Dual line MACD MT5

This indicator is an upgraded visualization of the classic MACD.

It displays two curves (MACD line and Signal line) together with a histogram calculated from the difference between the two lines.

The histogram automatically changes color above and below the zero line, making momentum direction easier to identify at a glance.

The indicator follows the standard MACD calculation logic and focuses on clear and simple presentation, suitable for traders who prefer a classic and lightweight MACD display.

If you have ideas for upgrades or custom features, you are welcome to contact me.