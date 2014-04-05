TrendScanner ALMA

🧾 TrendScanner ALMA — A Lightweight Trend Watcher That Works Silently

TrendScanner ALMA quietly monitors the trend status of your selected symbols and timeframes, scanning at regular intervals to detect subtle shifts and notify you—without cluttering your chart.

🌟 Features

  • ALMA-Based Trend Detection Built on the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA), this scanner delivers smooth, responsive trend signals while filtering out market noise.

  • Silent Monitoring of Trend Changes Detects not only uptrends, downtrends, and ranges, but also reversals and transitions. Switch between bar-close mode and real-time detection to suit your trading style.

  • Batch Scanning Across Symbols and Timeframes Freely configure any combination of symbols and timeframes. Example: EURUSD H1, USDJPY M15, GBPUSD H4 — tailor it to your strategy.

  • Alert-Focused, Zero Drawing When a trend change is detected, the scanner triggers alerts, notifications, or logs. No visual clutter—just the information you need, delivered cleanly.

  • Lightweight & Silent by Design No chart drawing, no unnecessary noise. Designed to “watch without being seen,” it stays out of your way while keeping you informed.

🎯 Perfect For Traders Who:

  • Want to detect trend changes quietly and reliably

  • Need to monitor multiple symbols and timeframes at once

  • Prefer receiving alerts without cluttering their charts

  • Appreciate the smooth responsiveness of ALMA-based trend logic

  • Use it alongside TrendBoard ALMA or TrendCompass ALMA for a complete visual + alert-based trend workflow

🆓 Free to use until January 31, 2026

Limited-time free release:

FutureSight CCI

Seconds Chart Generator


FREE
