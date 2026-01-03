ICT Turtle Soup Pro

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    ICT TURTLE SOUP PRO
        Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading System
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

ICT Turtle Soup Pro is a comprehensive trading indicator built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, designed to identify high-probability trade setups through liquidity sweep detection and multi-timeframe confluence analysis.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ CORE CONCEPT - TURTLE SOUP STRATEGY ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The indicator detects "Turtle Soup" setups - false breakouts of key liquidity levels where price sweeps above/below significant highs/lows, collects stop losses, then reverses. This is a core ICT concept for identifying institutional order flow.

Liquidity Levels Monitored:
✓ Yesterday's High/Low
✓ Daily High/Low (customizable lookback)
✓ 4H High/Low
✓ 1H High/Low
✓ Recent Swing High/Low

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ KEY FEATURES ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

【1】 MULTI-TIMEFRAME BIAS ANALYSIS
   • Automatic HTF bias detection (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
   • Configurable timeframes for different trading styles
   • Break of Structure (BOS) confirmation on LTF

【2】 ICT KILL ZONES (Auto EST Timezone)
   • Asian Kill Zone (20:00-00:00 EST)
   • London Kill Zone (02:00-05:00 EST)
   • New York Kill Zone (07:00-10:00 EST)
   • London Close (10:00-12:00 EST)
   • Universal timezone conversion - works with ANY broker

【3】 SESSION BOXES
   • Visual Asia/London/NY session range boxes
   • Live updating during active sessions
   • Session High/Low labels with price display
   • Customizable colors and history depth

【4】 SESSION SWEEP DETECTION
   • Automatic detection when session highs/lows are swept
   • Clear visual labels: "ASIA SWEEP ↑", "LONDON SWEEP ↓", etc.
   • YH/YL style right-side label display
   • Dotted line from sweep point to label

【5】 JUDAS SWING DETECTION
   • Identifies false breakouts of session ranges
   • "JUDAS ↑" and "JUDAS ↓" labels on chart
   • Key ICT concept for reversal entries

【6】 SILVER BULLET & ICT MACROS
   • AM Silver Bullet Window (10:00-11:00 EST)
   • PM Silver Bullet Window (14:00-15:00 EST)
   • 4 ICT Macro time windows
   • Adds to confluence scoring

【7】 EQUAL HIGHS / EQUAL LOWS (EQH/EQL)
   • Automatic detection of liquidity pools
   • Configurable touch threshold
   • Sweep detection at EQ levels
   • Visual lines with touch count

【8】 FAIR VALUE GAPS (FVG) - Backend
   • Bullish and Bearish FVG detection
   • Sensitivity settings (Extreme/High/Normal/Low)
   • Invalidation tracking
   • Adds to confluence scoring

【9】 ORDER BLOCKS (OB) - Backend
   • Bullish and Bearish OB detection
   • Breaker Block conversion
   • Size filtering via ATR multiplier
   • Adds to confluence scoring

【10】 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD
   • Real-time market analysis panel
   • HTF Bias display
   • Active Kill Zone indicator
   • Sweep status tracking
   • Structure shift detection
   • Buy/Sell confluence scores
   • ATR value display
   • Daily statistics (Longs/Shorts)
   • Signal status with visual alerts

【11】 CONFLUENCE-BASED SIGNALS
   • Multi-factor scoring system (up to 9 factors)
   • Customizable minimum confluence threshold
   • BUY/SELL arrows with confluence score
   • Automatic Entry/SL/TP1/TP2 calculation
   • Risk:Reward ratio display

【12】 TRADE VISUALIZATION
   • Entry line with price label
   • Stop Loss zone (shaded area)
   • TP1 and TP2 lines with RR display
   • Pips and USD value calculations
   • Position sizing based on risk %

【13】 ALERT SYSTEM
   • Popup alerts on signals
   • Sound notifications
   • Push notifications to mobile
   • Sweep alerts
   • Signal alerts with full trade details

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ TRADING MODES ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The indicator automatically adjusts timeframes and targets based on your trading style:

◆ SCALPING MODE
  HTF: M15/H1 | LTF: M1/M5 | Targets: 1.5R / 2.5R

◆ DAY TRADING MODE
  HTF: H4/D1 | LTF: M5/M15 | Targets: 2.0R / 3.5R

◆ SWING MODE
  HTF: D1/W1 | LTF: H1/H4 | Targets: 3.0R / 5.0R

◆ CUSTOM MODE
  User-defined timeframes and R:R targets

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ SIGNAL QUALITY SETTINGS ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

◆ CONSERVATIVE - Fewer signals, higher quality
◆ BALANCED - Optimal signal frequency
◆ AGGRESSIVE - More signals, faster entries

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Each factor adds to the confluence score:

✓ Turtle Soup Sweep Signal (+2)
✓ HTF Bias Alignment (+1)
✓ LTF Break of Structure (+1)
✓ Active FVG in Direction (+1)
✓ Active Order Block (+1)
✓ Inside Kill Zone (+1)
✓ Silver Bullet Window (+1)
✓ EQH/EQL Sweep (+1)
✓ Judas Swing Confirmation (+1)

Maximum Confluence: 9 points
Default Minimum for Signal: 3 points (adjustable)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ UNIVERSAL TIMEZONE SYSTEM ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The indicator automatically detects your broker's GMT offset and converts all session times to EST (New York Time). This ensures:

✓ Consistent session boxes across ALL brokers
✓ Accurate Kill Zone detection worldwide
✓ Automatic DST (Daylight Saving Time) handling
✓ No manual timezone configuration needed

Works perfectly with: ICMarkets, Exness, OANDA, Pepperstone, XM, and any other broker!

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ RECOMMENDED PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Best Results On:
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
- US30, NAS100, SPX500
- Any liquid instrument

Recommended Timeframes:
- M5, M15 (Day Trading)
- M1, M5 (Scalping)
- H1, H4 (Swing Trading)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ INSTALLATION & USAGE ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. Copy indicator file to: MT5/MQL5/Indicators/
2. Restart MetaTrader 5
3. Drag indicator onto chart
4. Select Trading Mode and Signal Quality
5. Adjust settings as needed
6. Wait for confluence-based signals

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ IMPORTANT NOTES ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠ This indicator is a TOOL, not a trading robot
⚠ Always use proper risk management
⚠ Past performance does not guarantee future results
⚠ Test on demo account before live trading
⚠ Combine with your own analysis for best results

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
★ SUPPORT ★
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

For questions, feature requests, or support:
- Comment on product page
- Send direct message

Happy Trading! 📈
