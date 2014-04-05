Dual line MACD MT5

This indicator is an upgraded visualization of the classic MACD.
It displays two curves (MACD line and Signal line) together with a histogram calculated from the difference between the two lines.

The histogram automatically changes color above and below the zero line, making momentum direction easier to identify at a glance.

The indicator follows the standard MACD calculation logic and focuses on clear and simple presentation, suitable for traders who prefer a classic and lightweight MACD display.

===================================================================================

If you have ideas for upgrades or custom features, you are welcome to contact me.
Custom modifications and personalized versions of this indicator can be developed upon request.
おすすめのプロダクト
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
インディケータ
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
インディケータ
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
インディケータ
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
インディケータ
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
インディケータ
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Schaff Trend Cycle STC
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
インディケータ
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends. this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視覚
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
インディケータ
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
インディケータ
SCALPFLASH-X Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibonacc
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
インディケータ
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
インディケータ
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
PinBar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex インジケーター   PINBAR パターン MT5用。リペイントなし、遅延なし。 - インジケーター「PINBARパターン」は、プライスアクション取引に非常に強力なインジケーターです。 - インジケーターはチャート上のピンバーを検出します。 - 強気のピンバー - チャート上に青い矢印シグナルを表示します（画像参照）。 - 弱気のピンバー - チャート上に赤い矢印シグナルを表示します（画像参照）。 - PC およびモバイルのアラート付き 。 - インジケーター「PINBARパターン」は、サポート/レジスタンスレベルと組み合わせるのに最適です。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧になるにはここをクリックしてください! これは、このMQL5ウェブサイトでのみ提供されるオリジナル製品です。
RSI Momentum Shift Detector
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
RSI Momentum Shift Detector - Momentum Change Indicator Maximize your accuracy: Divergences are powerful, but they are even stronger when combined with professional volume analysis. If you like the logic behind this indicator, you will love the Volume Structure Nexus , which identifies where the big players are entering. For fast-paced traders, pair these divergences with Accuracy M1 Scalper to catch explosive moves in lower timeframes. RSI Momentum Shift Detector is a technical indicator desi
FREE
Reverse Engineered RSI MT5
Mario Jemic
インディケータ
Reverse Engineered RSI   Introduction Reverse Engineered RSI transforms the way traders use the RSI indicator. Instead of displaying RSI in a separate oscillator window, this tool projects the key RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart . This allows traders to see where overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual price levels — without switching charts or guessing momentum conditions. You get precise RSI-derived support and resistance levels right on the c
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
ユーティリティ
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
インディケータ
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
インディケータ
これは、価格ラベル付きのAdvanced ZigZagDynamic および/または ExtendedFractals インジケーターの極値に基づくサポートおよびレジスタンスレベルのMTFインジケーターです（無効にすることができます）。 MTFモードでは、より高いTFを選択できます。デフォルトでは、レベルはZigZagインジケータードットに基づいて生成されます。フラクタルインジケータードットは、ZigZagと一緒に、またはその代わりに使用することもできます。使用を簡素化し、CPU時間を節約するために、計算はバーの開口部ごとに1回実行されます。 パラメーター： ForcedTF-レベル計算のチャート時間枠（現在の時間枠と等しいか、それを超える場合があります） MinPipsLevelWidth-ポイント単位の最小レベル幅（非常にタイトなレベルに使用） Use ZigZag Extremums points -ZigZagピークを使用してサポート/抵抗レベルを計算することを有効/無効にします Fixed pips range -ジグザグインジケーターを計算するための最小値と最大値の間の距離
SuperTrend MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
Candle Display AG MT5
Alan Gasperi
インディケータ
Candle Display AG MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Candle Overlay Candle Display AG MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe visual indicator that displays higher-timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to analyze market structure and candle patterns from higher timeframes without switching charts — giving you clearer, faster and more precise trade confirmations.  -  Main Features  Multi-Timeframe Visualization – display candles from any timeframe (e.g. show H4 candles while trading on
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
インディケータ
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
インディケータ
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
インディケータ
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) このインジケーターは、W.D. Gann が提唱した「時間と価格のバランス」という概念を応用しています。 チャート上のスイングを検出し、 Quarter, Half, Full サイクルの時間間隔を将来に向けて投影し、垂直線で表示します。 このツールは、トレーダーがスイングの大きさと経過時間の関係を、MT5チャート上で直接研究できるよう設計されています。 機能 PivotDepth と最小スイングサイズに基づき、スイングの高値・安値を検出。 Quarter, Half, Full の調和的な時間間隔を投影。 計算されたサイクルポイントを示す垂直線を描画。 インジケーターを削除するまで、描画されたラインはチャート操作中も保持。 特徴 Quarter, Half, Full サイクルごとに独立した PivotDepth と MinSwingSize パラメータを設定可能。 新しいバー生成時、シンボル変更、タイムフレーム変更時に自動更新。 最大 5000 本の履歴バーを処理できる設計。 同じチャートに複数インスタンスを
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
インディケータ
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
インディケータ
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
インディケータ
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
インディケータ
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.91 (79)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入された方には、以下の特典を 無料 で提供しています： 各トレードを自動で管理し、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定し、戦略ルールに基づいてポジションを決済する補助ツール 「Bomber Utility」 様々な銘柄に合わせたインジケーターの設定ファイル（セットファイル） 「最小リスク」、「バランスリスク」、「待機戦略」 の3つのモードで使用できる Bomber Utility 用の設定ファイル このトレーディング戦略をすぐに導入・設定・開始できる ステップバイステップのビデオマニュアル ご注意： 上記の特典を受け取るには、MQL5のプライベートメッセージシステムを通じて販売者にご連絡ください。 オリジナルのカスタムインジケーター 「Divergence Bomber（ダイバージェンス・ボンバー）」 をご紹介します。これは、MACDのダイバージェンス（乖離）戦略に基づいた 「オールインワン」型のトレーディングシステム です。 このテクニカルインジケーターの主な目的は、価格とMACDインジケーターの間に発生するダイバージェンスを検出 し、将来の価格の動きを示す
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
インディケータ
Power Candles – あらゆる市場に対応した強度ベースのエントリーシグナル Power Candles は、Stein Investments が長年培ってきた強度分析を価格チャート上に直接反映します。価格だけに反応するのではなく、各ローソク足は実際の市場の強さに基づいて色分けされ、モメンタムの蓄積、強度の加速、明確なトレンド転換を瞬時に把握できます。 すべての市場に共通する単一ロジック Power Candles は すべての取引シンボル で自動的に動作します。現在のシンボルが Forex か非 Forex 市場かを自動判別し、内部で適切な強度モデルを適用します。 Forex および Gold ：FX Power のデルタ値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 100） 指数、暗号資産、CFD ：IX Power の強度値を使用（絶対値レンジ最大 50） 必要な強度計算は Power Candles に直接組み込まれています。ローソク足のカラーリングやシグナルロジックに、追加のインジケーターは不要です。 価格ノイズではなく「強度状態」 各ローソク足は、以下の 9 つの明確に定義された強
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
インディケータ
発売プロモーション Azimuth Proは先着100名様限定で 299ドル でご提供します。最終価格は 499ドル となります。 リテールとインスティテューショナルのエントリーの違いはインジケーターではなく、ロケーションにあります。 多くのトレーダーは、モメンタムを追いかけたり、遅行シグナルに反応して、任意の価格レベルでエントリーします。機関投資家は、需給が実際にシフトする構造的なレベルに価格が到達するのを待ちます。 Azimuth Proはこれらのレベルを自動的にマッピングします：スイングアンカーVWAP、マルチタイムフレーム構造ライン、高確率ロケーションにのみ出現するABCパターン。 Azimuth Proは、構造分析とインテリジェントな自動化の両方を求めるプロフェッショナルトレーダー向けに構築されています。 Azimuthが外科的精度で市場構造をマッピングする一方、Azimuth Proはインテリジェンスレイヤーを追加します：トレーディングスタイルの自動検出、スマート設定された移動平均線、20年のデータでバックテストされた最適化パラメータ。その結果、お使いの銘柄と
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
インディケータ
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe は、Smart Money Concepts（SMC）に基づいて開発された リアルタイム市場分析ツール です。 本システムは、トレーダーがマーケットストラクチャーを体系的に分析し、市場全体の方向性をより明確に把握できるよう設計されています。 システムは複数の時間軸にわたり、 反転ポイント（Reversal Points）・主要ゾーン（Key Zones）・マーケットストラクチャー を自動的に解析します。さらに、 POI（Point of Interest）・ノーリペイントシグナル・Auto Fibonacci Levels を表示し、プルバックや反転ポイントを高精度で検出します。 リアルタイムシグナルとアラートにより、価格が主要ゾーンに到達したときや、ゾーン内で反転シグナルが発生した際に、重要な機会を逃すことはありません。 また、本システムは インジケーター と シグナルシステム の両方の機能を兼ね備えた 2-in-1ツール であり、ゾーン分析とリアルタイムエントリーシグナルを一体化しています。 さらに
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
インディケータ
トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターでトレンド取引の力を解き放ちます。ファジー ロジックと複数通貨システムを活用した究極のトレンド取引ソリューションです。 ファジー ロジックを活用した革新的なトレンド インジケーターである Trend Screener を使用して、トレンド取引を向上させます。 これは、13 を超えるプレミアム ツールと機能、および 3 つの取引戦略を組み合わせた強力なトレンド追跡インジケーターであり、Metatrader をトレンド アナライザーにする多用途の選択肢となります。 期間限定オファー : トレンド スクリーナー インジケーターは、わずか 100 ドルで生涯ご利用いただけます。 (元の価格 50$ ) (オファー延長) Trend Screener の 100% 非再描画精度の揺るぎない精度を体験して、取引の決定が過去の価格変動の影響を受けないようにしてください。 マルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨機能の多用途性を解放し、比類のない自信を持って外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックスの世界を取引できるようにします。 Trend Screener の包括的な
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
インディケータ
スイングトレーディング は、トレンドの方向のスイングと可能な反転スイングを検出するように設計された最初のインジケーターです。トレーディングの文献で広く説明されているベースラインスイングトレーディングアプローチを使用します。インディケータは、いくつかの価格と時間のベクトルを調査して、全体的なトレンドの方向を追跡し、市場が売られ過ぎまたは買われ過ぎて修正の準備ができている状況を検出します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] むち打ちを起こさずに市場スイングの利益 インジケーターは常にトレンドの方向を表示します 色付きの価格帯は機会のベースラインを表します 色付きのダッシュは、可能な反転スイングを表します この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します カスタマイズ可能なトレンドおよびスイング期間 電子メール/サウンド/プッシュアラートを実装します インジケータは再描画またはバックペインティングではありません Swing Tradingとは Swing Tradingは
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
インディケータ
無料の AUX インジケーターと EA サポ   直接ダウンロード — ここをクリック [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment は、エリオット波動理論とトレーディングカオス手法を組み合わせて使用するトレーダーのために設計された MT5 専用ツールです。価格変動の中の隠れたおよび通常のダイバージェンスを検出し、ビル・ウィリアムズが説明したカオス市場環境と同期します。 主な特徴 エリオット波動に対応したダイバージェンス検出：波動構造と調和した強気・弱気ダイバージェンスを識別。 カオス手法の統合：AO（オーサムオシレーター）と市場構造に整合。 マルチタイムフレームスキャン：異なる時間枠でダイバージェンスを分析し、トレンドの転換を確認。 視覚的アラートとオブジェクト：チャート上の矢印、ライン、マーカーで即座に識別。 市場適応読解：カオス的状況に自動適応し、ノイズを除去して有効なセットアップを維持。 ブレイクプルバックエントリー手法：シンプルなフィボナッチリトレースメントとピボットポイントを使用。 利点 ダイ
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.5 (8)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
インディケータ
Smart Stop Indicator – チャート上で実現するインテリジェントなストップロス精度 概要 Smart Stop Indicator は、ストップロスを勘や感情ではなく、明確で体系的に設定したいトレーダーのために設計されています。本ツールは、クラシックなプライスアクション（高値更新・安値切り下げ）と最新のブレイクアウト認識ロジックを組み合わせ、次に来るべき論理的なストップレベルを正確に特定します。トレンド相場、レンジ、急速なブレイクアウト局面のいずれであっても、最適な SL ゾーンとその状態（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）をチャート上に直接表示します。さらに今回、SL 距離の %ADR 表示も新たに追加されています。 主な特徴 マーケット構造に基づく自動ストップ配置 • 市場構造とリアルタイムの値動きに基づき、意味のあるストップロスレベルを自動検出します。 スマートなブレイクアウト感知 • 急激な方向転換やブレイクアウトにも柔軟に対応し、早すぎるストップ調整を避けます。 SL %ADR の表示 • ストップロスまでの距離を ADR（Averag
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
インディケータ
Gold Sniper Scalper Proは、MetaTrader 5向けのプロフェッショナルなindicatorで、トレーダーがエントリーポイントを特定し、リスクを効果的に管理するために設計されています。 このindicatorは、シグナル検出システム、Entry/SL/TPの自動管理、ボリューム分析、リアルタイムパフォーマンス統計を含む包括的な分析ツールセットを提供します。 システムを理解するためのユーザーガイド   |   他の言語のユーザーガイド 主な機能 シグナル検出システム このindicatorは、price actionと市場構造の分析に基づいて潜在的なエントリーポイントを自動検出します。トレード機会を検出すると: - BUY（青）またはSELL（赤）の矢印がchart上に表示されます - ローソク足が色付けされ、シグナルゾーンが識別されます - Entry/SL/TPレベルが自動計算されます シグナルは価格がEntryレベルに触れた時のみ発動し、市場に確認されていないシグナルをフィルタリングします。 インテリジェントなEntry/SL/TP管理 - Ent
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
インディケータ
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
インディケータ
Berma Bands (BBs) インジケーターは、市場のトレンドを特定して活用したいトレーダーにとって貴重なツールです。価格と BBs の関係を分析することで、トレーダーは市場がトレンド段階にあるか、レンジ段階にあるかを判断できます。 詳細については、[ Berma Home Blog ] をご覧ください。 バーマ バンドは、上部バーマ バンド、中部バーマ バンド、下部バーマ バンドの 3 つの異なる線で構成されています。これらの線は価格の周りにプロットされ、全体的な傾向に対する価格の動きを視覚的に表します。これらのバンド間の距離から、ボラティリティや潜在的な傾向の反転についての洞察を得ることができます。 バーマ バンドの線がそれぞれ離れると、市場が横ばいまたはレンジ相場の期間に入っていることを示すことがよくあります。これは、明確な方向性の偏りがないことを示しています。トレーダーは、これらの期間中にトレンドを特定するのが難しいと感じる可能性があり、より明確なトレンドが出現するまで待つ場合があります。 バーマ バンドの線が 1 本の線に収束すると、強いトレンド環境の兆候となること
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT4のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間:すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイムフ
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
インディケータ
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
インディケータ
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
インディケータ
SuperScalp Pro — 高度なマルチフィルター対応スキャルピングインジケーターシステム SuperScalp Pro は、クラシックな Supertrend と複数のインテリジェントな確認フィルターを組み合わせた高度なスキャルピング用インジケーターシステムです。M1〜H4 のすべての時間足で効率的に機能し、特に XAUUSD、BTCUSD、および主要なFX通貨ペアに適しています。単体のシステムとして、また既存の取引戦略へ柔軟に統合して使用できます。 本インジケーターは 11 以上のフィルターを統合しており、短期・長期の EMA、トレンド判定に用いる 3 本の EMA、EMA スロープ（EMA slope）、RSI、ADX、出来高、VWAP、ボリンジャーバンドのブレイクアウト、MACD ダイバージェンスフィルターなどを含みます。スマートキャンドルフィルターはローソク足の終値を確認して弱いシグナルを排除し、3 本の EMA と MACD ダイバージェンスを組み合わせたトレンド認識メカニズムにより勝率の高いシグナルの選別を支援します。 SuperScalp Pro は ATR に基
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
インディケータ
このインディケータは、価格アクション分析とドンチャンチャネルのみを使用して、ジグザグ方式で価格の反転を検出します。再描画やバックペインティングを一切行わずに、短期取引向けに特別に設計されています。それは彼らの操作のタイミングを増やすことを目指している賢明なトレーダーにとって素晴らしいツールです。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど簡単に取引できます すべての時間枠で価値を提供します 自己分析統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 可変長のブレイクアウトと混雑ゾーンに基づいて、インディケータは価格アクションのみを使用して取引を選択し、市場が非常に高速に行っていることに反応します。 過去のシグナルの潜在的な利益が表示されます この指標は、独自の品質とパフォーマンスを分析します 負けブレイクアウトは強調表示され、説明されます インジケータは、非バックペインティングおよび非再ペイントです この指標は、日中のトレーダーが単一の価格反転を見逃さないようにするのに役立ちます。ただし、すべての
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
インディケータ
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition プロ仕様のノンリペイント / ノーラグ・トレンドシグナルシステム。卓越した勝率を実現 | MT4 / MT5 対応 主な特徴： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition は、トレンド取引に特化したスマートなシグナルシステムです。マルチレイヤーのフィルターロジックを用いて、明確な方向性と実際のモメンタムに支えられた強力なトレンドのみを検出します。 このシステムは 天井や底を予測するものではありません 。次の3つの条件がすべて満たされた場合にのみシグナルを発生させます： 明確なトレンド方向 モメンタムの増加 健全なボラティリティ構造 市場セッションに基づく流動性分析と組み合わせることで、シグナルの精度とタイミングがさらに向上します。 シグナルの特性： すべての矢印シグナルは 100% 非リペイント / 遅延なし 一度出現したシグナルは固定され、点滅・消失しません チャート上の矢印、情報パネル、ポップアップ通知、音声アラート、プッシュ通知に対応 EAとの統合が可能（バッファ出力対応）、自動売買やシグナル
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
「 Dynamic Scalper System MT5 」インジケーターは、トレンド波の中でスキャルピング取引を行う手法のために設計されています。 主要通貨ペアと金でテスト済みで、他の取引商品との互換性があります。 トレンドに沿った短期的なポジションオープンのシグナルを提供し、追加の価格変動サポートも提供します。 インジケーターの原理 大きな矢印はトレンドの方向を決定します。 トレンド波の中では、小さな矢印の形でスキャルピングシグナルを生成するアルゴリズムが機能します。 赤い矢印は強気方向、青い矢印は弱気方向です。 トレンドの方向には敏感な価格変動ラインが描かれ、小さな矢印のシグナルと連動します。 シグナルは次のように機能します。適切なタイミングでラインが現れるとエントリーシグナルが形成され、ラインが開いている間はポジションが保持され、完了すると取引が終了します。 推奨される動作時間枠はM1～H4です。 矢印は現在のローソク足に形成され、次のローソク足が開いている場合は、前のローソク足の矢印は再描画されません。 入力パラメータ Trend Wave Period - トレ
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
インディケータ
IX Power: 指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の洞察を発見 概要 IX Power は、指数、商品、暗号資産、外国為替市場の強弱を分析するための多用途ツールです。 FX Power が全ての利用可能な通貨ペアデータを活用して外為ペアで最高の精度を提供する一方、 IX Power は基礎資産の市場データにのみ焦点を当てています。この特性により、 IX Power は非外為市場に最適であり、単純な外為分析にも信頼性の高いツールです。どのチャートでもスムーズに機能し、取引判断を向上させるための明確で実行可能な洞察を提供します。 1. IX Power がトレーダーにとって価値がある理由 複数市場での強弱分析 • IX Power は指数、商品、暗号資産、外為シンボルの強弱を計算し、それぞれの市場に合わせた洞察を提供します。 • US30、WTI、ゴールド、ビットコイン、または通貨ペアなどの資産を監視して取引機会を発見できます。 幅広い市場に適応 • 外為取引では、 FX Power が関連する全ての通貨ペアを分析することで比類のない精度を提供します。 • IX Power
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
インディケータ
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
インディケータ
FX Levels: あらゆる市場における非常に高精度なサポート＆レジスタンス 概要 通貨ペア、株式指数、個別銘柄やコモディティなど、どのような市場でも信頼できるサポートとレジスタンスを特定したいですか？ FX Levels は伝統的な “Lighthouse” メソッドと先進的な動的アプローチを融合し、ほぼ汎用的な精度を実現します。ブローカーの実務経験を活かし、自動化されたデイリー更新とリアルタイム更新を組み合わせることで、 FX Levels は反転ポイントを見つけ、利益目標を設定し、自信をもってトレードを管理するための手助けをします。今すぐ試してみて、サポート/レジスタンス分析の正確性がどれほどトレードを向上させるかを実感してください！ 1. FX Levels がトレーダーにとって非常に有用な理由 非常に正確なサポート＆レジスタンスゾーン • FX Levels は異なるブローカー環境でもほぼ同一のゾーンを生成するよう設計されており、データフィードの差異や時刻設定のずれによる不一致を解消します。 • つまり、どのブローカーを利用していても一貫したレベルが得られるため、戦
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
インディケータ
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
インディケータ
MetaForecastは、価格データのハーモニクスに基づいて、どんな市場の未来を予測し視覚化します。市場が常に予測可能ではありませんが、価格にパターンがある場合、MetaForecastは可能な限り正確な未来を予測できます。他の類似製品と比較して、MetaForecastは市場のトレンドを分析することでより正確な結果を生成することができます。 入力パラメータ Past size (過去のサイズ) MetaForecastが将来の予測を生成するために使用するバーの数を指定します。モデルは選択したバー上に描かれた黄色の線で表されます。 Future size (将来のサイズ) 予測すべき将来のバーの数を指定します。予測された将来は、ピンクの線で表示され、その上に青い回帰線が描かれます。 Degree (程度) この入力は、MetaForecastが市場で行う分析のレベルを決定します。 Degree 説明  0 Degree 0の場合、価格の全てのピークや谷、そして詳細をカバーするために、「Past size」の入力に大きな値を使用することが推奨されています。  1 (推奨) Degre
作者のその他のプロダクト
Double MA cross alarm
Chaoping Huang
インディケータ
双均线报警,全中文参数,方便使用 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。  
KDJ domestic index translation
Chaoping Huang
インディケータ
KDJ指标,从国内代码中转译而来,带有J线 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。
Double line MACD
Chaoping Huang
インディケータ
双线MACD --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。
Automatically set stop loss and profit
Chaoping Huang
ユーティリティ
自动设置止损止盈,参数是中文的,可以自动给订单补充上止损止盈(点数距离).可以一次只监控一个币种,也可以一次监控所有币种 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。
Marked average price
Chaoping Huang
ユーティリティ
Mark the average price and LOT quantity of BUY orders and SELL orders for the current symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonable parameter settings and good understanding
Trailing Stop and Break Even
Chaoping Huang
ユーティリティ
Set  Trailing Stop and Break Even for the current symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonable parameter settings and good understanding of customer requirements. Please con
N second K line graph
Chaoping Huang
ユーティリティ
N-second K-line chart, customizable, monitoring multiple seconds of multiple symbols simultaneously, all Chinese parameters, easy to use -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonabl
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信