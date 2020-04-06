HedgeMarti001
- Experts
- Jia Xi Quan
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
✅ Small Account
EURUSD AUDUSD Hedge Martingale EA — Built for Small Accounts
Small Balance? Still Want Smooth Cycles? This Is Made for You.
This EA is designed to help small accounts trade smarter with a controlled hedge system:
✅ BUY & SELL Simultaneous Entry (True Hedge Start)
✅ RSI + MA Filter — start only when conditions are cleaner
✅ Smart Grid Averaging — step-by-step recovery logic
✅ Basket Take-Profit: Total Orders × $1 → Close All Automatically
No complicated settings. No manual exits.
Just run the system and let it manage the cycle.
Perfect for traders who prefer small, repeatable targets.