Phoenix Trend MT5

Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor

Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy.

Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise constant profits and it is not a “no-loss” or “always profitable” system. It can go through profitable periods, but it can also experience large drawdowns and even full account loss in extreme market conditions. Use it only if you fully understand and accept these risks.

If you need the MetaTrader 4 version, it is available separately in the Market: Phoenix Trend MT4.

Trading Idea and Core Logic

Phoenix Trend MT5 is built around three main components: a higher-timeframe trend filter, a pullback-based entry for the first order and an ATR-driven DCA grid that follows the dominant trend.

  • Higher-timeframe trend filter: two moving averages (fast and slow) on a higher timeframe (default H4) define the main direction. When the fast MA is above the slow MA, the market is treated as an uptrend and only buy baskets are allowed in automatic mode. When the fast MA is below the slow MA, only sell baskets are allowed. A small price delta is used to avoid trading in very flat or noisy conditions.
  • Directional control: you can let the EA decide direction automatically from the trend filter, or force it to run in “buy only” or “sell only” mode if you prefer to align it with your own analysis.
  • Pullback entry (base order): entries are taken on a signal timeframe (for example M5) using the trend direction from the higher timeframe. In an uptrend, the EA waits for a pullback towards or below the fast MA on the signal timeframe before opening a first buy order. In a downtrend, it waits for a pullback towards or above the fast MA before opening a first sell order. The goal is to avoid chasing extreme prices and to enter after a correction within the main trend.
  • ATR-based dynamic grid: once the base order is open, the EA builds a DCA grid aligned with the trend. The distance between grid orders is based on the Average True Range (ATR), so that steps are wider when volatility is high and tighter when the market is calm. For buy baskets, new buys are added only if price moves down from the last buy by at least one ATR-based step; for sell baskets, new sells are added only if price moves up by at least one step.
  • Lot progression: you can run the grid with a constant lot size for each order (linear DCA) or enable a lot multiplier for martingale-style growth. The multiplier can accelerate recovery but also increases risk and potential drawdown significantly.

Basket Take-Profit and Exit Logic

Phoenix Trend MT5 manages exits on the basket level: all EA positions on the symbol are considered together. It supports two take-profit methods, which can be used individually or combined.

  • Basket TP by money: the EA sums profit, swap and commission for all positions opened by the EA on that symbol. When total profit reaches or exceeds a defined money target, the whole basket is closed.
  • Basket TP by points: the EA computes a volume-weighted average price for all open positions in the basket and measures the distance from the current price. When this distance reaches your points target in the direction of the trade, the basket is closed.
  • TP modes: you can choose to close the basket only by money, only by points or by whichever condition (money or points) is hit first.

The EA does not set a fixed stop loss on each individual trade. Risk is controlled through basket-level exits and additional drawdown protection on the account level.

Risk Management and Protection

Grid and DCA strategies are inherently risky. Phoenix Trend MT5 includes several tools to help you limit exposure, but they cannot remove the risk. You remain fully responsible for how aggressively you configure the system.

  • Maximum volume per symbol: a cap on the total lot size of all EA positions on a symbol. Before opening a new order, the EA checks whether the new lot would exceed the maximum allowed volume; if so, no new order is opened. This helps prevent uncontrolled lot growth on a single instrument.
  • Lot sizing modes: you can choose a fixed lot size for the base order or use a balance-based formula (for example, a certain lot per 1 000 units of balance) so that lot size scales with account size. An optional lot multiplier can increase the size of each grid order relative to the previous ones, at the cost of higher risk.
  • Drawdown protection: an optional module monitors floating drawdown as a percentage of balance. If the current drawdown reaches your maximum allowed level, the EA can close all its positions on the symbol and optionally stop opening new trades until a new trading day. This can help avoid situations where risk escalates beyond your comfort zone.
  • Time filter and Friday exit: you can limit trading to specific hours of the server day and choose to close all EA positions after a defined hour on Friday to reduce exposure to weekend gaps.
  • Margin checks: before sending any new order, the EA checks whether free margin is sufficient. If the required margin would exceed available free margin, the order is not sent.

On-Chart Information Panel

Phoenix Trend MT5 displays a status panel on the chart so you can see at a glance how the strategy is running. Typical information includes:

  • symbol and magic number used by the EA,
  • number of open positions and the maximum configured number of orders,
  • current grid direction (buy, sell or inactive),
  • total lot size and average price of the basket,
  • total profit or loss for the basket in money and in points,
  • current account balance, equity and floating drawdown in percent,
  • whether drawdown protection or time-based trading blocks are active,
  • a summary of key settings such as lot mode, grid step, basket take-profit mode and trend filter.

Who This EA Is For

Phoenix Trend MT5 may be suitable for traders who:

  • understand grid, DCA and martingale-style risk and are comfortable with floating drawdown,
  • prefer to diversify across several symbols with small lot sizes instead of running one aggressive setup on a single pair,
  • are willing to monitor the account and adjust lot sizes, maximum volume and drawdown limits as conditions change,
  • use the EA as one component within a broader trading plan, not as a stand-alone “money machine”.

Phoenix Trend MT5 is not recommended for traders who:

  • expect constant profits without drawdown,
  • are looking for a guaranteed income or a “no-loss” robot,
  • run very high lot sizes or multipliers relative to their account size and risk tolerance,
  • do not accept the possibility of deep drawdowns, margin calls or complete account loss.

Recommended Usage

  • Begin with a demo account or a small / cent account to observe how the EA behaves with your broker’s data and conditions.
  • Use low lot sizes and a conservative maximum volume per symbol, especially in the early stages.
  • Avoid combining a very high maximum number of orders, a high lot multiplier and a small account size, as this combination can lead to rapid margin calls.
  • Test the EA on major pairs and liquid symbols (for example EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) and choose timeframes that fit your risk and holding style.
  • Attach the EA to one chart per symbol and use different magic numbers if you run multiple instances on the same instrument with different settings.

Important Risk Warning and Disclaimer

  • Phoenix Trend MT5 uses a grid / DCA approach, which is considered high risk.
  • The EA can generate profit in favourable conditions, but it can also face deep and prolonged drawdowns, margin calls and complete account loss.
  • No trading system, including this EA, can ensure profit, safety or consistent performance. Past performance in backtests or on demo accounts does not guarantee future results.
  • You are fully responsible for your settings, capital allocation, money management and the decision to run this EA on demo or live accounts.

Use Phoenix Trend MT5 only if you fully understand the risks of leveraged trading and grid-based strategies and are prepared to manage those risks actively.

