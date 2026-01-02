SecModeADX
- Индикаторы
- Kazutaka Okuno
- Версия: 1.0
🌍 【SecMode Series】SecModeADX – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based ADX Indicator
📌 Overview
SecModeADX is part of the SecMode Series, a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level—a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture.
While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeADX uses a proprietary second‑level engine to:
- Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals)
- Visualize directional strength and momentum in real time
- Highlight divergences between standard timeframe (TF) and second‑level (Sec) ADX signals
- Operate without custom symbols, ensuring a clean and lightweight setup
This provides a high‑resolution view of trend strength that conventional tools are fundamentally unable to deliver.
🎯 Key Features
① Tick‑Based Engine (No Custom Symbols Required)
Most second‑level indicators rely on:
- Custom symbol creation
- Saving and maintaining second‑level data
- Regenerating data when files become corrupted
- Heavy MT5 resource consumption
SecModeADX avoids all of these issues.
It generates second‑level data internally from tick streams, offering:
- Fast and simple setup
- Clean chart integration
- Lightweight MT5 performance
- Stable operation even on VPS environments
② Dual‑Line Structure (TF × Sec)
By plotting both TF (standard timeframe) and Sec (second‑level) ADX lines:
- The Sec ADX reacts first to directional shifts
- The TF ADX follows afterward
This makes early trend‑strength changes visually obvious, giving traders a timing advantage for entries, exits, and trend‑continuation setups.
③ Directional Color Logic (+DI / –DI)
SecModeADX includes a clean, intuitive color system:
- Green when +DI dominates (bullish pressure)
- Red when –DI dominates (bearish pressure)
- Neutral when directional strength is balanced
This allows traders to instantly recognize:
- Trend continuation
- Trend weakening
- Momentum flips
- Sec‑level early signals before TF confirms
④ Bollinger Band Integration (Optional Visual Layer)
Includes:
- CenterLine (switchable: ALMA / TMA / SMA)
- Upper / Lower Bands for overheat and volatility zones
When the Sec ADX line interacts with the bands, it reveals:
- Trend exhaustion
- Volatility spikes
- Directional pressure extremes
This adds a powerful visual layer to ADX’s traditional strength‑based logic.
⑤ No Repainting (Final Values Stay Final)
SecModeADX draws second‑level values directly from tick data:
- Closed bars never change (no repainting)
- Open bars update rapidly in real time
This mirrors natural candlestick behavior and ensures transparent, trustworthy signals.
⑥ Unified UI Across the Entire Series
All SecMode indicators share the same interface and design philosophy:
- CCI (Sec)
- RSI (Sec)
- Stochastic (Sec)
- ADX (Sec, with color logic)
- CMO (Sec, with color logic)
This consistency makes multi‑indicator setups intuitive and seamless.
⑦ Three Selectable CenterLine Engines (Bollinger Band Core)
Switch among three engines depending on market conditions and trading style:
1. ALMA – Sniper Mode
- Ultra‑low latency with smoothness
- Fastest response of the three
- Ideal for scalpers detecting early directional shifts
2. TMA – Cycle Mode
- Smoothest curve via double averaging
- Highlights trend cycles and exhaustion
- Excellent for environment analysis and counter‑trend setups
- Note: TMA naturally “follows” price until bar close
3. SMA – Benchmark Mode
- Most widely recognized moving average
- Reflects what the majority of traders watch
- Best for standard Bollinger Band behavior with second‑level refinement
🎁 About the Free Version
This free edition provides full access to the core second‑level engine and directional‑strength visualization.
To keep the design streamlined, the following features are intentionally excluded:
- Signal generation
- Alert notifications
- Auto‑drawing tools
- Advanced filters
All essential functions—tick engine, TF/Sec divergence, color logic, Bollinger Band behavior—are fully available.
Use this streamlined core edition to experience how dramatically different the second‑level market truly is.
🧠 Usage Examples
- Sec ADX color flips → early directional shift
- Sec ADX rises before TF → trend strengthening
- Sec pierces Bollinger Bands → volatility spike
- TF/Sec divergence → trend weakening or reversal
🚀 Summary
- Tick‑based second‑level engine (no custom symbols)
- Directional color logic (+DI / –DI)
- TF/Sec divergence becomes actionable entry logic
- Bollinger Bands reveal volatility and exhaustion
- No repainting (TMA naturally follows price until close)
- Unified UI across the SecMode Series
- Free access to a radically different market perspective
Experience a level of directional clarity that traditional ADX indicators are fundamentally unable to deliver.