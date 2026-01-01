Fixed Volume Profile

This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas.

Main Functionality:
Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on the chart ("FP begin" for the start and "FP finish" for the end of the range). These lines can be manually dragged to adjust the analysis period. By default, the initial range covers the last 60 bars from the current time.
Profile Calculation: It divides the price range (from the minimum to the maximum in the selected period) into a number of "bins" or levels defined by the "precision" parameter (default, 100).

It accumulates the volume of each candlestick (bar) at the corresponding price levels, prorating the volume if a candlestick spans multiple levels (considering wicks, tails, and body).
It uses actual or tick volume according to the "applied volume" parameter.
It identifies the Point of Control (POC), which is the price level with the highest accumulated volume, and highlights it with a different color.
Display: It draws horizontal bars (using rectangular labels) on the right side of the chart, aligned with the end of the range.
The length of each bar is proportional to the volume at that level relative to the POC, adjusted by the "ratio" parameter (relationship to the chart width, default 0.25).
The bars adapt to the chart height and are automatically redrawn when moving the lines or changing the zoom level.
Customizable colors: general bars (default, clrLightSalmon), POC (clrBlueViolet), and range lines (clrGray). Input parameters:
tf0: Timeframe for calculation (default, the current chart timeframe).
precision: Number of levels in the profile (must be greater than 0).
av: Volume type (real or ticks).
ratio: Factor for bar size relative to chart width.
gc, pocc, svlc, evlc: Colors for bars, points of control (POC), and range lines.
Additional notes:
If the selected timeframe is higher than the current timeframe, use the current timeframe to avoid errors.
The indicator updates on events such as dragging objects or chart changes, but not on every tick to optimize performance.
Removing the indicator removes the vertical lines; otherwise, it simply redraws the chart.
It is useful for traders who analyze volumes within specific ranges, such as trading sessions or historical periods, to detect volume build-ups and potential reversal points.
Plus de l'auteur
Gamma Volatility Levels
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicateurs
Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025 Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day: • HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120. • CALL RESISTANCE – Blue
Long Grid Remaining Candle Time
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
Long Grid Remaining Candle Time – Professional XAUUSD H1 EA FREE for LATAM!   Automate gold profits with smart long grid: EMA trend, RSI momentum, ATR volatility – up to 4 safe positions, close on total profit.   $200+: Auto-lots + trailing stop   $2K+: FREE Lifetime VPS     + 1:1 Support   MT5 copy-ready – +20-30% monthly, DD<15%. DM "GOLD" for FREE SET! Get in touch to learn more about the free download and free VPS.
GridAssaultBTC
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
GridAssaultBTC is an expert advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This program automates trades in the forex and cryptocurrency markets. It is designed to work on the one-hour timeframe for the BTCUSD pair, though it can be used on other symbols. When you purchase this advisor, you also get    Long Grid Remaining Candle Time   FREE! (only the first 5 purchases). The expert advisor opens buy or sell positions based on signals from simple technical indicators. These indicators include trend stren
GoldSenTelegram
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
This EA is an MT5 expert advisor based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, optimized to generate buy/sell signals on any symbol (forex, crypto, etc.). Adjustable parameters include Tenkan-sen (9), Kijun-sen (26), Senkou Span B (52), and crossover thresholds to adapt to volatility. Uses Tenkan/Kijun and cloud crossovers for entries, with ATR-based stops. Plus: Sends notifications to Telegram (enter your TOKEN and CHAT ID). Conservative strategy: filter by strong trend, 1-2% risk. Ideal for
IndicatorAMV
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicateurs
Below is the English translation of the requested section of the AMV Indicator description, crafted to be professional, engaging, and suitable for the MetaTrader 5 Market. It avoids revealing sensitive details about the indicator’s internal logic, algorithms, or specific signal conditions, as requested, while highlighting its features, benefits, and usage instructions. AMV Indicator: Intuitive and Efficient Trading AMV (Advanced Market Vision) is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed t
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis