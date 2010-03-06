Liquidity Sweeps

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    LIQUIDITY SWEEPS INDICATOR - MT5
                          Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📊 OVERVIEW
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

The Liquidity Sweeps Indicator is a professional-grade MT5 tool designed 
to identify institutional liquidity grabs and stop-hunt patterns. Based 
on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts, this indicator 
automatically detects when price briefly breaks swing highs/lows (to 
trigger retail stops) before reversing direction - a classic smart money 
manipulation technique.

Smart Money traders use liquidity sweeps to:
• Hunt retail stop losses at key swing points
• Build positions at optimal prices
• Create favorable entry conditions
• Trap breakout traders

This indicator helps you identify these manipulative moves in real-time 
and trade WITH the institutions, not against them.


🎯 KEY FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✅ INTELLIGENT DETECTION SYSTEM
   • Automatic swing high/low identification
   • 3 detection modes: Wicks Only, Outbreaks & Retest, Combined
   • Distinguishes between genuine breaks and liquidity sweeps
   • Filters false signals using wick vs. close logic

✅ VISUAL CLARITY
   • Color-coded sweep boxes (Bullish = Green, Bearish = Red)
   • Dotted/dashed lines connecting sweep points to pivot levels
   • Clear "LQ Sweep" labels at sweep locations
   • Extended zones showing active liquidity areas
   • Semi-transparent boxes for clean chart appearance

✅ LIVE DASHBOARD (Left Side)
   • Detection mode status
   • Swing length setting
   • Extension status (ON/OFF)
   • Active pivot highs count
   • Active pivot lows count
   • Active sweep zones count
   • Total bullish sweeps counter
   • Total bearish sweeps counter
   • Last sweep information (type & price)
   • Real-time updates on every tick

✅ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
   • Adjustable swing length (sensitivity)
   • Customizable colors for bull/bear sweeps
   • Configurable box transparency
   • Label font size control
   • Dashboard position adjustment
   • Toggle labels and dashboard ON/OFF
   • Maximum bars extension setting


📈 HOW IT WORKS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

DETECTION LOGIC:

1. PIVOT IDENTIFICATION
   → Indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on your specified 
      swing length (default: 5 bars each side)
   → These levels represent areas where retail stops typically cluster

2. SWEEP DETECTION - Three Modes:

   A) ONLY WICKS MODE (Default)
      • Bearish Sweep: High is wicked above pivot high, but closes below
      • Bullish Sweep: Low is wicked below pivot low, but closes above
      • Most conservative - pure wick-based detection

   B) ONLY OUTBREAKS & RETEST MODE
      • Price closes through pivot level (breaks structure)
      • Then wicks back through broken level (retest)
      • Captures post-breakout liquidity grabs

   C) WICKS + OUTBREAKS MODE (Combined)
      • Detects both wick sweeps AND outbreak retests
      • Most comprehensive detection

3. VISUAL REPRESENTATION
   → Sweep Box: Highlights the exact sweep range (wick extent to pivot)
   → Connecting Lines: Links sweep point to original pivot level
   → Label: "LQ Sweep" marks the exact sweep location
   → Extended Zones: If enabled, boxes extend right until broken

4. ZONE MANAGEMENT
   → Boxes extend forward showing active liquidity zones
   → Automatically removed when price fully breaks the zone
   → Maximum extension limit prevents clutter


🎨 VISUAL ELEMENTS EXPLAINED
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🟢 BULLISH SWEEP (Green)
   → Price wicked BELOW a swing low (stop hunt)
   → Then closed ABOVE the swing low (rejection)
   → Indicates sellers' stops were grabbed
   → Potential reversal to the upside
   → Smart Money likely went LONG

🔴 BEARISH SWEEP (Red)
   → Price wicked ABOVE a swing high (stop hunt)
   → Then closed BELOW the swing high (rejection)
   → Indicates buyers' stops were grabbed
   → Potential reversal to the downside
   → Smart Money likely went SHORT


⚙️ SETTINGS & PARAMETERS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LIQUIDITY SWEEPS SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Swings Length (Default: 5)
  Higher values = Major swings only (less sensitive)
  Lower values = More swings detected (more sensitive)
  Recommended: 3-7 for intraday, 5-10 for swing trading

• Detection Mode (Default: Only Wicks)
  - Only Wicks: Pure wick rejections (most reliable)
  - Only Outbreaks & Retest: Post-break retests only
  - Wicks + Outbreaks: Combined detection (most signals)

• Bull/Bear Colors
  Customize colors for bullish and bearish sweeps

• Bull/Bear Line Colors
  Semi-transparent connecting lines to pivot levels


SWEEP AREA SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Extend Boxes (Default: true)
  ON: Boxes extend right until broken
  OFF: Boxes remain at detection point only

• Max Bars Extension (Default: 300)
  Maximum bars a box will extend before auto-deletion
  Prevents chart clutter from old sweeps

• Bull/Bear Box Colors
  Fill colors for sweep zone rectangles

• Box Transparency (Default: 180)
  0 = Fully opaque
  255 = Fully transparent
  Recommended: 150-200 for optimal visibility


LABELS SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Show Sweep Labels (Default: true)
  Toggle "LQ Sweep" text labels ON/OFF

• Label Font Size (Default: 8)
  Adjust text size (6-12 recommended)

• Bull/Bear Label Colors
  Text color for sweep labels


DASHBOARD SECTION:
─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
• Show Dashboard (Default: true)
  Toggle live statistics panel ON/OFF

• Dashboard X Position (Default: 10)
  Horizontal pixel offset from left edge

• Dashboard Y Position (Default: 20)
  Vertical pixel offset from top edge

• Dashboard Font Size (Default: 9)
  Statistics text size

• Background Color (Default: Dark Gray)
  Dashboard background panel color

• Text Color (Default: White Smoke)
  General text color in dashboard


💡 TRADING STRATEGY & USAGE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

BASIC STRATEGY:

1. ENTRY SIGNALS
   🟢 Bullish Sweep Detected → Look for LONG entry
      • Wait for candle close confirmation
      • Enter on retest of sweep zone
      • Stop loss below sweep low

   🔴 Bearish Sweep Detected → Look for SHORT entry
      • Wait for candle close confirmation
      • Enter on retest of sweep zone
      • Stop loss above sweep high

2. CONFLUENCE FACTORS (Increase Probability)
   ✓ Sweep occurs at HTF support/resistance
   ✓ Sweep happens at fibonacci levels (50%, 61.8%, etc.)
   ✓ Sweep coincides with order block formation
   ✓ Sweep occurs during high-impact news events
   ✓ Multiple sweeps in same direction = strong bias

3. RISK MANAGEMENT
   • Use sweep zones as stop loss placement
   • Target previous highs/lows or liquidity pools
   • Risk-reward minimum 1:2
   • Reduce position size if multiple sweeps fail

4. BEST PRACTICES
   ✓ Combine with HTF structure analysis
   ✓ Trade in direction of overall trend
   ✓ Avoid trading every sweep (quality over quantity)
   ✓ Wait for confirmation candles
   ✓ Use dashboard to track sweep frequency


📋 DASHBOARD METRICS EXPLAINED
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• DETECTION MODE: Current operating mode (Wicks/Outbreaks/Both)

• SWING LENGTH: Number of bars used for pivot calculation

• EXTENSION: Whether sweep zones extend forward or not

• ACTIVE PIVOT HIGHS: Unbroken swing highs being monitored
  (High count = ranging market, many potential sweep points)

• ACTIVE PIVOT LOWS: Unbroken swing lows being monitored
  (High count = ranging market, many potential sweep points)

• ACTIVE SWEEP ZONES: Currently extended boxes waiting for break
  (Monitor these for potential re-entry or breakout opportunities)

• TOTAL BULL SWEEPS: Cumulative bullish sweeps detected
  (High count = Strong bullish liquidity hunting = Potential uptrend)

• TOTAL BEAR SWEEPS: Cumulative bearish sweeps detected
  (High count = Strong bearish liquidity hunting = Potential downtrend)

• LAST SWEEP: Most recent sweep type and price level
  (Helps identify current market bias and latest manipulation)


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. NOT ALL SWEEPS LEAD TO REVERSALS
   • Some sweeps are continuation patterns
   • Always confirm with price action
   • Use higher timeframe context

2. SWEEP QUALITY MATTERS
   • Sweeps at major levels are more significant
   • Multiple consecutive sweeps = strong manipulation
   • Small sweeps in choppy markets may be noise

3. TIMEFRAME CONSIDERATIONS
   • Lower timeframes (M1-M15): More sweeps, more noise
   • Mid timeframes (M30-H4): Balanced sweep quality
   • Higher timeframes (D1+): Fewer but more significant sweeps

4. MARKET CONDITIONS
   • Works best in trending or range-bound markets
   • Less effective during low liquidity periods
   • Highly effective around major S/R levels and round numbers

5. PERFORMANCE TIPS
   • Keep max bars extension reasonable (200-500)
   • Use higher swing lengths on lower timeframes
   • Disable dashboard if performance issues occur


🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Type: Chart Indicator
Language: MQL5
Objects Used: Rectangles, Trend Lines, Text Labels, Label Objects
Updates: Every tick
CPU Usage: Low-Medium (depends on swing length and history)
Memory: Efficient (automatic cleanup of old objects)
Compatible: All instruments (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)


📞 SUPPORT & CREDITS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Developer: Rizwan Akram (Riz)
TradingView: @RizwanFXCoder
Website:

Concepts Based On: ICT (Inner Circle Trader) & Smart Money Concepts


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
            © 2024 Rizwan Akram - All Rights Reserved
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

DISCLAIMER: This indicator is for educational purposes only. Trading 
involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. 
Always use proper risk management and trade at your own discretion.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Рекомендуем также
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Индикаторы
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Индикаторы
Мультитаймфреймовый трендовый индикатор, на основе индикатора ADX / ADXWilder c уровнями Фибоначчи Индикатор показывает трендовые участки, используя данные индикатора ADX или ADXWilder с нескольких таймфреймов. Импульсный режим индикатора позволяет поймать начало тренда, а несколько "Экранов" с разными таймфреймами позволяют отфильтровать рыночный шум. На график цены добавляются уровни Фибоначчи, которые имеют гибкие настройки. Принцип работы индикатора: если PDI больше NDI, то устанавливается
FREE
ThreeM Quantum Tunneling
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.6 (10)
Индикаторы
There is a science, named Quantitative Finance, that allows to study the financial derivative pricing models using the methods of theoretical and mathematical physics. Lately I came across a paper that describes a new indicator for technical analysis that combines ideas from quantum physics and brings them to finance. I got interested in it and decided I would teach how to implement indicators based on a scientific papers in MQL5.  The original Moving Mini-Max paper [2] is written by Z.K. Silaga
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Индикаторы
OmniSignal Navigator – Умный скальпинг на ключевых уровнях Торгуйте как профессионал с этим дневным/еженедельным индикатором High-Low-Close, разработанным для скальпинга и точной торговли на пробой. Почему это работает Идеально подходит для скальпинга: Ориентируется на ключевые зоны (PDH/PDL/PDC и PWH/PWL/PWC) на таймфреймах M2, M3, M5 и M15. (Меньшие таймфреймы = больше сигналов, большие таймфреймы = меньше сигналов) Не требуется анализ графика: просто ждите push-уведомлений (телефо
FREE
Bollinger Bands B
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
John Bollinger created this indicator in 2010 as a way to read the original indicator (Bollinger Bands) in a more "technical" way, shown as an oscillator. The typical range of the Bollinger Bands %B is 0 - 0.5 - 1.0, where "0" represents the lower band, the "0.5" the middle band, and "1" the upper band. The line on the indicator represents the Closing prices. As simple as that. SETTINGS Bollinger Bands period of analysis Standard Deviation multiplier Shift Price type to be analyzed If you like
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Renko Box
Andrey Dik
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Описание. Основой формирования графика Ренко является ценовой диапазон. Если цена выходит за его пределы, на графике отображается бокс выше или ниже предыдущего. В результате мы видим ценовое движение без дополнительного "шума" и важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Особенности. Для использования совместно с советником реализован дополнительный буфер-счетчик боксов. Для удобства и повышения скорости тестирования пользователь может использовать событие "новый бокс", которое индикатор генериру
FREE
Market Momentum
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
STM Signal MT5
Aren Davidian
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA STM Signa
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Supports And Resistances Lines
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.72 (43)
Индикаторы
Индикатор зон поддержки и сопротивления MT5 этот индикатор умеет автоматически определять максимумы и минимумы. Этот индикатор поддержки и сопротивления создает линии поддержки и сопротивления на основе максимумов и минимумов. как построить линии поддержки и сопротивления. это индикатор для построения автоматических линий поддержки и сопротивления. как найти уровень поддержки с помощью индикатора. этот индикатор автоматически находит максимумы и минимумы. Индикатор автоматически создает линии по
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Market Shift and FVG MT5
Cruz Molina William Alberto
Индикаторы
Market Structure Shift with FVG Indicator for MT5 This MT5 indicator from the   apexfintech.net   suite identifies market structure shifts and fair value gaps (FVGs) to provide traders with potential trading opportunities. It alerts users on these events via mobile notifications, enabling them to react quickly to changing market conditions. Key Features: Market Structure Shift Detection:   Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candl
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Money Flow Index EA Friendly
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
The traditional Money Flow Index indicator, this time, EA friendly . There are 3 buffers exposed that can be used by EAs to automatically analyze the Overbought and Oversold conditions of the quote. Just use the traditional iCustom() function to get these signals. This Money Flow Index calculation is based on the traditional Metaquote's MFI indicator. SETTINGS MFI Period Volume type to analyze (Real Volume or Ticks) Starting Overbought region Starting Oversold region USING WITH EAs Buffer #0: 
FREE
XbigCandleFibo
Alex Sandro Aparecido
Индикаторы
This indicator marks the 50% mark of each candle. It will help you make profitable scalping trades. If the next candle opens above the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a BUY position, and if the next candle opens below the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a SELL position. This strategy is very profitable. To make the most of it, keep an eye on the candle contexts on the left. Good luck!
FREE
ViewTrend
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (2)
Индикаторы
ViewTrend The ViewTrend indicator provides a visual interpretation of market conditions by coloring the candles and the moving average line based on defined technical criteria. ️ How does it work? The agorithm analyzes the relationship between the current closing price, the previous closing price, and the behavior of a simple moving average (SMA). Based on this analysis, the indicator colors the candles and the moving average line according to the technical scenario observed: Blue — Suggesti
FREE
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Индикаторы
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation Multiple Filt
Supply Demand Ribbon MT5 Basic
Gia Thong Nguyen
Индикаторы
Supply Demand Ribbon is an indicator with moving supply and demand lines that help you identify price zones more easily. The indicator helps you determine flexible entry, stop loss, and take profit areas. There are also strategies for algorithmically changing ribbon colors. From there you can come up with many trading strategies for yourself! You can explore many feature in   Advanced   version   here ! MT4 Version:   Click here! You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – индикатор для торговли, который анализирует соотношение объема и движения цены для выявления ключевых торговых возможностей. Индикатор отображает силу и направление потока объемов, предоставляя четкие сигналы о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Сигналы формируются на основе пересечения нулевой линии, пересечения линии VFI и ее экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA), а также при выходе индикатора из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Внимание!
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Индикаторы
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
IMA Finder MT5
Mubashir Mohamed Quraish Albarakat
1 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is designed based on the Moving Origin indicator When the moving origin indicator breaks the price, this indicator gives a signal It is useful for better viewing of signals and analysis on them Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Too many signals Simple and quick settings Easy way to work Settings: period: like moving average settings alarmShow: If you want to receive an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal, enable this setting alarmS
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Индикаторы
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
GG Time To Trade
Pham Quoc Gia
Индикаторы
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Haven FVG   — это инструмент для анализа рынков, который позволяет выделять области неэффективности (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) на графике, предоставляя трейдерам ключевые уровни для анализа цены и принятия торговых решений. Другие продукты ->  ЗДЕСЬ Основные особенности: Индивидуальные настройки цветов: Цвет для бычьего FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Цвет для медвежьего FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Гибкая визуализация FVG: Максимальное количество свечей для поиска FVG. Дополнительное удлинени
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.79 (87)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор определяет наиболее популярные гармонические паттерны, которые предсказывают точки разворота рынка. Эти гармонические паттерны представляют собой ценовые формации, которые постоянно повторяются на рынке Форекс и указывают на возможные будущие движения цены /   Бесплатная версия MT4 Кроме того, данный индикатор имеет встроенный сигнал входа в рынок, а также различные тейк-профиты и стоп-лоссы. Следует отметить, что хотя индикатор гармонических паттернов может сам по себе давать с
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Другие продукты этого автора
ICT Turtle Soup
Rizwan Akram
5 (2)
Индикаторы
ICT Turtle Soup Complete System - MT5 Indicator Overview The ICT Turtle Soup Complete System is an advanced MT5 indicator that combines Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts with the classic Turtle Soup trading pattern. This sophisticated tool identifies liquidity sweep reversals at key levels, providing high-probability trade setups with complete risk management calculations. Key Features 1. Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Detection Tracks Daily, 4H, 1H, and Yesterday's High/Low levels Identifies
FREE
Volumized Order Blocks
Rizwan Akram
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VOLUMIZED ORDER BLOCKS [Riz] - MT5 Indicator             Smart Money Order Block Detection with Volume Analysis Volumized Order Blocks is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that automatically detects institutional order blocks with integrated volume analysis. It identifies high-probability supply and demand zones where banks and institutions
FREE
Hull Suite by Riz
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
Hull Suite by Riz | MT5 Indicator Overview: Hull Suite is a premium trend-following indicator that combines three powerful Hull Moving Average variations (HMA, EHMA, THMA) into one versatile tool. Designed for traders who demand clarity and precision, this indicator helps identify trend direction with minimal lag while filtering out market noise. Key Features: Three Hull Variations – Switch between HMA (classic), EHMA (exponential smoothing), and THMA (triple weighted) to match your trading styl
FREE
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
PipVenom
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
PipVenom - Advanced ATR Trailing Stop Signal Indicator for MT5 Professional Visual Trading System with Real-Time Dashboard OVERVIEW PipVenom is a sophisticated visual trading indicator designed for MT5 that combines ATR Trailing Stop methodology with EMA crossover signals to identify high-probability trade entries. Built with precision and clarity in mind, this indicator provides crystal-clear visual signals with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on your chart. P
Volumized OrderBlocks MTF
Rizwan Akram
Индикаторы
Volumized OrderBlocks MTF - Multi-Timeframe Volumetric Order Block Indicator OVERVIEW Volumized OrderBlocks MTF is an advanced Multi-Timeframe Order Block indicator that automatically detects, displays, and merges Order Blocks from up to 3 different timeframes on a single chart. Built with institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв