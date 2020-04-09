PowerSLTP

Auto SL/TP EA is a lightweight and reliable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically place Stop Loss and Take Profit for each open position.

🔹 When a trader manually or through limit orders opens a trade (BUY or SELL), the EA:

automatically sets Stop Loss

automatically sets Take Profit

according to the user-selected pip / USD distance

🔹 The EA works fully automatically:

no need to manually calculate prices

no need to be afraid of forgetting to set SL or TP

suitable for both scalping, day trading and swing strategies

🔹 Main features:

✅ Works with BUY and SELL positions

✅ Supports XAUUSD, Forex, indices

✅ SL/TP are calculated based on the real order opening price

✅ Protection against broker errors (Invalid SL/TP)

✅ Does not set SL/TP repeatedly if they have already been set

✅ Very lightweight (low load on MT5)

🔹 Usage:

Connect the EA to the chart

Set the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit values

Open a trade manually

The EA will do everything for you
추천 제품
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
Experts
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Kilimandjaro
Joan Serfati
Experts
This EA is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. It enters a trade when the candle is closing outside of the external band. The EA closes the trade either when: reaching the middle of the band or when reaching the amout of pips target. (see picture bellow) but the results are better when closing with the #2 above. You should optimise the settings and test with demo account before to go live. Features: Bollinger bands  indicator Strategy for closing the trades: When reaching back the middle ban
Force Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Force Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Exclusive Imperium MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리에 기반합니다. EA는 완전히 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 — 설정 지침을 받으실 수 있습니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 의미는 아닙니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. 따라서 각 통화쌍은 사용자가 개별적으로 최적화해야 합니다 그리고 실제 계좌에서는 단일 통화 모드 로만 실행해야 합니다 — 각 쌍을 별도로 실행하세요. 다중 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순히 예시입니다. 시장 상황은 변하기 때문에 최적화는 최소 연 1회 반복하는 것이 좋습니다. 중요 정보: EA의 데모 버전은 평가용으로
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Auto TP and SL MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
손절매 및 이익실현 수준의 자동 설정을 위한 유틸리티. 상인을 위해 전문 상인이 만들었습니다. 유틸리티는 거래자가 수동으로 또는 고문을 사용하여 개설한 모든 시장 주문과 함께 작동합니다. 매직 넘버로 거래를 필터링할 수 있습니다. 유틸리티는 동시에 원하는 수의 주문을 처리할 수 있습니다. MT4 버전 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56485 유틸리티가 할 수 있는 일: 가상 손절매를 설정하고 1핍에서 이익을 얻습니다. 실제 손절매 및 이익 실현 각 주문에 대해 별도로 작업(손절매 및 이익실현은 각 주문에 별도로 배치됨) 단방향 주문 바스켓으로 작업(손절매 및 이익실현은 모든 주문에 대해 공통으로 설정되고 별도로 구매 및 판매) 다방향 주문 바구니로 작업(손절매 및 이익실현은 모든 주문에 대해 공통으로 설정되고 BUY 및 SELL 함께) 테스트 및 작업을 위해 차트의 버튼을 사용할 수 있습니다. 옵션: STOPLOSS - 핍 손실을 중
Gold 1 Minute Grid
Nguyen Chung
5 (8)
Experts
Grid 1 Minute EA – Professional Grid Trading for GOLD Fully Automatic • Smart Lot Calculation • Low-Balance Protection Mode •   Professional Trend-Following Grid with Smart Hedge & Dynamic Risk Control LIVE SIGNAL For Standard Account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351080 For Micro Account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346883 Grid 1 Minute EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD), operating on the 1-minute timeframe. The EA combines grid tr
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
유틸리티
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Experts
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be ab
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – MT5용 정밀 트렌드 캡처 EA Moving Average Surfer는 높은 정확도, 효율적인 매매 흐름, 그리고 자동화된 리스크 관리를 중요하게 생각하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문적인 EA입니다. 빠른 이동평균선과 느린 이동평균선을 조합하여 시장의 방향성을 정밀하게 파악하며, 여기에 RSI 필터를 추가하여 모멘텀을 검증함으로써 불필요하거나 품질이 낮은 진입을 효과적으로 피할 수 있습니다. 또한 ATR 기반의 자동 스톱로스 및 테이크프로핏 계산 기능을 통해 변동성에 맞게 손익 목표를 조정하고, 동적 로트 관리 기능은 계좌 보호와 최적의 포지션 크기 계산을 동시에 수행합니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동 가능하며, 스캘핑부터 스윙 트레이딩까지 다양한 스타일을 지원합니다. 고유한 매직 넘버 기능 덕분에 여러 차트에서 동시에 EA를 실행해도 안전성이 유지됩니다. Moving Average Surfer는 추세 탐지, 모멘텀 검증, 스마트 리스크 제어를
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
유틸리티
MT5에서 Telegram으로 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 신호를 보내고 신호 제공자가 되세요! 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 사용자 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전  | Discord 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드를 참조하십시오. MT5에서 Telegram으로 보내는 기능은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. MT5에서 Telegram으로의 기능 다양한 옵션으로 신호를 완전히 사용자 정의합니다 신호 앞이나 뒤에 자체 사용자 지정 메시지를 추가합니다. 태그, 링크, 채널 또는 기타 모든 것이 될 수 있습니다 신호에 이모티콘을 추가, 제거 또는 사용자 정의합니다. 또는 모두 제거할 수도 있습니다. 심볼 또는 매직 번호로 보낼 거래를 필터링합니다 특정 심볼의 전송 제외 특정 매직 번호의 전송 제외 신호와 함께 전송할 거래 세부 정보를 사용자 정의합니다 신호와
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
S&P 500 스캘퍼 어드바이저(S&P 500 Scalper Advisor)는 S&P 500 지수를 성공적으로 거래하고자 하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 혁신적인 도구입니다. S&P 500 지수는 미국 주식 시장에서 가장 널리 사용되고 권위 있는 지표 중 하나로, 미국 500대 기업으로 구성되어 있습니다. 특징: 자동화된 거래 솔루션:       이 자문가는 고급 알고리즘과 기술적 분석을 기반으로 시장 상황의 변화에 맞춰 전략을 자동으로 조정합니다. 다양한 접근 방식:       자문가는 지수 추세 이해, 가격 변동 분석, 수익 극대화와 위험 최소화를 위한 알고리즘 등 여러 가지 전략을 결합합니다. 유연성 및 사용자 정의 가능성:       트레이더는 자신의 트레이딩 목표, 위험 수준, 트레이딩 전략 선호도에 맞춰 EA 설정을 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 위험 관리:       자문가는 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 위험을 관리하기 위한 조치를 취합니다. 특정 손실 수준에 도달하면 거래
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (5)
Experts
Gold Quant AI Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic & AI Filtering Gold Quant AI is a selective automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 , designed for precision, capital preservation, and long-term consistency — not frequent trading. Trades are executed only when high-quality institutional conditions align , avoiding overtrading and limiting exposure during unfavorable market environments. The system applies institutional-style analysis of mark
GRV Grid MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
GoatForexSystembyMatiFX vol2
Mateusz Parobiec
Experts
Robot functions: 1. TP and SL 2. TSL 3. BE 4. Working time selection function 5. Disconnection of the robot's work after obtaining a given profit or loss. A robot designed to trade on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies and synthetic indices. Works on any time frame. Tests have shown its great effectiveness in action. If you need more information about the robot, visit my YT channel and use the Telegram messenger: @Mati_FX
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (106)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
유틸리티
MT5용 트레이드 복사기는 metaТrader 5 플랫폼용 트레이드 복사기입니다   . 그것은 사이의   외환 거래를 복사합니다       모든 계정   COPYLOT MT5 버전의 경우   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (또는 COPYLOT MT4 버전의 경우   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) 믿을 수 있는 복사기! MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 МТ4 터미널에서 거래를 복사할 수도 있습니다(   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ):   COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 이 버전은 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5   터미널 간을 포함합니다. 거래 복사기는 2/3/10 터미널 사이의 거래/포지션을 복사하기 위해 만들어졌습니다. 데모 계정 및 투자 계정에서
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 당사의 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 직접 클릭 한 번으로 거래를 실행할 수 있으며 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 매개변수와 기능의 자동 계산을 통해 트레이더는 더욱 빠르고 편리하게 거래할 수 있습니다. 그래픽 팁, 정보 라벨, 무역 거래에 대한 전체 정보는 MetaTrader 차트에 있습니다. MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 ... MetaТrader 5   의 주요 주문 거래 컨트롤 패널: 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
유틸리티
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 사용자 정의 심볼을 지원하는 모든 인디케이터와 전문가 어드바이저를 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 사용하는 것은 표준 차트에서 거래하는 것만큼 편리합니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 내장 틱 데이터베이스 덕분에 역사 데이터 즉시 로딩 . 실시간 데이터 업데이트로 지연이나 차이 없음 . 여러 초 단위 차트를 동시에 생성 가능. Seconds Chart가 이상적인 경우
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
유틸리티
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
유틸리티
DashPlus 는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 거래 효율성과 효과를 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 거래 관리 도구입니다. 리스크 계산, 주문 관리, 고급 그리드 시스템, 차트 기반 도구 및 성과 분석 등 포괄적인 기능을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 1. 리커버리 그리드 불리한 시장 상황에서 거래를 관리하기 위한 평균화 및 유연한 그리드 시스템을 구현합니다. 거래 회복을 최적화할 수 있도록 전략적인 진입 및 종료 포인트를 제공합니다. 2. 스택 그리드 강한 시장 움직임 동안 포지션을 추가하여 유리한 거래에서 잠재적 수익을 극대화하도록 설계되었습니다. 유리한 시장 트렌드에서 승률을 높이며 거래를 확장할 수 있도록 합니다. 3. 손익(P&L) 라인 차트에서 잠재적인 수익 및 손실 시나리오를 시각적으로 표현합니다. 설정을 조정하고 P&L 라인을 드래그하여 실행 전에 다양한 거래 결과를 평가할 수 있습니다. 4. 바스켓 모드 동일한 심볼에 여러 포지션을 단일 집계 포지션으로 결합하여 관리합니
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
유틸리티
"Grid Manual"은 주문 그리드 작업을 위한 거래 패널입니다. 이 유틸리티는 보편적이며 유연한 설정과 직관적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 그것은 손실을 평균화하는 방향뿐만 아니라 이익을 증가시키는 방향으로 주문 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 거래자는 주문 그리드를 만들고 유지할 필요가 없으며 유틸리티에서 수행합니다. 거래자가 주문을 시작하는 것으로 충분하며 "Grid Manual"는 자동으로 그를 위한 주문 그리드를 생성하고 거래가 마감될 때까지 그와 동행할 것입니다. 전체 설명 및 데모 버전 여기 . 유틸리티의 주요 기능: 모바일 터미널을 포함하여 어떤 방식으로든 열린 주문과 함께 작동합니다. "제한" 및 "중지"의 두 가지 유형의 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 고정 및 동적(ATR 표시기 기반)의 두 가지 유형의 그리드 간격 계산과 함께 작동합니다. 오픈 오더 그리드의 설정을 변경할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 각 주문 그리드의 손익분기점 수준을 표시합니다. 각 주문 그리드에 대한 이익
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
유틸리티
Cerberus the Equity Watcher는 귀하의 계정 자산을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 잘못된 EA 또는 재량 트레이더인 경우 감정적 행동으로 인해 발생하는 주요 손실을 방지하는 위험 관리 도구입니다. 버그가 있을 수 있거나 예상치 못한 시장 상황에서 잘 수행되지 않을 수 있는 EA에 의존하는 체계적 거래자에게 매우 유용합니다. Cerberus를 사용하면 최소 자산 가치와 (선택적으로) 최대 가치를 설정할 수 있습니다. 둘 중 하나에 도달하면 모든 위치가 평평해지고 모든 보류 중인 주문이 닫히고 모든 EA가 "죽습니다". 모든 위치를 평평하게 하면 알림이 사용자 휴대폰으로 전송되고 명확한 메시지가 화면에 표시됩니다. "평평화" 이후에 Cerberus는 주식 가치를 계속 주시하고 다시 초기화될 때까지 추가 거래 시도를 중단합니다. Cerberus가 수행하는 모든 작업은 화면에 명확하게 표시되고 Expert Advisor 탭에 보고되며 사용자에게 알림이 전송됩니다. 사용자의 실수
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 5용 Crypto Ticks – 실시간 암호화폐 틱 데이터 및 오더북 통합 개요 Crypto Ticks는 주요 암호화폐 거래소의 실시간 틱 데이터와 오더북 깊이를 MetaTrader 5에 직접 스트리밍합니다. 스캘핑, 알고리즘 트레이딩, 전략 테스트를 위한 정밀 데이터를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 지원 거래소 Binance: 스팟 (차트창에 오더북 표시) 및 선물 (다중 종목 오더북 지원) KuCoin: 스팟 및 선물 (차트 오더북 지원) Bybit: 선물 및 역방향 선물 XT.com: 스팟 및 선물 주요 기능 WebSocket을 통한 실시간 틱 스트리밍 Binance 스트림 지원: @trade, @ticker, @bookTicker, @aggTrade API를 통한 완전한 OHLCV 히스토리 업데이트 오더북 시각화 (최고 매수/매도 + 레벨) 자동 재연결로 안정성 유지 정확한 캔들 차트를 위한 예약 데이터 교체 MT5 재시작 시 자동 히스토리 업데
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT5로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사하는 최신 도구인 Telegram to MT5를 사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. 이 강력한 솔루션은 정밀한 신호 실행, 광범위한 사용자 정의 옵션을 제공하고 시간을 절약하며 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 통해 채팅 ID를 쉽게 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "결과")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 가격 대신 포인트를 지정하는 신호에 대한 진입 포인트를 자동으로 계산합니다. 주문 맞춤화 및
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
유틸리티
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
유틸리티
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
유틸리티
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
제작자의 제품 더 보기
SmartBand Trader
Andrius Daujotas
Experts
BBTrader – Adaptive Bollinger Bands Auto-Trader ( best for AUDCAD pair 1H,4H, D ) BBTrader is a fully automated trading algorithm designed for MetaTrader 5, built on a dynamic Bollinger Bands breakout and reversal strategy. The system opens trades when the price deviates significantly beyond the upper or lower bands, followed by intelligent scaling and exit mechanisms. Key features: Automated entry on strong momentum outside Bollinger Bands Dynamic scaling with increasing lot size Confi
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변