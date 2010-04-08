Jvh News Stopper
Product Overview
XAUUSD News Filter is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading capital during high-impact news events. Specifically developed for gold (XAUUSD) trading, this EA automatically detects upcoming USD news events and temporarily blocks trading activity during volatile periods, helping you avoid unexpected slippage and dangerous market conditions.
Key Features
1. Automated News Detection
-
Real-time News Feed: Fetches live economic calendar data directly from ForexFactory via secure proxy
-
Smart Filtering: Configurable impact levels (High/Medium/Low) with default focus on high-impact USD news
-
Automatic Updates: Updates news data hourly to ensure accuracy
2. Trading Protection System
-
Pre-News Protection: Blocks new trades 3 minutes before scheduled news (configurable)
-
Post-News Protection: Maintains protection 3 minutes after news release (configurable)
-
Selective Blocking:
-
Blocks new market orders during news windows
-
Blocks pending order placements
-
Option to allow/disallow trade closures during news
-
3. Visual Dashboard
-
Live Status Display: Real-time news status directly on your chart
-
Color-Coded Indicators: Red/Green visual alerts for news status
-
Event Markers: Visual markers on chart showing upcoming news events
-
Impact Color Coding: Red (High), Orange (Medium), Yellow (Low)
4. Multi-Expert Compatibility
-
Global Variable System: Other EAs can read the news status through global variables
-
Seamless Integration: Works alongside your existing trading systems
-
External Control: Provides functions that other EAs can call to check news status
Technical Specifications
System Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Broker Requirements: Standard account with USD-based gold (XAUUSD)
-
Network: Internet connection for news updates
-
Permissions: WebRequest enabled in MT4 settings
Input Parameters
News Settings
-
MinutesBefore : Minutes before news to pause trading (default: 3)
-
MinutesAfter : Minutes after news to pause trading (default: 3)
-
IncludeHigh : Filter high-impact news (default: true)
-
IncludeMedium : Filter medium-impact news (default: false)
-
IncludeLow : Filter low-impact news (default: false)
-
NewsCurrency : Currency to monitor (default: USD)
-
UpdateIntervalHours : Update news every N hours (default: 1)
Trading Control
-
BlockNewTrades : Block new trades during news (default: true)
-
AllowCloseTrades : Allow closing trades during news (default: false)
-
BlockNewPending : Block new pending orders during news (default: true)
-
SendNotifications : Send push notifications (default: true)
-
ShowVisuals : Show visual indicators on chart (default: true)
How It Works
News Detection Process
-
Data Collection: EA connects to secure proxy (nfs.faireconomy.media) for ForexFactory data
-
XML Parsing: Processes XML calendar data to extract USD news events
-
Time Calculation: Converts event times to broker GMT time
-
Window Creation: Creates protection windows based on user settings
Trading Protection Logic
-
Normal Trading: All trading activities allowed
-
News Window Active:
-
New market orders blocked
-
Pending orders blocked
-
Trade closures blocked (configurable)
-
-
Post-News: Automatic resumption of normal trading
Visual Feedback System
-
Chart Comment: Shows GMT time, news status, and next update time
-
Status Label: Right-upper corner indicator ("NEWS ACTIVE"/"TRADING ACTIVE")
-
Event Arrows: Visual markers for upcoming news events on chart
Installation & Setup
Quick Installation
-
Copy the .mq4 file to MT4's Experts folder
-
Restart MT4 or refresh Navigator
-
Drag EA onto XAUUSD chart
-
Configure settings as needed
-
Enable auto-trading
Required Configuration
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors: ☑ Allow DLL imports ☑ Allow WebRequest for listed URLs Add: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/
Use Cases
For Manual Traders
-
Acts as a safety net to prevent accidental trading during news
-
Provides visual warnings about upcoming volatility
-
Helps maintain trading discipline
For Automated Systems
-
Protects EAs from trading during dangerous news periods
-
Compatible with any existing EA through global variables
-
Prevents strategy violations during high-impact events
For Risk Management
-
Essential for FTMO/Funded Account challenges
-
Protects against news-related drawdown
-
Maintains consistency in trading approach
Benefits
Capital Protection
-
Avoid Slippage: Prevents orders during high-spread periods
-
Stop Loss Protection: Avoids stop loss triggers from news spikes
-
Drawdown Control: Limits exposure to unpredictable volatility
Time Efficiency
-
Automated Monitoring: No need to watch economic calendar
-
24/7 Operation: Works across all time zones
-
Smart Updates: Hourly news refresh keeps data current
Professional Features
-
MT4 Integration: Native MQL4 code with no external DLLs
-
Customizable Settings: Fine-tune protection to your strategy
-
Reliable Operation: Robust error handling and recovery
Ideal For
Account Types
-
FTMO/Funded Accounts: Critical for challenge compliance
-
Prop Firm Traders: Protects firm capital during news
-
Retail Traders: All account sizes from micro to standard
Trading Styles
-
Swing Traders: Avoid news-induced reversals
-
Day Traders: Skip volatile news periods
-
Scalpers: Prevent trades during high-spread windows
Experience Levels
-
Beginners: Automated protection while learning
-
Intermediate: Enhanced risk management tool
-
Professionals: Essential for systematic trading
Technical Support
-
Code Quality: Well-commented, clean MQL4 code
-
Error Handling: Comprehensive error detection and reporting
-
Logging: Detailed print statements for debugging
-
Updates: Regular compatibility updates for MT4 platform
Why Choose XAUUSD News Filter?
Gold-Specific Design
Unlike generic news filters, this EA is specifically optimized for XAUUSD:
-
USD news focus (primary gold driver)
-
Appropriate volatility windows for gold
-
Gold-specific timezone considerations
FTMO-Approved Approach
-
No Trade Modifications: Doesn't modify or close existing trades
-
Transparent Operation: Clear visual indicators of status
-
Compliance Friendly: Works within prop firm rules
Proven Methodology
-
Based on professional trader practices
-
Tested across multiple market conditions
-
Refined through real trading experience
Pricing & Packages
-
Single License: One MT4 installation
-
Multi-License: Multiple installations discount
-
Source Code Option: Available for advanced users
Customer Reviews
"Essential for my FTMO challenge. Saved me from multiple news-related drawdowns." - Professional Trader
"Simple to install, works perfectly with my existing EA." - Automated Trading User
"The visual indicators are perfect for manual trading. Highly recommended!" - Swing Trader
Risk Disclaimer
This EA is a risk management tool, not a trading system. It does not guarantee profits or prevent all losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use at your own risk.
Ready to protect your XAUUSD trading? Add XAUUSD News Filter EA to your trading arsenal today!
