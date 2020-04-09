Algo Smart Flow Risk Control EA

ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager (Keyboard Edition)


Have you ever spotted the perfect entry but hesitated so long calculating the lot size that the price ran away without you? Or has a bad streak ever wiped out 20% of your account because you didn't know when to stop?

The ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager is not an automated trading bot. It is a professional Execution Tool designed strictly for Manual Traders who demand speed, structure, and discipline.

We turn your keyboard into a high-speed execution terminal, armoring your capital with a unique mathematical logic.

🚀 3 Key Benefits

1. The "Safety Floor" (Manual Hard Stop) Most calculators risk a percentage of your total balance. That is dangerous during a drawdown. We introduce the concept of Real Risk Capital. You define a specific limit amount (e.g., $90,000). The EA will only calculate risk based on the capital you have above that floor. If your equity touches the floor, the EA blocks further trading to protect you from emotional decisions.

2. "Sniper" Execution (Click-Free) In scalping, every millisecond counts. Forget about fumbling for small buttons with your mouse.

  • Key B: Instant Buy with perfect lot sizing.

  • Key S: Instant Sell with perfect lot sizing.

  • Key C: Panic Button (Close All positions immediately).

3. Enforced Discipline The tool includes a mandatory 2-second Cooldown. This prevents "machine-gunning" orders due to nervousness or accidental double-keypresses.

💡 Real-World Examples: How does it protect you?

Scenario 1: The "Floor" Protection Imagine you have a $10,000 account.

  • Without this EA: You risk 1% ($100) per trade. If you have a losing streak, your account drops significantly without a hard brake.

  • With this EA: You set your "Manual Floor" at $9,500.

    • The EA calculates risk based only on the $500 surplus.

    • If you lose a trade, the EA automatically reduces the lot size for the next one, making it mathematically difficult to break your $9,500 floor in a single standard trade.

    • Result: Your base capital is armored.

Scenario 2: Execution Speed You are trading NASDAQ (US100) or Crypto during high-impact news.

  • The Average Trader: Opens a calculator, types the Stop Loss, calculates lots, types lots into the order panel, clicks Buy... (Time elapsed: 8 seconds. The move is gone).

  • You: You see the setup, you press 'B'. (Time elapsed: 0.2 seconds). The EA calculates the math and sends the order instantly.

⚙️ Main Parameters

  • ManualStopOutBalance: Your safety floor (e.g., 90000).

  • RiskPerAvailableCapital: Percentage of risk based on your surplus capital.

  • Keys (Buy/Sell/Close): Fully customizable mapping.

⚠️ Important: To keep your charts clean and professional, this tool has no on-screen buttons. It works 100% via keyboard. Please test in DEMO first to get used to the execution speed.

FREE
Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator 4
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Indicators
ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator The institutional standard for market structure. Designed for serious SMC (Smart Money Concepts) and Price Action traders, this indicator eliminates the noise of conventional fractals. Forget about repainting signals and ambiguity; get a crystal-clear view of the real market structure , validated by strict algorithmic rules. The Bias Dashboard Make informed decisions by monitoring 3 critical variables across 8 simultaneous timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4,
Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator
LORAMA, S.R.L.
Indicators
ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator The ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator is designed for serious traders who use objective Market structure. Forget noise and slow indicators; this tool provides you with a crystal-clear, unambiguous view of structural breakouts across all timeframes. Based on the rigorous rules of the ALGO Smart Flow methodology, the indicator filters out internal structure and only shows you the Major Structural Points (Swing Points) , ensuring you only trade at levels wh
