HedgeMarti001

✅ Small Account 


EURUSD  AUDUSD  Hedge Martingale EA — Built for Small Accounts
Small Balance? Still Want Smooth Cycles? This Is Made for You.

This EA is designed to help small accounts trade smarter with a controlled hedge system:
BUY & SELL Simultaneous Entry (True Hedge Start)
RSI + MA Filter — start only when conditions are cleaner
Smart Grid Averaging — step-by-step recovery logic
Basket Take-Profit: Total Orders × $1Close All Automatically

No complicated settings. No manual exits.
Just run the system and let it manage the cycle.

Perfect for traders who prefer small, repeatable targets.

