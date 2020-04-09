PowerSLTP
- Утилиты
- Andrius Daujotas
- Версия: 1.25
- Активации: 5
Auto SL/TP EA is a lightweight and reliable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically place Stop Loss and Take Profit for each open position.
🔹 When a trader manually or through limit orders opens a trade (BUY or SELL), the EA:
automatically sets Stop Loss
automatically sets Take Profit
according to the user-selected pip / USD distance
🔹 The EA works fully automatically:
no need to manually calculate prices
no need to be afraid of forgetting to set SL or TP
suitable for both scalping, day trading and swing strategies
🔹 Main features:
✅ Works with BUY and SELL positions
✅ Supports XAUUSD, Forex, indices
✅ SL/TP are calculated based on the real order opening price
✅ Protection against broker errors (Invalid SL/TP)
✅ Does not set SL/TP repeatedly if they have already been set
✅ Very lightweight (low load on MT5)
🔹 Usage:
Connect the EA to the chart
Set the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit values
Open a trade manually
The EA will do everything for you
🔹 When a trader manually or through limit orders opens a trade (BUY or SELL), the EA:
automatically sets Stop Loss
automatically sets Take Profit
according to the user-selected pip / USD distance
🔹 The EA works fully automatically:
no need to manually calculate prices
no need to be afraid of forgetting to set SL or TP
suitable for both scalping, day trading and swing strategies
🔹 Main features:
✅ Works with BUY and SELL positions
✅ Supports XAUUSD, Forex, indices
✅ SL/TP are calculated based on the real order opening price
✅ Protection against broker errors (Invalid SL/TP)
✅ Does not set SL/TP repeatedly if they have already been set
✅ Very lightweight (low load on MT5)
🔹 Usage:
Connect the EA to the chart
Set the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit values
Open a trade manually
The EA will do everything for you