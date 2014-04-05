SuperTrend Pro – Advanced Trend Detection Indicator (MT5)

SuperTrend Pro is a modern, optimized trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to deliver clear trend direction, precise market structure, and a premium visual trading experience. It is based on an enhanced ATR-powered SuperTrend algorithm, combined with smart visuals, chart styling, and a real-time information panel.

-Key Features

- Advanced SuperTrend Logic

Uses ATR (Average True Range) with adjustable Period and Multiplier

Accurately detects bullish and bearish trends

Smooth trend transitions with repaint-safe logic

Dynamic trend line that adapts to volatility

Modern Visual Design

Color-coded SuperTrend line Green → Bullish trend Red → Bearish trend

Optional trend filling between price and SuperTrend line

Semi-transparent fills for clean chart readability

Fully customizable colors

Premium Chart Styling

Dark modern background theme

Custom bullish & bearish candle colors

Adjustable chart scale and grid visibility

Optimized for long trading sessions and eye comfort

Smart Information Panel

A built-in live dashboard showing:

Indicator settings (Period & Multiplier)

Current symbol and timeframe

Live market price

Current trend status (Bullish / Bearish)

Current SuperTrend value

ATR value (volatility insight)

Updates efficiently every second for maximum performance

Performance Optimized

Uses calculated buffers efficiently

Smart refresh logic to reduce CPU load

Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Works smoothly on all timeframes and symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

How to Use

Buy when price is above the SuperTrend line and trend is bullish

Sell when price is below the SuperTrend line and trend is bearish

Combine with price action, support/resistance, or confirmations for best results

Best For