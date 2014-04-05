Dual line MACD MT5
- Индикаторы
- Chaoping Huang
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
This indicator is an upgraded visualization of the classic MACD.
It displays two curves (MACD line and Signal line) together with a histogram calculated from the difference between the two lines.
The histogram automatically changes color above and below the zero line, making momentum direction easier to identify at a glance.
The indicator follows the standard MACD calculation logic and focuses on clear and simple presentation, suitable for traders who prefer a classic and lightweight MACD display.
===================================================================================