DAX Highest BreakOut

DAX Highest BreakOut – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management

This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences.

  • EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type.

  • Indicator parameters and risk settings (including trailing stops, stop losses, and profit targets) are fully user-configurable to match various market conditions and trading styles.

  • Option for fixed risk (adjustable account percentage) or dynamic position sizing ensures better control over potential losses and profits.

  • Customizable settings include trading restrictions on weekends, end-of-day (20:35), and Fridays (19:00), plus optional time filters (e.g., 9-15 hours).

  • All strategy indicators are fully integrated and optimized, though specific values can be user-adjusted based on personal preferences and testing.

EA suits a wide range of users and brokers; thorough testing on demo accounts is recommended before live use. Performance depends on market conditions and strategy settings.


