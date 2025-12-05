AstroCycles

5
AstroCycles: Advanced Financial Astronomy Indicator

Overview

AstroCycles is a sophisticated technical analysis tool developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform. It bridges the gap between orbital mechanics and financial market analysis by calculating precise astronomical cycles and visualizing them directly on your trading chart.

Unlike standard indicators that rely on past price data, AstroMaster utilizes high-precision astronomical algorithms (Keplerian Elements and Brown’s Lunar Theory) to determine the exact position of celestial bodies. It identifies critical cosmic events—such as planetary retrogrades, zodiac changes, and lunar phases—that are often correlated with market turning points, volatility, and trend reversals.

This tool operates entirely within the terminal (Native MQL5) without requiring external libraries or internet connectivity, ensuring speed, privacy, and reliability.

Key Features

1. Comprehensive Planetary Tracking

The indicator tracks the movement of major celestial bodies from  Mercury to Pluto, including the Sun and Moon. It monitors their geocentric positions and alerts the trader to specific events:

  • Zodiac Ingress: Marks the exact moment a planet moves from one Zodiac sign to another (e.g., Mars entering Taurus). This is often interpreted as a shift in market "sentiment" or energy.

  • Retrograde Motion: Identifies when a planet appears to move backward in the sky (Retrograde) and when it returns to forward motion (Direct). These periods are historically associated with market corrections or reversals.

  • Sun Conjunctions: Highlights moments when a planet aligns perfectly with the Sun.

2. Advanced Lunar & Hijri Analysis

AstroMaster provides a deep dive into lunar cycles, which are essential for short-term market timing:

  • Moon Phases: Clearly marks  New Moon and  Full Moon phases.

  • Hijri Calendar Integration: Unique to this tool, it calculates and displays the estimated  Hijri (Islamic) Date for every lunar event, aiding traders who follow lunar-based calendar cycles.

  • Eclipse Detection: Automatically detects and highlights  Solar and Lunar Eclipses with distinct visual markers, signaling potential high-volatility windows.

  • Moon-Planet Conjunctions: Identifies when the Moon aligns with other planets (e.g., Moon conjunct Jupiter).

3. Solar Events & Seasonality

The indicator tracks the Earth's relationship with the Sun to identify major seasonal shifts:

  • Equinoxes: Vernal (Spring) and Autumnal Equinoxes.

  • Solstices: Summer and Winter Solstices.

  • These events are significant for long-term commodity and index traders as they mark seasonal transition points.

4. Predictive Forecasting Module

AstroMaster does not just analyze the past; it projects into the future.

  • Future Cycle Projection: The indicator draws vertical lines into the empty space on the right side of the chart (up to 90 days ahead).

  • Strategic Planning: This allows traders to anticipate upcoming time clusters and potential turning points before price action arrives.

5. Modern Information Dashboard

A sleek, semi-transparent dashboard is displayed on the chart, providing a real-time "Cockpit View" of the cosmos:

  • Real-Time Position: Displays the current Zodiac sign and exact degree for the Sun, Moon, and all planets.

  • Retrograde Status: Instantly flags planets currently in retrograde motion with a distinct  [R] marker.

  • Momentum Tracker: A dedicated footer section displays the most recent astronomical event that occurred, ensuring you never miss a signal.

6. Optimized User Experience

  • Vertical Labels: Every line on the chart includes a vertical text label describing the event (e.g.,  "Mercury Ingress Aries"), making the chart easy to read without hovering.

  • Dynamic Rendering: The system uses smart optimization to only draw objects currently visible on the screen. This ensures the chart remains fast and responsive, even when zooming, scrolling, or switching timeframes.

How to Use

  1. Installation: Place the indicator in your MQL5 Indicators folder and the library in the Include folder.

  2. Visualization: Attach it to any chart (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities).

  3. Navigation: Enable "Chart Shift" (the arrow icon in the toolbar) to see the  Future Forecast lines in the empty space to the right.

  4. Analysis: Look for clusters of lines (multiple astronomical events happening closely together). These clusters often indicate high-probability time windows for market reversals or increased volatility.


Отзывы 1
shintiars8
34
shintiars8 2025.12.19 04:42 
 

Good indicator... thank you for sharing

