═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

ICT TURTLE SOUP PRO

Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading System

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





ICT Turtle Soup Pro is a comprehensive trading indicator built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, designed to identify high-probability trade setups through liquidity sweep detection and multi-timeframe confluence analysis.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ CORE CONCEPT - TURTLE SOUP STRATEGY ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





The indicator detects "Turtle Soup" setups - false breakouts of key liquidity levels where price sweeps above/below significant highs/lows, collects stop losses, then reverses. This is a core ICT concept for identifying institutional order flow.





Liquidity Levels Monitored:

✓ Yesterday's High/Low

✓ Daily High/Low (customizable lookback)

✓ 4H High/Low

✓ 1H High/Low

✓ Recent Swing High/Low





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ KEY FEATURES ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





【1】 MULTI-TIMEFRAME BIAS ANALYSIS

• Automatic HTF bias detection (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

• Configurable timeframes for different trading styles

• Break of Structure (BOS) confirmation on LTF





【2】 ICT KILL ZONES (Auto EST Timezone)

• Asian Kill Zone (20:00-00:00 EST)

• London Kill Zone (02:00-05:00 EST)

• New York Kill Zone (07:00-10:00 EST)

• London Close (10:00-12:00 EST)

• Universal timezone conversion - works with ANY broker





【3】 SESSION BOXES

• Visual Asia/London/NY session range boxes

• Live updating during active sessions

• Session High/Low labels with price display

• Customizable colors and history depth





【4】 SESSION SWEEP DETECTION

• Automatic detection when session highs/lows are swept

• Clear visual labels: "ASIA SWEEP ↑", "LONDON SWEEP ↓", etc.

• YH/YL style right-side label display

• Dotted line from sweep point to label





【5】 JUDAS SWING DETECTION

• Identifies false breakouts of session ranges

• "JUDAS ↑" and "JUDAS ↓" labels on chart

• Key ICT concept for reversal entries





【6】 SILVER BULLET & ICT MACROS

• AM Silver Bullet Window (10:00-11:00 EST)

• PM Silver Bullet Window (14:00-15:00 EST)

• 4 ICT Macro time windows

• Adds to confluence scoring





【7】 EQUAL HIGHS / EQUAL LOWS (EQH/EQL)

• Automatic detection of liquidity pools

• Configurable touch threshold

• Sweep detection at EQ levels

• Visual lines with touch count





【8】 FAIR VALUE GAPS (FVG) - Backend

• Bullish and Bearish FVG detection

• Sensitivity settings (Extreme/High/Normal/Low)

• Invalidation tracking

• Adds to confluence scoring





【9】 ORDER BLOCKS (OB) - Backend

• Bullish and Bearish OB detection

• Breaker Block conversion

• Size filtering via ATR multiplier

• Adds to confluence scoring





【10】 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

• Real-time market analysis panel

• HTF Bias display

• Active Kill Zone indicator

• Sweep status tracking

• Structure shift detection

• Buy/Sell confluence scores

• ATR value display

• Daily statistics (Longs/Shorts)

• Signal status with visual alerts





【11】 CONFLUENCE-BASED SIGNALS

• Multi-factor scoring system (up to 9 factors)

• Customizable minimum confluence threshold

• BUY/SELL arrows with confluence score

• Automatic Entry/SL/TP1/TP2 calculation

• Risk:Reward ratio display





【12】 TRADE VISUALIZATION

• Entry line with price label

• Stop Loss zone (shaded area)

• TP1 and TP2 lines with RR display

• Pips and USD value calculations

• Position sizing based on risk %





【13】 ALERT SYSTEM

• Popup alerts on signals

• Sound notifications

• Push notifications to mobile

• Sweep alerts

• Signal alerts with full trade details





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ TRADING MODES ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





The indicator automatically adjusts timeframes and targets based on your trading style:





◆ SCALPING MODE

HTF: M15/H1 | LTF: M1/M5 | Targets: 1.5R / 2.5R





◆ DAY TRADING MODE

HTF: H4/D1 | LTF: M5/M15 | Targets: 2.0R / 3.5R





◆ SWING MODE

HTF: D1/W1 | LTF: H1/H4 | Targets: 3.0R / 5.0R





◆ CUSTOM MODE

User-defined timeframes and R:R targets





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ SIGNAL QUALITY SETTINGS ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





◆ CONSERVATIVE - Fewer signals, higher quality

◆ BALANCED - Optimal signal frequency

◆ AGGRESSIVE - More signals, faster entries





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Each factor adds to the confluence score:





✓ Turtle Soup Sweep Signal (+2)

✓ HTF Bias Alignment (+1)

✓ LTF Break of Structure (+1)

✓ Active FVG in Direction (+1)

✓ Active Order Block (+1)

✓ Inside Kill Zone (+1)

✓ Silver Bullet Window (+1)

✓ EQH/EQL Sweep (+1)

✓ Judas Swing Confirmation (+1)





Maximum Confluence: 9 points

Default Minimum for Signal: 3 points (adjustable)





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ UNIVERSAL TIMEZONE SYSTEM ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





The indicator automatically detects your broker's GMT offset and converts all session times to EST (New York Time). This ensures:





✓ Consistent session boxes across ALL brokers

✓ Accurate Kill Zone detection worldwide

✓ Automatic DST (Daylight Saving Time) handling

✓ No manual timezone configuration needed





Works perfectly with: ICMarkets, Exness, OANDA, Pepperstone, XM, and any other broker!





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ RECOMMENDED PAIRS & TIMEFRAMES ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





Best Results On:

- XAUUSD (Gold)

- EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

- US30, NAS100, SPX500

- Any liquid instrument





Recommended Timeframes:

- M5, M15 (Day Trading)

- M1, M5 (Scalping)

- H1, H4 (Swing Trading)





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ INSTALLATION & USAGE ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





1. Copy indicator file to: MT5/MQL5/Indicators/

2. Restart MetaTrader 5

3. Drag indicator onto chart

4. Select Trading Mode and Signal Quality

5. Adjust settings as needed

6. Wait for confluence-based signals





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ IMPORTANT NOTES ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





⚠ This indicator is a TOOL, not a trading robot

⚠ Always use proper risk management

⚠ Past performance does not guarantee future results

⚠ Test on demo account before live trading

⚠ Combine with your own analysis for best results





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

★ SUPPORT ★

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





For questions, feature requests, or support:

- Comment on product page

- Send direct message





Happy Trading! 📈