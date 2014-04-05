Dual line MACD MT5

This indicator is an upgraded visualization of the classic MACD.
It displays two curves (MACD line and Signal line) together with a histogram calculated from the difference between the two lines.

The histogram automatically changes color above and below the zero line, making momentum direction easier to identify at a glance.

The indicator follows the standard MACD calculation logic and focuses on clear and simple presentation, suitable for traders who prefer a classic and lightweight MACD display.

If you have ideas for upgrades or custom features, you are welcome to contact me.
Custom modifications and personalized versions of this indicator can be developed upon request.
