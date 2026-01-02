🌍 【SecMode Series】SecModeADX – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based ADX Indicator

📌 Overview

SecModeADX is part of the SecMode Series, a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level—a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture.

While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeADX uses a proprietary second‑level engine to:

Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals)

(or at user‑defined intervals) Visualize directional strength and momentum in real time

Highlight divergences between standard timeframe (TF) and second‑level (Sec) ADX signals

and ADX signals Operate without custom symbols, ensuring a clean and lightweight setup

This provides a high‑resolution view of trend strength that conventional tools are fundamentally unable to deliver.

🎯 Key Features

① Tick‑Based Engine (No Custom Symbols Required)

Most second‑level indicators rely on:

Custom symbol creation

Saving and maintaining second‑level data

Regenerating data when files become corrupted

Heavy MT5 resource consumption

SecModeADX avoids all of these issues.

It generates second‑level data internally from tick streams, offering:

Fast and simple setup

Clean chart integration

Lightweight MT5 performance

Stable operation even on VPS environments

② Dual‑Line Structure (TF × Sec)

By plotting both TF (standard timeframe) and Sec (second‑level) ADX lines:

The Sec ADX reacts first to directional shifts

The TF ADX follows afterward

This makes early trend‑strength changes visually obvious, giving traders a timing advantage for entries, exits, and trend‑continuation setups.

③ Directional Color Logic (+DI / –DI)

SecModeADX includes a clean, intuitive color system:

Green when +DI dominates (bullish pressure)

when +DI dominates (bullish pressure) Red when –DI dominates (bearish pressure)

when –DI dominates (bearish pressure) Neutral when directional strength is balanced

This allows traders to instantly recognize:

Trend continuation

Trend weakening

Momentum flips

Sec‑level early signals before TF confirms

④ Bollinger Band Integration (Optional Visual Layer)

Includes:

CenterLine (switchable: ALMA / TMA / SMA)

(switchable: ALMA / TMA / SMA) Upper / Lower Bands for overheat and volatility zones

When the Sec ADX line interacts with the bands, it reveals:

Trend exhaustion

Volatility spikes

Directional pressure extremes

This adds a powerful visual layer to ADX’s traditional strength‑based logic.

⑤ No Repainting (Final Values Stay Final)

SecModeADX draws second‑level values directly from tick data:

Closed bars never change (no repainting)

(no repainting) Open bars update rapidly in real time

This mirrors natural candlestick behavior and ensures transparent, trustworthy signals.

⑥ Unified UI Across the Entire Series

All SecMode indicators share the same interface and design philosophy:

CCI (Sec)

RSI (Sec)

Stochastic (Sec)

ADX (Sec, with color logic)

CMO (Sec, with color logic)

This consistency makes multi‑indicator setups intuitive and seamless.

⑦ Three Selectable CenterLine Engines (Bollinger Band Core)

Switch among three engines depending on market conditions and trading style:

1. ALMA – Sniper Mode

Ultra‑low latency with smoothness

Fastest response of the three

Ideal for scalpers detecting early directional shifts

2. TMA – Cycle Mode

Smoothest curve via double averaging

Highlights trend cycles and exhaustion

Excellent for environment analysis and counter‑trend setups

Note: TMA naturally “follows” price until bar close

3. SMA – Benchmark Mode

Most widely recognized moving average

Reflects what the majority of traders watch

Best for standard Bollinger Band behavior with second‑level refinement

🎁 About the Free Version

This free edition provides full access to the core second‑level engine and directional‑strength visualization.

To keep the design streamlined, the following features are intentionally excluded:

Signal generation

Alert notifications

Auto‑drawing tools

Advanced filters

All essential functions—tick engine, TF/Sec divergence, color logic, Bollinger Band behavior—are fully available.

Use this streamlined core edition to experience how dramatically different the second‑level market truly is.

🧠 Usage Examples

Sec ADX color flips → early directional shift

Sec ADX rises before TF → trend strengthening

Sec pierces Bollinger Bands → volatility spike

TF/Sec divergence → trend weakening or reversal

🚀 Summary

Tick‑based second‑level engine (no custom symbols)

Directional color logic (+DI / –DI)

TF/Sec divergence becomes actionable entry logic

Bollinger Bands reveal volatility and exhaustion

No repainting (TMA naturally follows price until close)

Unified UI across the SecMode Series

Free access to a radically different market perspective

Experience a level of directional clarity that traditional ADX indicators are fundamentally unable to deliver.