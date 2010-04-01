Scalper Sniper Xauusd

Sniper Scalper XAUUSD
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4
📊 OVERVIEW
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This EA uses a high-precision scalping strategy based on candlestick pattern analysis, body size, and signal detection in consecutive rows to identify entry opportunities with an excellent risk-reward ratio.


🎯 MAIN FEATURES
✅ Trading Strategy
Type: Precision Scalping with Pattern Detection
Consecutive Candlestick Analysis: Identifies rows of 1 candlestick with a minimum body of 2.0 pips
Dual Signals: Entry system with multiple confirmation (eleven-type signal)
Advanced Risk Management: 50-pip Stop Loss and 100-pip Take Profit (1:2 ratio)
Smart Trailing Stop: Triggers at 50 pips of profit and follows at 25 pips
⚙️ Trading Settings
Volume per trade: 0.20 lots (adjustable according to capital)
Trading Hours: 06:00 - 23:00 (optimized for higher volatility sessions)
Magic Number: 2885 (for unique trade identification)
Compatible with: Standard and Funding accounts
📈 SPECIFICATIONS TECHNIQUES
Main Parameters
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) - REQUIRED
Recommended Broker: IC Markets
Account Type: Compatible with ECN, Standard, and Funding accounts
Suggested Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Entry Parameters
Magic Number: 2885
Time Start: 06:00
Time End: 23:00
Signal Type: ONCE
Row Size: 1 candle
Min Body Size: 2.0 pips
Volume Size: 0.20 lots
Stop Loss: 50 pips
Take Profit: 100 pips
Trailing Stop: 25 pips
Trailing Start: 50 pips
Period: M5 (Current)
💼 RISK MANAGEMENT
The EA incorporates a robust risk management system Risk:

Fixed Stop Loss: 50 pips per trade
Take Profit: 100 pips (risk/reward ratio 1:2)
Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically triggers when the trade reaches 50 pips of profit, following the price at a 25-pip distance
Capital Protection: Signal verification system to prevent unnecessary trades
🏆 COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
✔️ XAU/USD Specialization: Exclusively optimized for gold, leveraging its characteristic volatility
✔️ Double Confirmation System: Two sets of signal parameters for greater accuracy
✔️ Intelligent Trailing Stop: Protects profits while allowing gains to run
✔️ Compatible with Funding Brokers: Complies with the rules of most funding companies (FTMO, TopStepTrader, etc.)
✔️ Low Drawdown: Conservative strategy with professional risk management
✔️ Fully Automated: Trades 24/5 without manual intervention

🔧 REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
Minimum Requirements
Updated MetaTrader 4
Recommended VPS (for uninterrupted 24/7 operation)
Maximum recommended spread: 20 pips
Minimum capital: $1,000 USD (to trade with 0.20 lots)
Suggested Capital by Volume
0.10 lots: $300 - $500
0.20 lots: $500 - $1,000
0.50 lots: $1,500 - $2,500
1.00 lot: $5,000 - $10,000
🚀 CONCLUSION
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD v1.20 is a professional automated trading solution for traders looking to trade gold with a precise and controlled scalping strategy. Its double confirmation system, advanced risk management, and compatibility with funding brokers make it an ideal tool for both retail traders and professionals seeking to complete funding challenges.

Start trading gold automatically and professionally with Sniper Scalper XAUUSD!
Produtos recomendados
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Performance Inigualável com Risco Controlado EUROGEDDON EA é um robô de trading 100% automático com INTELIGÊNCIA ADAPTATIVA , criado para promover o crescimento constante de contas pequenas com controle total do seu capital. Com um lote de 0.01 para cada 200 $ na conta, ele opera com risco muito baixo e alcança um Drawdown extremamente reduzido , oferecendo uma performance que você precisa testar pessoalmente. Baixe a versão demo e veja com seus próprios olhos. Não confie
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
The king Hedging Forex 2R
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the grea
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Experts
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Smart Counter Grid Pro
Samir Arman
Experts
Open_expert_work=true Powerful Counter-Trend Expert Advisor for MT4 Maximize profits – Minimize risk – All in one smart EA Take your trading to the next level with this advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, specifically designed to trade against the main trend using a smart, disciplined grid strategy. Ideal for traders looking to harness market pullbacks with precision and confidence. --- Key Features: Counter-Trend Strategy Opens trades in the opposite direction of the main tr
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Hedging Forex ALASHI
Mohammed Alashi
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Time Scalper
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Time Scalper is a multi-currency Expert Advisor, which works on many symbols and M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor does not use high-risk trading strategies like Martingale. EA works with Stoploss, Breakout, Pull back,Takeprofit, Next Trailing Stop with Neural Network Technology and Calculated through the last price every one minute not every tick. This made the decision that you do not have to worry about backtest results. For Customers Please write the author in private message to know which p
EA Golden King
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Experts
Golden King Expert Advisor é um programa de negociação automatizado projetado especificamente para o mercado Forex com uma estratégia de scalping exclusiva focada principalmente na negociação de ouro (XAU/USD). Este EA foi projetado para traders que procuram uma maneira rápida e de alta frequência de ganhar dinheiro com as flutuações do preço do ouro. As principais características do "Rei Dourado": Estratégia de Scalping: Este EA utiliza uma estratégia de scalping, o que significa que abre e
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador MACD Esta é uma versão simplificada do robô de negociação, usa apenas uma estratégia de entrada (a versão avançada possui mais de 10 estratégias) Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a pra
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Versão MT5  |  Indicador Valable ZigZag  |  FAQ O Grid HLevel Expert Advisor é perfeito para aqueles comerciantes que querem fazer um lucro estável no mercado Forex todos os meses.   O Expert Advisor trabalha de acordo com a estratégia de cálculo da média e sugiro que a utilize correctamente. Utilizá-lo "correctamente" significa abrir operações com cálculo de média no ponto de inversão do mercado e negociar apenas na direcção de uma tendência global. Quanto à direcção da tendência principal, su
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Experts
Propriedades de estratégia que tratam de sinais de entrada adicionais IA aprendendo com a história Comportamento do próximo sinal na mesma direção - contribui para a posição vencedora Comportamento do sinal na próxima direção oposta - diminui a posição Volume de comércio padrão Porcentagem de negociação em sua conta. Os valores percentuais mostram quanto do saldo da conta é usado para cobrir a margem necessária. Número máximo de lotes abertos - 20 O número de lotes de entrada para uma nova
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Apex Pro First Edition
Benhamza Oussama
Experts
Apex Pro Primeira Edição Crescimento Seguro, Estável e Inteligente para Contas Pequenas Resumo Rápido Desenvolvido para contas pequenas (saldo inicial a partir de $30) Crescimento rápido e seguro – sem contas quebradas ️ Configuração passo a passo – ideal para iniciantes Otimizado para XAUUSD (Ouro) no gráfico de 5 minutos Teste antes de comprar – versão demo disponível Perfeito para traders com contas pequenas que buscam crescimento consistente sem arriscar perder tudo.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping em M1   (DAX, XAU, etc) Inspirado pela disciplina e precisão da era romana, ThraeX é um Expert Advisor (EA) especializado para MetaTrader 4 , desenvolvido especificamente para operações de alta frequência no gráfico de 1 minuto (M1) . Foi projetado para lidar com rápidas flutuações do mercado, buscando identificar e reagir a movimentos de preço de curto prazo com alta velocidade e adaptabilidade. Principais características: ️ Lógica de scalping para M1 – Desenvolvido para tom
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: O Primeiro Sistema de Trading Autoaprendizado do Mercado Permita-me apresentar o EvoTrade, um consultor de trading único desenvolvido com tecnologias de ponta em visão computacional e análise de dados. Este é o primeiro sistema de trading autoaprendizado no mercado, operando em tempo real. O EvoTrade analisa as condições do mercado, ajusta estratégias e se adapta dinamicamente às mudanças, oferecendo precisão excepcional em qualquer ambiente. O EvoTrade utiliza redes neurais avançadas,
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
O       Opening Range Breakout Master   é um sistema de negociação algorítmica profissional projetado para capitalizar conceitos de negociação institucional, como       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e estratégias baseadas em liquidez   . Este consultor especialista automatiza a detecção e execução de       rompimentos de intervalo de abertura (ORB)       nas principais sessões globais de Forex, incluindo       Londres, Nova York, Tóquio e Midnight Killzones   , permitindo
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
Forjado a partir da perda. Aperfeiçoado com dor. Lançado com propósito. ️ ESTRUTURA. NÃO ESPECULAÇÃO. O Three Little Birds EA não é apenas mais um robô de negociação. É um motor forjado em batalha, criado ao longo de anos de fracassos reais e projetado para uma missão:   proteger, recuperar e aumentar seu patrimônio — quando o mercado se torna cruel. Ele combina   três estratégias poderosas   em perfeita sincronia: Grade de Perdas com Martingale   : absorve perdas e constrói em dir
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Candle Power EA Carteira de 5 Estratégias de Mean-Reversion para o S&P 500 Por favor, escreva-me após a Compra para receber o Manual em PDF e um link para um Vídeo Explicativo detalhado!!! ¡Ponga siempre en funcionamiento el EA con un ajuste! Descarregue aqui o SETFILE e as instruções   Com medo do próximo Crash? Com o Candle Power EA não precisa. O EA reúne cinco Estratégias complementares de Mean-Reversion ( 5 Definições com diferentes Métodos de Filtro ) sobre o S&P 500 . Ele trata Excessos —
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
O Natal e o Ano Novo chegaram — qual é o seu plano de trading para 2026 ? 40% DE DESCONTO no Dynamic Pips EA — agora apenas $799 com 8 ativações incluídas. E isso não é tudo: Boring Pips EA (MT4 ou MT5) grátis se você ainda não tiver. Mais 10% de desconto extra se você já for cliente. Aja rápido! Esta oferta é limitada aos primeiros 5 compradores ou até 7 de janeiro de 2026 — o que acontecer primeiro. Para mais detalhes ou para participar da oferta, basta me enviar uma me
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Extratores para XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional desenvolvido para traders que valorizam precisão, risco controlado e lógica de negociação adaptável ao negociar com ouro (XAUUSD). Ele integra duas estratégias avançadas integradas e cinco modos flexíveis de abordagem de mercado, dando aos traders controle total sobre como o sistema interpreta, insere e gerencia negociações em diferentes estruturas de mercado. Desenvolvido com base em ampla pesquisa e desenv
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mais do autor
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Trend Scalper EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EUR/USD Trend Scalper - System Description The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a b
Elephant Eurusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Elephant EUR/USD - Automated trading system designed exclusively for trading the EUR/USD pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. It uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMA 10 and EMA 200) to identify dominant trends and high-probability entry points. Trading Requirements: Currency pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1-hour) Minimum recommended capital: $1,000 USD per 0.1 lot Broker with competitive spreads and fast execution Advanced Risk Management: Includes configurable
Poison Slayer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Poison Slayer EUR/USD General Information Name: Poison Slayer EUR/USD Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Broker: IC Markets Currency Pair: EUR/USD Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Capital: USD $1,000 Version: 1.00 Developer: WorldInversor System Description Poison Slayer EUR/USD is an automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour charts. This system combines technical analysis based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with a risk management strateg
Danesha Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Danesha Xauusd EA Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD) Platform: MetaTrader 4 Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Balance: $5,000 USD Compatible with: Prop Firms ($5K and $10K accounts) Overview Danesha Xauusd is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold on 1-hour charts. It utilizes a combined strategy of exponential moving averages (EMAs) and RSI, with an advanced risk management system that includes controlled recovery through averaging d
Level Hard Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
LEVEL XAU/USD HARD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview LEVEL XAU/USD HARD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements a sophisticated pending order management strategy with dynamic trailing stops and intelligent spread control. Main Features Trading Strategy Pending Order System: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders at dynamically calculated distances Adaptive Trailing Stop: Pro
Level Slow Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD General Description LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD is an Expert Advisor designed with a conservative and controlled approach to trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements advanced frequency controls that limit the opening of trades, making it ideal for Prop Firm accounts and traders seeking sustained and controlled capital growth. Main Features Controlled Trading Strategy Intelligent Frequency System: Control by number of candlesticks an
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
Killer Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4 Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Overview Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. ️ Technical Specifications Parameter Specification Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold) Time
ADX Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ADX Scalper XAU/USD Overview ADX Scalper XAU/USD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the gold pair (XAU/USD) using the ADX indicator as its primary trend filter. This EA combines scalping strategies with advanced risk management, making it ideal for both personal and proprietary trading accounts. Main Features Trading Strategy Main Indicator: ADX (Average Directional Index) Trend Filter: Uses +DI and -DI to confirm market direction Order System: BuyStop and
Making Scalper Hard GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Making Scalper Hard Gold - Professional EA for XAU/USD Description Making Scalper Hard Gold is an advanced scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This automated system combines multiple technical trading strategies to maximize opportunities in the gold market, one of the most volatile and liquid assets in the financial market. Key Features Multi-Strategy System The Expert Advisor (EA) implements three complementary trading systems:
Ichimoku Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ICHIMOKU SCALPER GOLD Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading OVERVIEW Ichimoku Scalper Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) using the powerful Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical analysis system. This EA combines the precision of Ichimoku with an adaptive grid strategy and professional risk management, ideal for traders seeking consistency in one of the most volatile and liquid markets. ️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Operating P
OBV Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
OBV Scalper GOLD MT4 Description OBV Scalper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) using the On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator to detect divergences and high-probability scalping opportunities. The EA automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price and volume, placing strategic pending orders with integrated risk management and dynamic trailing stops. ️ Technical Specifications Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe:
Bolinger Sniper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Bollinger Scalper Gold EA General Information Name: Bollinger Scalper Gold Version: 2.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Developer: Worldinversor 2025 System Description Bollinger Scalper Gold is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using a Bollinger Bands-based strategy combined with an intelligent Grid Trading system. The EA identifies overbought and overso
Stochastic Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
STOCHASTIC SCALPER MT4 Description A professional automated trading system specializing in XAU/USD that combines the power of the Stochastic oscillator with an adaptive grid strategy. Designed to capture rapid market movements through precise overbought and oversold signals, optimizing each trade with advanced risk management. Key Features Intelligent Trading System Real-time analysis with Stochastic (5,3,3) optimized for M5 Adaptive grid with strategic pending orders Double confirmat
Emas Gold Sniper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EMAS GOLD SNIPER Expert Advisor for Automated Trading in XAU/USD OVERVIEW EMAS GOLD SNIPER is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using an advanced exponential moving average crossover strategy combined with an optimized risk management system. This automated system identifies precise entry points by analyzing crossovers between two exponential moving averages, executing strategically placed pending orders to capture favorable price mo
Psar MAC PRO
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
PSAR MAC PRO Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots DESCRIPTION PSAR MAC PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It combines the precision of the Parabolic SAR to identify trend changes with the power of the MACD and its advanced divergence detection system, creating high-pr
Magic Vac
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MAGIC VAC XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview MAGIC VAC XAU/USD is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It utilizes an advanced multi-strategy analysis system that combines seven different technical indicators to generate highly accurate trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Multi-Strategy System Parabolic SAR: Trend and reversal point identification MACD: Momentum analysis and signal crossovers RSI: Overboug
Rsi Profesional
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
RSI Professional is based on an oscillator to hunt ranges and trends where you can also see it catches rebounds in the measurements according to the pair, it can be used for forex and synthetic indices, it works in any temporality, in the pairs that I use it are, eur/usd, usd/jpy, usd/chf and gbp/usd, in synthetics in the crash and boom pairs all, volatility 75, jumps, and range break!
Winner Oscillator
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Winner Oscillator. As it is called, it is an oscillator that consists of a heikin ashi candlestick strategy + an oscillator programmed to grab perfect rebounds as it looks good in the photo It is used for scalping and intraday. It works for all seasons! and also for all forex pairs and synthetic indices It works very well also in volatility, jumps, crash and boom!
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
Sell Buy Tendence Boom300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
On this occasion I am pleased to present the (Boom 300 Professional Pack) where it consists of 4 indicators for the Boom 300 index of synthetic indices (Deriv Broker) Acquiring this indicator enables you the pack of the 4 boom 300 indicators where the rest of the indicators will be sent, This indicator is 1 of the 4 that includes the Buy/Sell strategy, sending you clear alerts where there buy or sell the pair It is recommended to use in a period of 15 minutes, to have a greater profit since the
Tendencia Crash300
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Professional Pack Crash 300 Indicators, On this occasion I present the trend indicator that is for the crash index 300 (Deriv Broker) The indicator consists of a strategy where trends are caught in periods of 15 minutes, very clearly the indicator shows the purchase marking the tip of red until the trend develops, and then mark the green point of purchase, it is very simple to use, It is recommended to use in that temporality since it serves to catch longer trends and increase profit, the indica
Channel Stochastic Boom
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 I am pleased to present the pack (Tendence Boom 1000) where on this occasion I present the Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 indicator for (Deriv Broker) where is 1 of the 4 indicators that the pack brings! The indicator consists of the sthochastic strategy, where it reaches the point of (0 Level) the purchase is made, taking advantage of hunting spike, where it reaches the point of (90 Level) the sale is made taking advantage of the trend candles! It is used in 1 minute
Boom Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Boom Scalper Gold It is an indicator, programmed to scalp in a timeframe of 1/5 and 15 Minutes, perfect for hunting spikes and trend sails, where in the parameters of (70) it sends you a sale/sell alert and in the level parameter (8) it sends you a buy signal It is used for indices (BOOM) of synthetic indices (Deriv) It's easy and simple to use, it does all the work by sending you the alerts! the indicator during this period will remain on SALE! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profit. World Inv
Crash Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Crash Scalper Gold It is an indicator, where it marks points of purchase and points of sale As the name says, it is used to scalp in the pairs of (Crash) 1000/500/300 where it sends you signals of sale/Sell and purchase/Buy at level points (90) he sends you the sell signal, (Spike) at the level point (27) it sends you the buy signal, (Trend Candles) It is very simple and easy to use. to make the best tickets possible! For this period it will remain on sale! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profi
XauUsd Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Xau/Usd Scalper It is a unique indicator where it counts the low/high to make buy and sell entries! where you mark the entries with arrows next to the lows and highs used in m15/H1 to make longer and more valuable entries It is very simple and easy to use It also works for forex pairs and synthetic indices! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor!!
Step Scalpeer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Step Scalper , It is an indicator with alerts, where it sends you buy and sell alerts accompanied by a moving average of 21 periods It is very easy and simple to use. where on the path of the green period marks the purchase of the asset , and the path of the red period marks the sale of the asset, It is used for scalping on M5/M15 but it is also recommended use it in periods of 1 hour since it captures the buying or selling trend, to get more profit! no more to enjoy good profit World Investor!
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário