Yolo EA
Yohanes Raymond Budiono
Эксперты
Only 7 copies of the EA left at $ 150 ! Next price --> $ 320 Yolo EA is an automated trading system that adapating itself on whatever the market conditions are. It can follow strong trend / counter trend / neutral. Recommended currency pairs:   GBPUSD Recommended timeframe:   M15 Recommended session:  London Session (10.00-18.00 GMT+2) Backtest (2020.06.04 - 2022.04.19) results showing that it can grow $1,423 account into $2,423 with maximal drawdown 12.33% only. Notes: Can be used for any b
Guardian Angel
Peter Riley
Утилиты
Guardian Angel is designed to provide the trader with portfolio-level trailing stop-losses.  Users are able to configure the portfolio profit 'trigger' level at which a LockProfit 'floor' gets activated and applied to the portfolio - in the event that portfolio profit falls back to the portfolio LockProfit level, then all open trades in the portfolio will close. In the event that portfolio profit continues to grow, then the portfolio LockProfit will trail the portfolio profit at a rate configur
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.72 (53)
Эксперты
Capybara EA – это усовершенствованная автоматизированная система отслеживания тренда, основанная на индикаторе Hama. Если рынок станет медвежьим и индикатор станет красным, советник будет продавать, если рынок станет бычьим, а индикатор станет синим, советник будет покупать. Советник может точно определить начало восходящего и нисходящего тренда и будет контролировать открытые сделки в стиле мартингейла/сетки, пока не достигнет TP. Рекомендуемые пары: все основные пары, такие как евроUSD; аудусд
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 99 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Эксперты
SNeox AI — автоматический мультивалютный торговый робот для стабильной долгосрочной торговли на рынке Forex. Советник разработан на базе проверенных алгоритмов анализа рыночной цены и волатильности и ориентирован на аккуратную торговлю с контролируемыми рисками. ВНИМАНИЕ! Новогодняя акция, первые 15 покупок - 99$ Следующие 15 - 159$ Финальная цена - 229$ Торопитесь воспользоваться предложением! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Торговые инструменты: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUS
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Эксперты
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированная торговая система. В качестве сигналов используется классический индикатор   MACD , соединяющий в себе трендовый индикатор с осциллятором для обнаружения точек входа. Использует усреднение, функцию закрытия первого и последнего ордеров корзины и функцию автоматического расчета лота. Имеет продвинутую информационную панель и три типа уведомлений. Решение проблем ->  ЗДЕСЬ  / MT5 версия ->  ЗДЕСЬ   / Инструкция   ->  ЗДЕСЬ   Преимущества: Полностью автоматизированная то
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
PAHunter
Van Hoa Nguyen
3.8 (5)
Эксперты
PAHunter the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 10+ years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies.
Другие продукты этого автора
HFT Prop Challenge Master MT5
Christoph Juergen Koegler
5 (18)
Эксперты
This EA is designed for passing challenges of prop trading firms that allow HFT (High Frequency Trading). It will not work on live accounts due to slippage.   You should also not use it during the funded stage, the payout will be declined. It works only on the mentioned prop firms, challange types and symbols below on the listed broker servers.  HFT is broker sensitive, so if they change their broker or the broker does changes on spread or slippage, it might stop working.  The  trading only take
Фильтр:
Robert Hall
23
Robert Hall 2024.12.04 16:00 
 

I had no idea how to use the bot as this is my first time using anything like this, i messaged christoph via telegram and he run me through every step of the way. And the actual bot itself passed my 8 figure trader 25k challenge within 6 minutes. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!

Nouamane Chraibi
180
Nouamane Chraibi 2024.11.09 11:20 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

NI Kos
38
NI Kos 2024.07.01 15:01 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Tobitii
19
Tobitii 2024.05.16 09:06 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв