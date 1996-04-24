HiddenEdge RSI

HiddenEdge RSI — The divergences other traders miss. The edge you don't.

HiddenEdge RSI is a professional multi-timeframe RSI divergence scanner that finds what manual chart-reading misses — regular reversal divergence AND hidden continuation divergence — across six timeframes simultaneously, and puts it all in front of you on one clean dashboard.

Most traders only check divergence on the chart they happen to be looking at. That means they catch maybe one timeframe's worth of signal, while the higher-timeframe divergence that actually confirms the trade is sitting unseen on H4 or Daily. HiddenEdge RSI closes that gap. It runs a continuous background scan on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1 — fully toggleable — so you always know which timeframes agree with each other before you commit capital.

Two divergence types, not one. Most divergence tools on the market only flag the "textbook" regular divergence (price makes a new high/low, RSI doesn't confirm it) — useful for spotting exhaustion and potential reversals. HiddenEdge RSI also detects hidden divergence, the continuation signal that price is still respecting the dominant trend even though momentum looks like it's pulling back. This is the divergence type most retail tools skip entirely, and it's often the more reliable of the two in trending markets. Both regular and hidden divergence are detected independently for bullish and bearish setups, giving you four distinct signal types per timeframe.

Built on real pivot structure, not noisy crossovers. The engine identifies genuine swing highs and swing lows using a configurable left/right bar window, then compares the two most recent qualifying pivots on both price and RSI. You control the minimum and maximum bar spacing between compared pivots, so you can tune the scanner from fast scalping sensitivity to slower, higher-conviction swing setups without touching a single line of code — it's all in the inputs.

The dashboard is the centerpiece. Instead of digging through alert logs or flipping chart-to-chart, HiddenEdge RSI renders a live matrix directly on your chart: one row per active timeframe, one column per signal type (Regular Bullish, Regular Bearish, Hidden Bullish, Hidden Bearish). Each cell lights up in a distinct color the moment a divergence is confirmed and returns to neutral gray when there's nothing active. At a glance, you can see whether M15 and H4 are agreeing on a bullish setup, or whether only one timeframe is flashing while the rest disagree — exactly the kind of confluence read that separates a high-probability trade from a coin flip.

Alerts that respect your attention. When a new divergence is confirmed on a closed bar, HiddenEdge RSI can fire a popup alert, a mobile push notification, an email, and a sound — any combination you choose. Every alert is tied to the specific pivot that confirmed it, so you get exactly one notification per genuine new signal. No repeated pings every tick, no spam re-alerting on a divergence that's still technically "active" from ten bars ago.

Fully self-contained, no external dependencies. HiddenEdge RSI runs entirely on native MT5 RSI and price data — no DLLs, no external services, nothing to configure outside the indicator itself. It works on any symbol your broker offers: Forex majors and crosses, Gold and metals, indices, and crypto CFDs, on any account type.

Who this is for:

  • Swing traders who trade reversals and want confirmation across multiple timeframes before entering
  • Trend traders who want to catch continuation entries using hidden divergence instead of exiting trends too early
  • Multi-timeframe traders tired of manually checking RSI on six different chart windows
  • Anyone who wants divergence alerts delivered straight to their phone instead of babysitting charts all day

What you get in the box:

  • Full RSI configuration (period, applied price, OB/OS levels)
  • Six independently toggleable timeframes (M5 through D1)
  • Adjustable pivot sensitivity and spacing controls
  • Independent on/off switches for all four divergence types
  • Complete alert stack: popup, push, email, sound (custom sound file supported)
  • A fully restyleable dashboard — corner, offset, font, and every color in the matrix is under your control

HiddenEdge RSI doesn't just tell you a divergence happened. It tells you which timeframes agree, which type of divergence it is, and it tells you the moment it's confirmed — so the edge is in your hands before the move is already over.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Relicus LLC
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RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
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Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Odete Argelio Simbine
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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
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Индикаторы
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Индикаторы
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Индикаторы
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TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
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Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
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Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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