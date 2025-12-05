AstroCycles

5
  • 指标
  • Raka
  • 版本: 1.2
  • 更新: 5 十二月 2025
AstroCycles: Advanced Financial Astronomy Indicator

Overview

AstroCycles is a sophisticated technical analysis tool developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform. It bridges the gap between orbital mechanics and financial market analysis by calculating precise astronomical cycles and visualizing them directly on your trading chart.

Unlike standard indicators that rely on past price data, AstroMaster utilizes high-precision astronomical algorithms (Keplerian Elements and Brown’s Lunar Theory) to determine the exact position of celestial bodies. It identifies critical cosmic events—such as planetary retrogrades, zodiac changes, and lunar phases—that are often correlated with market turning points, volatility, and trend reversals.

This tool operates entirely within the terminal (Native MQL5) without requiring external libraries or internet connectivity, ensuring speed, privacy, and reliability.

Key Features

1. Comprehensive Planetary Tracking

The indicator tracks the movement of major celestial bodies from  Mercury to Pluto, including the Sun and Moon. It monitors their geocentric positions and alerts the trader to specific events:

  • Zodiac Ingress: Marks the exact moment a planet moves from one Zodiac sign to another (e.g., Mars entering Taurus). This is often interpreted as a shift in market "sentiment" or energy.

  • Retrograde Motion: Identifies when a planet appears to move backward in the sky (Retrograde) and when it returns to forward motion (Direct). These periods are historically associated with market corrections or reversals.

  • Sun Conjunctions: Highlights moments when a planet aligns perfectly with the Sun.

2. Advanced Lunar & Hijri Analysis

AstroMaster provides a deep dive into lunar cycles, which are essential for short-term market timing:

  • Moon Phases: Clearly marks  New Moon and  Full Moon phases.

  • Hijri Calendar Integration: Unique to this tool, it calculates and displays the estimated  Hijri (Islamic) Date for every lunar event, aiding traders who follow lunar-based calendar cycles.

  • Eclipse Detection: Automatically detects and highlights  Solar and Lunar Eclipses with distinct visual markers, signaling potential high-volatility windows.

  • Moon-Planet Conjunctions: Identifies when the Moon aligns with other planets (e.g., Moon conjunct Jupiter).

3. Solar Events & Seasonality

The indicator tracks the Earth's relationship with the Sun to identify major seasonal shifts:

  • Equinoxes: Vernal (Spring) and Autumnal Equinoxes.

  • Solstices: Summer and Winter Solstices.

  • These events are significant for long-term commodity and index traders as they mark seasonal transition points.

4. Predictive Forecasting Module

AstroMaster does not just analyze the past; it projects into the future.

  • Future Cycle Projection: The indicator draws vertical lines into the empty space on the right side of the chart (up to 90 days ahead).

  • Strategic Planning: This allows traders to anticipate upcoming time clusters and potential turning points before price action arrives.

5. Modern Information Dashboard

A sleek, semi-transparent dashboard is displayed on the chart, providing a real-time "Cockpit View" of the cosmos:

  • Real-Time Position: Displays the current Zodiac sign and exact degree for the Sun, Moon, and all planets.

  • Retrograde Status: Instantly flags planets currently in retrograde motion with a distinct  [R] marker.

  • Momentum Tracker: A dedicated footer section displays the most recent astronomical event that occurred, ensuring you never miss a signal.

6. Optimized User Experience

  • Vertical Labels: Every line on the chart includes a vertical text label describing the event (e.g.,  "Mercury Ingress Aries"), making the chart easy to read without hovering.

  • Dynamic Rendering: The system uses smart optimization to only draw objects currently visible on the screen. This ensures the chart remains fast and responsive, even when zooming, scrolling, or switching timeframes.

How to Use

  1. Installation: Place the indicator in your MQL5 Indicators folder and the library in the Include folder.

  2. Visualization: Attach it to any chart (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities).

  3. Navigation: Enable "Chart Shift" (the arrow icon in the toolbar) to see the  Future Forecast lines in the empty space to the right.

  4. Analysis: Look for clusters of lines (multiple astronomical events happening closely together). These clusters often indicate high-probability time windows for market reversals or increased volatility.


评分 1
shintiars8
34
shintiars8 2025.12.19 04:42 
 

Good indicator... thank you for sharing

推荐产品
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
指标
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
FREE
Volume Data In Number on Candles
Vikash Yadav
指标
Volume Data on Candles Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Maximize your trading insights with the Volume Data on Candles indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool provides real-time volume data directly on each candle, allowing you to identify significant shifts in market activity. When the volume of a candle exceeds the average of the last 50 candles, it will be clearly highlighted , ensuring you don't miss out on potential high-volume movements. Key Features: Real-Time Volume Data : Displays volu
FREE
ClaroFxAlgo Candle Countdown Timer MT5
Christian Elias
指标
ClaroFxAlgo Candle Countdown Timer – MetaTrader 5 Indicator Overview CandleCountdownTimer is a powerful yet lightweight MT5 indicator that displays dynamic countdowns to the next candle close, helping traders gain precise timing awareness across all timeframes. Its sleek, customizable design ensures critical timing data is visible—without cluttering your charts. Key Features ️ Main Timer Display – Live countdown to the next candle close on current timeframe Multi-Timeframe Panel – View
FREE
Trend Teller
Ian Nganga Comba
指标
Trend Teller 趋势通告器是一款强大直观的仪表盘工具，可让您一目了然地查看所有主要货币对和时间周期（从 M1 到 MN1）的市场趋势。 由交易者为交易者打造，此工具消除了趋势分析中的猜测，让您始终保持与大趋势一致。 大多数新手交易者在判断市场方向时遇到困难，有时甚至是专业交易者也会出错。 因此，无论您是初学者还是资深交易者，Trend Teller 都是您的理想选择。 主要特点：  多时间周期分析 一键扫描所有主要货币在所有时间周期内的强弱和趋势方向，适合剥头皮、日内或波段交易。  可自定义显示 信息太多？没问题。您可以选择只显示数值或颜色信号，甚至隐藏某些时间周期，让界面更简洁。  内建通知功能 无需全天盯盘！当出现强趋势或交易信号时，系统会自动发送通知，让您在最佳时机做出反应。  新手友好，专业适用 不论您是新手还是老手，掌握趋势方向都是关键。Trend Teller 简化趋势分析，连专业交易者也能受益。  交易信号提示 当出现高概率趋势时，仪表盘底部的信息会从“WAIT A BETTER SETUP”变为实时提示，帮助您在交易前进行验证。 适用于新闻交易 在重大新闻事件
FREE
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
指标
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
VIX Fix Market Reversal
Quang Huy Quach
指标
The Vix_Fix indicator, or "Vix Fix," is a tool designed to identify potential market bottoms. It operates on the principle of measuring extreme fear or pessimism among the crowd, which are moments when the market often has a high probability of reversing to the upside. Main Purpose: To help traders find high-probability BUY (Long) entry points by identifying when the market is "oversold." How it Works In simple terms, the Vix Fix measures the distance between the current bar's Low and the Highes
FREE
Aklamavo ICT KillZones
Sylvester Aklamavo
指标
This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots ICT Killzone session markers on the chart using vertical lines . It draws the start and end times for three institutional trading sessions— Asian , London , and New York —for a user-defined number of recent historical days. No buffers or plots are used; instead, the indicator relies entirely on chart objects (OBJ_VLINE) . 1. Inputs and Parameters The indicator allows full customization of each killzone segment: General DaysToDisplay : number of past days to dra
FREE
Price Spectrum
Yuriy Ponyatov
指标
The Price Spectrum indicator reveals opportunities for detailed market analysis. Advantages: Market Volume Profile Creation : The indicator assists in analyzing the dynamics of trading volumes in the market. This allows traders to identify crucial support and resistance levels, as well as determine market structure. Filtering Insignificant Volumes : Using the indicator helps filter out insignificant volumes, enabling traders to focus on more significant market movements. Flexible Configuration S
CChart
Rong Bin Su
指标
在外汇和金融市场中，快速反应和精准的决策至关重要。然而，常规的 MetaTrader 5 终端最低只支持 1 分钟图表，限制了交易者对市场波动的敏感度。为了解决这一问题，我们推出了全新的 秒级图表 K 线指标 ，让您在副图中轻松查看和分析 1 秒至 30 秒的市场动态。 主要功能 支持多种秒级周期 ：该指标允许您选择以下周期，满足不同交易策略的需求： S1 : 1 秒 S2 : 2 秒 S3 : 3 秒 S4 : 4 秒 S5 : 5 秒 S10 : 10 秒 S15 : 15 秒 S20 : 20 秒 S30 : 30 秒 实时更新 ：秒级图表将实时更新，确保您在每一刻都能获取到最新的市场信息，帮助您做出及时的交易决策。 用户友好的界面 ：该指标在副图中显示，直观易用，您可以轻松切换不同的时间周期，快速分析市场走势。 适用人群 短线交易者 ：适合高频交易和短线策略的交易者，通过秒级图表捕捉瞬息万变的市场机会。 技术分析师 ：为技术分析提供更细致的数据支持，帮助您识别潜在的买入和卖出信号。 如何使用 将指标添加到您的图表上。 选择您希望观察的秒级时间周期。 实时监控市场动向，利用丰富
GraphicShapes
Alexandr Lapin
指标
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex
FREE
TimeGap Block SMC
Yevgeniy Koshtenko
指标
TimeGap Block SMC v3.00 Professional Indicator for Fair Value Time Gap Analysis PRODUCT DESCRIPTION TimeGap Block SMC is a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for detecting and analyzing Time Gaps in price zones. Based on Smart Money Concepts and intended for professional traders working with institutional market analysis approaches. WHAT IS A TIME GAP? Time Gap is a price zone where price spent virtually no time, creating a "void" or "inefficiency" in market st
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
指标
Highly configurable Adx indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ADX   Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Adx. ADX   Bar Shift:   you can set the of
FREE
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
指标
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW 仪表盘指标 MT5 这是一个为 MT5 平台开发的自定义指标，旨在为交易者提供对市场的全面了解。它使用实时数据来分析市场，并显示成功交易所需的所有信息。 安装： 在将此指标附加到图表窗口之前，请进入 MT5 的“市场报价”面板，隐藏所有不需要或不交易的货币对，只保留你交易的那些。原因是 FFMV 仪表盘会显示 MT5 市场报价中的所有货币对，最多可显示 26 种。如果超过 26 种，FFMV 仪表盘上的字体和图像会变得模糊并失真！将无法正确显示。 用途： 单一交易 组合交易（请参阅截图） 也可用于多订单交易 用于确认来自你交易系统的信号等 组件： 时间框架：从 M1 到 MN1 当前蜡烛状态（买/卖） 趋势：货币整体趋势 影响：货币波动的幅度/波动性（见下）： Build-up： 货币刚开始形成趋势 Good： 货币走势逐渐增强 High： 值得关注 Strong： 方向应予以考虑 Very strong： 接近完美 Excellent： 信号达到最佳，可以交易 变化：货币横盘、上涨或下跌 评级：交易可靠性 如何使用仪表盘： 所有时间框架从
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
指标
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Trend Speaker
Shelly
指标
Trend Speaker指标 是一个强大的工具，专为那些希望轻松实时追踪和分析市场趋势的交易者设计。它提供了清晰、可靠的买入和卖出信号，便于在图表上查看市场的当前趋势。凭借其用户友好的界面，Trend Speaker确保您不会错过任何潜在的交易机会，帮助您做出明智的决策并提升您的交易策略。它会显示所有买卖信号的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）点。 在截图中： 绿色点表示Take Profit，从TP1到TP7 红色点表示Stop Loss。 使用： 可以在所有时间框架上运行。 您可以轻松更改买卖箭头的颜色和宽度。 使用这个指标非常简单方便。只需放松，一切都会好起来的。 您可以通过更改属性轻松显示或隐藏TP和SL。 如果这个指标帮助您节省了大量交易资金，请随时发表好评： 如果您认为花费30美元购买这个指标帮助您节省了成千上万的资本。 如果这个指标帮助您更好地发现市场趋势。 如果您在市场走向与您的交易方向相反时，使用此指标关闭亏损交易或在市场方向上开仓。 如果使用此指标后，您对市场有了更好的理解。 如果有任何问题，请随时给我留言，我会尽快回答。
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
指标
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Multi Trend Fast Tracer MT5
Wei Guo
指标
这是一套原创的、敏捷型、极佳趋势系统。无论您是刚入门的交易新手还是专业级的交易人士，这套指标均可助您快捷及时的追踪市场趋势的最新变化。它具有以下特点： 使用方法极简单，即插即用，且所有趋势分析结果的显示方式一目了然 ； 不需配置 任何功能参数   ，趋势追踪指标将根据市场数据自动分析显示日/周/月级别的趋势大方向； 本日，本周及当前月度的趋势信息同时显示在同一个图表窗口中； 不依赖于任何其他传统/经典指标的数据 ； 支持 MT平台的 所有交易品种； 支持5分钟到日线的各级图表（MT5平台用户没有任何限制）； 这套指标 采用特有的市场行为分析算法，以不同于传统趋势分析方法的维度，快速辨识即将形成的趋势。因此您 可以将本指标结合任何其他经典分析方法一起使用，从多方角度衡量您的交易决策。
Future Function RX322
Pavle Grkovic
指标
About indicator > The indicator is a function based on one value (open/high prices up to now) and then it is a mathematical representation of the whole function that is totally independent from any else values. So, if you ask yourself will the future be as it is on the graph... I can tell you - as it was the same as the trading function up to the moment "now"... In conclusion, the point of the indicator is  to try to show the future of the trading function into eternity. The graphic is sometime
HiperCube VIX
Adrian Lara Carrasco
指标
Welcome to HiperCube VIX Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500 Definition  HiperCube VIX  known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is   a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress . It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 inde
FREE
Session Momentum Dashboard
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Session Momentum Dashboard – 未来风格交易分析仪表盘 专业级仪表盘，用于分析三大交易时段（亚洲/伦敦/纽约），包含 Kill Zone 识别、亚洲区间突破、以及实时动能评分。 Session Momentum Dashboard 专为 ICT/Smart Money 交易者打造的一体化多时段监控工具。 主要功能： 三大交易时段分析 亚洲、伦敦、纽约时段实时状态显示。 Kill Zone 识别 伦敦 Kill Zone（7 点 – 9 点） 纽约 Kill Zone（12 点 – 14 点） 带自动提醒。 亚洲区间突破（Asian Range Breakout） 图形化显示亚洲区间 检测向上/向下突破 动能评分（Momentum Scoring） 以 RSI 为基础的动能进度条 成交量分析 成交量与平均值对比 分类： LOW / NORMAL / HIGH 交易信号 当以下三者同时出现时生成强信号： Kill Zone + Breakout + Momentum 伦敦/纽约时段重叠 自动识别高波动时段。 可配置提醒： 进入 Kill Zone 亚洲区间突破 高
RSI Pro Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
指标
The ONLY RSI Indicator You'll Ever Need - Works with ANY Broker, ANY Symbol! Finally, an RSI indicator that automatically adapts to YOUR broker's symbol naming conventions!   Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, or Stock Indices - this universal indicator detects and monitors related symbols automatically. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Auto-Detects Broker Patterns : Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.) All Asset Classes : Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto,
FREE
Symbol Cost Info
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
指标
Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
FREE
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
指标
WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X MT5 的结果 WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator 是 Package Indicators 组（Wyckoff Academy Wave Market）的一部分。 MT5 的 WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator 可帮助您阅读价格和交易量。它的阅读包括协助识别努力x结果 在图表创建的波浪中。 当方框为绿色时，MT5 的 WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator 表示交易量有利于需求，而当方框为红色时 量有利于供应。 方框越大，成交量相对于价格的位移越大。如果价格的上升波与 Box 的大小不成比例，则 努力x结果。 以一种非常直观的方式，我们可以识别出数量和价格之间的这种差异。 MT5 的 WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator 还允许您通过将指标置于零轴下方来改善可视化。 以即时交易量和实际交易量在市场上运作 看图片：
Entry IQ MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
3.67 (3)
指标
The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy. By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry I
FREE
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
Order Block by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
指标
The  Order Block Indicator for MT5  is a powerful tool designed for traders who use smart money concepts and institutional trading strategies. It automatically detects key order blocks on the chart, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones. Key Features: • Automatic Order Block Detection – Highlights strong buying and selling zones based on price action and volume. • Multi-Timeframe Support – Analyze order blocks across different timeframes for better market in
FREE
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
指标
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
SBAHiLo
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
指标
this is an indicator to clarify seeing Low and High in the market and is very useful for facilitating those who are studying technical price action this is a type of indicator that gives color to the candlestick where the indicator is divided into 3 colors red = bearish green = Bullish Gray = base this indicator can be used on the forex market or the mt5 binary market. https://t.me/SBA_FOREX_SIGNAL
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Pattern 123 MT5
Pavel Verveyko
指标
"Pattern 123" is an indicator-a trading system built on a popular pattern, pattern 123. This is the moment when we expect a reversal on the older trend and enter the continuation of the small trend, its 3rd impulse. The indicator displays signals and markings on an open chart. You can enable/disable graphical constructions in the settings. The indicator has a built-in notification system   (email, mobile terminal, standard terminal alert). "Pattern 123" has a table that displays signals from se
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Power Candles – 适用于所有市场的基于强度的入场信号 Power Candles 将 Stein Investments 经过验证的强度分析直接带入价格图表。与仅对价格作出反应不同，每一根蜡烛都基于真实的市场强度进行着色，使交易者能够立即识别动能累积、强度加速以及清晰的趋势转换。 一套逻辑，适用于所有市场 Power Candles 可自动适用于 所有交易品种 。该指标会检测当前品种是否为外汇货币对或非外汇市场，并在内部自动应用相应的强度模型。 外汇与黄金 使用 FX Power Delta 数值（绝对范围最高至 100） 指数、加密货币和 CFD 使用 IX Power 强度数值（绝对范围最高至 50） 所需的强度计算已直接嵌入 Power Candles。本指标在蜡烛着色和信号逻辑方面无需额外安装任何其他指标。 以强度状态替代价格噪音 每根蜡烛都会被归类为九种清晰定义的强度状态之一： 中性 轻度、中度、强烈、极端空头 轻度、中度、强烈、极端多头 这种基于状态的方法能够过滤随机的价格波动，专注于有意义的市场参与行为。它帮助交易者识别新的方向性阶段正在形成，而不是对单根蜡
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
指标
Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
指标
Smart Stop Indicator – 智能化止损逻辑，直接呈现在您的图表上 概述 Smart Stop Indicator 是为希望以清晰、系统、非情绪化方式设置止损的交易者量身打造的工具。它将经典的价格结构逻辑（更高的高点、更低的低点）与现代突破识别技术相结合，精准标记真正合理的止损位置。无论是趋势、盘整还是快速突破行情，指标都会在图表上直接显示最佳 SL 区域及其状态（“new”、“broken”、“valid”）并且现在新增 SL 与 %ADR 的距离显示。 亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损识别 • 根据市场结构与实时价格行为自动识别关键止损位置。 智能突破适应能力 • 能适应突破与快速方向变化，不会强迫过早调整止损。 SL %ADR 显示 • 显示止损距离占平均日波动范围 ADR 的百分比与 Smart Stop Scanner 完全一致帮助交易者即时识别紧密机会或已延伸的行情。 内置警报逻辑 • 当止损水平变为“new”、“valid”或“broken”时触发警报包含准确的状态切换与冷却逻辑。 破损级别的淡化显示 • 对于“broken”状态的方向、价格、S
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
指标
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
指标
IX Power：解锁指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场洞察 概述 IX Power 是一款多功能工具，可分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现。 FX Power 提供针对货币对的最高精度，利用所有可用货币对数据进行分析，而 IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据。这使得 IX Power 成为非外汇市场的理想选择，同时在需要简单外汇分析时也非常可靠。它可以无缝适用于任何图表，提供清晰的、有行动价值的洞察，帮助提升您的交易决策。 1. 为什么 IX Power 对交易者非常有价值 多市场强弱分析 • IX Power 分析指数、大宗商品、加密货币和外汇市场的强弱表现，为每个市场提供量身定制的洞察。 • 监控 US30、WTI、黄金、比特币等资产的表现，发现交易机会。 适用于更广泛的市场 • 对于外汇交易， FX Power 提供无与伦比的精度，通过分析所有相关货币对。 • IX Power 专注于基础资产的市场数据，非常适合非外汇市场及简化的外汇分析。 实时适应性 • 借助自适应算法， IX Power 实时响应市场数据变化，保持分析的最新性。 • 实时更新
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
指标
Gold Entry Sniper – 专业多周期ATR黄金交易仪表盘，适合黄金剥头皮与波段交易 Gold Entry Sniper 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 指标，旨在为 XAUUSD 及其他品种提供精准的 买/卖信号 。基于 ATR 移动止损逻辑 和 多周期分析仪表盘 ，适合剥头皮交易者与波段交易者，帮助识别 高概率黄金入场点 。 主要功能与优势 多周期信号分析 – 同时显示 M1、M5、M15 趋势方向。 基于ATR的动态止损 – 根据波动性自动调整。 专业图表仪表盘 – 展示信号状态、ATR水平、线性回归中线和交易方向。 清晰买卖标记 – 自动箭头与文字标签提示。 离场提示与交易管理 – 自动检测离场信号锁定利润。 全面自定义 – 调整仪表盘位置、颜色、字体及参数。 专为黄金优化 – 适用于 M1至M15 黄金剥头皮 ，也适合外汇、指数与加密货币。 为什么选择 Gold Entry Sniper？ 为追求 快速、精准、可视化交易决策 的交易者打造，ATR 与多周期确认结合，帮助你抓住 最佳黄金入场点
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
指标
支撑和阻力筛选器是 MetaTrader 的一个级别指标，它在一个指标内提供多种工具。 可用的工具有： 1. 市场结构筛选器。 2. 看涨回调区。 3. 看跌回调区。 4.每日枢轴点 5.每周枢轴点 6. 每月枢轴点 7. 基于谐波形态和成交量的强大支撑和阻力。 8. 银行级区域。 限时优惠：HV 支撑和阻力指示器仅售 50 美元且终生可用。 （原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有带有分析示例的高级指标： 单击此处 主要特点 基于谐波和音量算法的强大支撑和阻力区域。 基于谐波和成交量算法的看涨和看跌回调区域。 市场结构筛选器 每日、每周和每月的枢轴点。 文档 所有支持和阻力筛选器文档（说明）和策略详细信息均可在我们 MQL5 博客的这篇文章中找到： 单击此处。 接触 如果您有任何问题或需要帮助，请通过私信联系我。 作者 SAYADI ACHREF，金融科技软件工程师，Finansya 创始人。
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
指标
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
指标
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的指标， 用于自动分析 市场结构 以及 ICT / Smart Money 概念。 该工具 不会开仓或管理订单 ， 它是一个 可视化分析工具 ，而不是自动交易机器人。 指标显示的内容 指标会扫描图表，并突出显示以下关键信息： 市场结构：重要摆动点（swings），HH、HL、LH、LL 结构突破：Break of Structure (BOS) 和 Change of Character (ChoCH) 多头（demand）和空头（supply）Order Block，并带有强度提示 仍然有效的 Fair Value Gaps (FVG，公平价值缺口) 流动性区域（equal highs / equal lows）以及流动性扫单（liquidity sweeps） 亚洲、伦敦、纽约交易时段，以及 Kill Zones 本地成交量分布（volume profile）：POC、V
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
指标
Trend Line PRO   指标是一个独立的交易策略。 它显示趋势变化，交易的入口点，以及自动计算三个级别的止盈和止损保护 Trend Line PRO  非常适合所有元交易者符号：货币，金属，加密货币，股票和指数 该指标用于真实账户交易，这证实了该策略的可靠性 您可以在这里找到使用   Trend Line PRO   和真实信号的机器人：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/neurofx/seller 目前，Trend Line PRO指标的售价为75美元。 促销后价格为 149 美元 。 趋势线专业的优点 永远不要重绘它的信号; 将其作为独立策略的可能性; 它有三个自动水平止盈和止损水平  该指标具有iCustom信号缓冲区，允许您基于它创建交易机器人 具有通知功能 该指标已证明其在真实账户交易中的有效性 如何设置和优化趋势线PRO指标: 通过更改幅度参数以及 TP 和 SL 水平，将重点放在指标面板上的利润上 您可以使用以下方式自动优化指标参数： Optimizer Utility 详细说明（ENG）： 这里 趋势线PRO指标如何工作:
作者的更多信息
Enhanced SMC
Raka
5 (5)
指标
Advanced SMC & Volumetric Order Block Indicator Overview This enhanced-grade for MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to decode market behavior using   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method . It goes beyond standard price action analysis by integrating   Volumetric Data   directly into market structure, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones with precision. Key Features Volumetric Order Blocks:   A unique, split-gauge visualization within Order Block zones that disp
FREE
Global Market Sentiment
Raka
5 (1)
指标
Global Market Risk Sentiment Meter 1. Abstraction The   Global Market Risk Sentiment Meter   is a sophisticated analytical tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform. Unlike traditional indicators that analyze a single asset in isolation, this utility employs an   Inter-Market Analysis   approach to reconstruct the psychological state of the global financial markets. By aggregating real-time data from US Indices, Global Equities, Cryptocurrencies, and Safe Haven assets (Gold and the US
FREE
Scalping Range Grid
Raka
指标
Are you ready to elevate your trading game and experience unparalleled accuracy in market predictions? The Scalping Range Grid Indicator is not just a tool—it’s your main weapon for pinpointing the next move in the financial markets. Designed for traders who demand the best, this cutting-edge indicator harnesses the power of grid-based analysis to scan future price transit zones with unmatched precision. Imagine having the foresight to know where the price is most likely to pause, consolidate,
筛选:
shintiars8
34
shintiars8 2025.12.19 04:42 
 

Good indicator... thank you for sharing

回复评论