PowerSLTP

Auto SL/TP EA is a lightweight and reliable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically place Stop Loss and Take Profit for each open position.

🔹 When a trader manually or through limit orders opens a trade (BUY or SELL), the EA:

automatically sets Stop Loss

automatically sets Take Profit

according to the user-selected pip / USD distance

🔹 The EA works fully automatically:

no need to manually calculate prices

no need to be afraid of forgetting to set SL or TP

suitable for both scalping, day trading and swing strategies

🔹 Main features:

✅ Works with BUY and SELL positions

✅ Supports XAUUSD, Forex, indices

✅ SL/TP are calculated based on the real order opening price

✅ Protection against broker errors (Invalid SL/TP)

✅ Does not set SL/TP repeatedly if they have already been set

✅ Very lightweight (low load on MT5)

🔹 Usage:

Connect the EA to the chart

Set the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit values

Open a trade manually

The EA will do everything for you
