TradersMarket RSI Bot

RSI Reversal Pro is a clean, precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on one of the most time-tested concepts in trading: momentum exhaustion and reversal. It identifies shifts in buyer/seller strength using the Relative Strength Index and executes trades only when price confirms that momentum has turned. The system is designed to exploit short-term retracements and intraday reversals with disciplined risk control and consistent signal quality. Every component has been tested across multiple pairs and market environments, making it suitable for beginners, experienced manual traders seeking automation, and prop-firm traders who need stable, rules-based execution. Built on refined logic and robust filtering, RSI Reversal Pro focuses on clarity, reliability, and long-term usability—not hype.

Strategy Logic

RSI Reversal Pro monitors the RSI to detect when the market becomes stretched into overbought or oversold zones, then waits for a clean momentum cross back in the opposite direction. A buy setup occurs when RSI climbs out of oversold territory; a sell setup occurs when RSI falls out of overbought conditions. When the optional Price Action Filter is enabled, the EA requires confirmation from bullish or bearish candlestick structures (such as engulfing or pin-bar formations), helping filter out weak reversal attempts. Trade management is handled through ATR-based stop loss placement, a configurable risk-to-reward system, and an optional trailing stop. The result is a rules-driven reversal model that adapts to market volatility while keeping execution simple and controlled.

What Makes This EA Different

  • Designed specifically for short-term momentum reversals

  • Adaptive ATR-based stop placement in changing volatility

  • Optional candlestick confirmation to filter low-quality signals

  • Controlled, non-aggressive trade frequency

  • Easy to configure with tested parameter zones

  • Lightweight code for fast execution and low VPS load

  • Built for long-term, stable operation across multiple assets

Recommended Settings & Setup

General Setup

  • VPS recommended for continuous trading

  • Use fixed % risk per trade (not fixed lot size)

  • Leave Magic Number unchanged when running multiple pairs

EURUSD

  • Timeframe: 10–20

  • RSI lower level: 30

  • RSI higher level: 80

  • RR: 2.0–3.5 (core: 2.5)

  • ATR Multiplier: 4.0–5.0

  • Trailing:

    • Start: 30–40 pips

    • Follow: 30–40 pips

    • Trailing Stop: optional but generally recommended

GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: 5–10

  • RSI lower level: 20–30

  • RSI higher level: 70 (fixed)

  • RR: 2.0–4.5

  • ATR Multiplier: 2.0–2.5

  • Trailing:

    • Usually disabled for best results

    • If enabled: Start 30–40 pips, Follow 25–40 pips

XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: 5 (primary), or 10–12

  • RSI lower level: 20–30 (preferred: 20)

  • RSI higher level: 80–90 (preferred: 90)

  • RR: 3.5–5.0

  • ATR Multiplier: 2.5–3.5

  • Trailing:

    • Best performance with trailing disabled

    • If enabled: Start 20–35, Follow 25–40

Position Sizing

  • Use risk-percentage–based sizing (1–2% typical for Forex, lower for Gold)

  • Avoid fixed lot sizes unless for testing

What You Get After Purchase

  • Lifetime updates

  • Fast and helpful support

  • Clear PDF setup guide

  • Ready-to-use presets for major pairs

  • Easy installation and configuration

Important Disclaimers

  • No trading system can guarantee future profits

  • Historical performance does not predict future results

  • Trading Forex and Gold involves risk

  • Always use responsible position sizing and test before live trading

