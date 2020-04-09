Auto SL/TP EA is a lightweight and reliable MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically place Stop Loss and Take Profit for each open position.



🔹 When a trader manually or through limit orders opens a trade (BUY or SELL), the EA:



automatically sets Stop Loss



automatically sets Take Profit



according to the user-selected pip / USD distance



🔹 The EA works fully automatically:



no need to manually calculate prices



no need to be afraid of forgetting to set SL or TP



suitable for both scalping, day trading and swing strategies



🔹 Main features:



✅ Works with BUY and SELL positions



✅ Supports XAUUSD, Forex, indices



✅ SL/TP are calculated based on the real order opening price



✅ Protection against broker errors (Invalid SL/TP)



✅ Does not set SL/TP repeatedly if they have already been set



✅ Very lightweight (low load on MT5)



🔹 Usage:



Connect the EA to the chart



Set the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit values



Open a trade manually



The EA will do everything for you