Phoenix Trend MT5

Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor

Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy.

Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise constant profits and it is not a “no-loss” or “always profitable” system. It can go through profitable periods, but it can also experience large drawdowns and even full account loss in extreme market conditions. Use it only if you fully understand and accept these risks.

If you need the MetaTrader 4 version, it is available separately in the Market: Phoenix Trend MT4.

Trading Idea and Core Logic

Phoenix Trend MT5 is built around three main components: a higher-timeframe trend filter, a pullback-based entry for the first order and an ATR-driven DCA grid that follows the dominant trend.

  • Higher-timeframe trend filter: two moving averages (fast and slow) on a higher timeframe (default H4) define the main direction. When the fast MA is above the slow MA, the market is treated as an uptrend and only buy baskets are allowed in automatic mode. When the fast MA is below the slow MA, only sell baskets are allowed. A small price delta is used to avoid trading in very flat or noisy conditions.
  • Directional control: you can let the EA decide direction automatically from the trend filter, or force it to run in “buy only” or “sell only” mode if you prefer to align it with your own analysis.
  • Pullback entry (base order): entries are taken on a signal timeframe (for example M5) using the trend direction from the higher timeframe. In an uptrend, the EA waits for a pullback towards or below the fast MA on the signal timeframe before opening a first buy order. In a downtrend, it waits for a pullback towards or above the fast MA before opening a first sell order. The goal is to avoid chasing extreme prices and to enter after a correction within the main trend.
  • ATR-based dynamic grid: once the base order is open, the EA builds a DCA grid aligned with the trend. The distance between grid orders is based on the Average True Range (ATR), so that steps are wider when volatility is high and tighter when the market is calm. For buy baskets, new buys are added only if price moves down from the last buy by at least one ATR-based step; for sell baskets, new sells are added only if price moves up by at least one step.
  • Lot progression: you can run the grid with a constant lot size for each order (linear DCA) or enable a lot multiplier for martingale-style growth. The multiplier can accelerate recovery but also increases risk and potential drawdown significantly.

Basket Take-Profit and Exit Logic

Phoenix Trend MT5 manages exits on the basket level: all EA positions on the symbol are considered together. It supports two take-profit methods, which can be used individually or combined.

  • Basket TP by money: the EA sums profit, swap and commission for all positions opened by the EA on that symbol. When total profit reaches or exceeds a defined money target, the whole basket is closed.
  • Basket TP by points: the EA computes a volume-weighted average price for all open positions in the basket and measures the distance from the current price. When this distance reaches your points target in the direction of the trade, the basket is closed.
  • TP modes: you can choose to close the basket only by money, only by points or by whichever condition (money or points) is hit first.

The EA does not set a fixed stop loss on each individual trade. Risk is controlled through basket-level exits and additional drawdown protection on the account level.

Risk Management and Protection

Grid and DCA strategies are inherently risky. Phoenix Trend MT5 includes several tools to help you limit exposure, but they cannot remove the risk. You remain fully responsible for how aggressively you configure the system.

  • Maximum volume per symbol: a cap on the total lot size of all EA positions on a symbol. Before opening a new order, the EA checks whether the new lot would exceed the maximum allowed volume; if so, no new order is opened. This helps prevent uncontrolled lot growth on a single instrument.
  • Lot sizing modes: you can choose a fixed lot size for the base order or use a balance-based formula (for example, a certain lot per 1 000 units of balance) so that lot size scales with account size. An optional lot multiplier can increase the size of each grid order relative to the previous ones, at the cost of higher risk.
  • Drawdown protection: an optional module monitors floating drawdown as a percentage of balance. If the current drawdown reaches your maximum allowed level, the EA can close all its positions on the symbol and optionally stop opening new trades until a new trading day. This can help avoid situations where risk escalates beyond your comfort zone.
  • Time filter and Friday exit: you can limit trading to specific hours of the server day and choose to close all EA positions after a defined hour on Friday to reduce exposure to weekend gaps.
  • Margin checks: before sending any new order, the EA checks whether free margin is sufficient. If the required margin would exceed available free margin, the order is not sent.

On-Chart Information Panel

Phoenix Trend MT5 displays a status panel on the chart so you can see at a glance how the strategy is running. Typical information includes:

  • symbol and magic number used by the EA,
  • number of open positions and the maximum configured number of orders,
  • current grid direction (buy, sell or inactive),
  • total lot size and average price of the basket,
  • total profit or loss for the basket in money and in points,
  • current account balance, equity and floating drawdown in percent,
  • whether drawdown protection or time-based trading blocks are active,
  • a summary of key settings such as lot mode, grid step, basket take-profit mode and trend filter.

Who This EA Is For

Phoenix Trend MT5 may be suitable for traders who:

  • understand grid, DCA and martingale-style risk and are comfortable with floating drawdown,
  • prefer to diversify across several symbols with small lot sizes instead of running one aggressive setup on a single pair,
  • are willing to monitor the account and adjust lot sizes, maximum volume and drawdown limits as conditions change,
  • use the EA as one component within a broader trading plan, not as a stand-alone “money machine”.

Phoenix Trend MT5 is not recommended for traders who:

  • expect constant profits without drawdown,
  • are looking for a guaranteed income or a “no-loss” robot,
  • run very high lot sizes or multipliers relative to their account size and risk tolerance,
  • do not accept the possibility of deep drawdowns, margin calls or complete account loss.

Recommended Usage

  • Begin with a demo account or a small / cent account to observe how the EA behaves with your broker’s data and conditions.
  • Use low lot sizes and a conservative maximum volume per symbol, especially in the early stages.
  • Avoid combining a very high maximum number of orders, a high lot multiplier and a small account size, as this combination can lead to rapid margin calls.
  • Test the EA on major pairs and liquid symbols (for example EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) and choose timeframes that fit your risk and holding style.
  • Attach the EA to one chart per symbol and use different magic numbers if you run multiple instances on the same instrument with different settings.

Important Risk Warning and Disclaimer

  • Phoenix Trend MT5 uses a grid / DCA approach, which is considered high risk.
  • The EA can generate profit in favourable conditions, but it can also face deep and prolonged drawdowns, margin calls and complete account loss.
  • No trading system, including this EA, can ensure profit, safety or consistent performance. Past performance in backtests or on demo accounts does not guarantee future results.
  • You are fully responsible for your settings, capital allocation, money management and the decision to run this EA on demo or live accounts.

Use Phoenix Trend MT5 only if you fully understand the risks of leveraged trading and grid-based strategies and are prepared to manage those risks actively.

おすすめのプロダクト
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
エキスパート
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
エキスパート
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA The SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor built solely for the Volatility over Crash 750 index. Designed to pursue consistent, long-term account growth, this EA employs a carefully tuned strategy that aligns with the distinct dynamics of this market. For best results, we recommend operating it on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a starting balance of at least $300 on default settings. Tailored for traders who value steady
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Ultra KZM
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
エキスパート
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382 Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest yo
Breakout Master Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
エキスパート
Breakout Master Strategy is a precision-built, long-only Expert Advisor that capitalizes on bullish breakouts across indices and commodities like Gold . It’s the actual engine running behind the publicly tracked Darwinex strategy EWLT — real money, real results , and now available for automation on your MetaTrader 5 terminal. This is not a grid or martingale EA. It’s a rules-based strategy based on price action and momentum , designed for traders who value consistency, risk control , and transpa
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
エキスパート
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
エキスパート
発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数はごく限られています。 最終価格: 999ドル 新規 (349 ドルから) --> 1 EA を無料で入手 (取引口座番号 2 つ)。 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO BITCOIN REAPER へようこそ!   Gold Reaper が大成功を収めた後、同じ勝利の原則を Bitcoin 市場に適用する時が来たと判断しました。そして、それは非常に有望に見えます!   私はこれまで 20 年以上にわたってトレーディング システムを開発してきましたが、私の専門分野は「断然」ブレイクアウト戦略です。 このシンプルながらも効果的な戦略は、常に最高の取引戦略の上位にランクインしており、基本的にあらゆる市場に適用できます。     特にビットコインのような変動の激しい市場では、真価を発揮します。   それで、この戦略はどのように機能するのでしょうか? ブレイクアウト戦略は、重要なサ
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
エキスパート
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
エキスパート
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
エキスパート
VR Black Box トレーディング ロボットは、人気があり実績のあるトレンドフォロー戦略に基づいています。数年間にわたって、定期的なアップデートと新しいアイデアの導入を通じて、ライブ取引口座で改善されてきました。このおかげで、VR Black Box は初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーの両方を感動させる強力でユニークな取引ロボットになりました。ロボットをよく知り、その有効性を評価するには、ロボットをデモアカウントにインストールし、数日または数週間結果を観察するだけで十分です。 セットファイル、製品のデモ版、説明書、特典が入手可能 [ブログ] のバージョン [MetaTrader 4] 何が得られますか 開発者からのファイルの設定 無料のプログラムと手順のアップデート。 無料の技術サポート。 20 製品アクティベーション。 動作モードと戦略 ランダムポジションオープンモード（表と裏） 代替位置開放モード 買いまたは売りポジションを同時にオープンするモード 取引モードのみ購入 売りのみ取引モード 負けたトレーダーの取引を撤退するためのモード 推奨事項: シンボル 外国為替、仮想通貨、金
EA Secret Average Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
Secret Average Trade : this is a revolutionary system unlike any other, the strategy uses algorithms such as grids, averaging, hedging and partially uses martingale algorithms. Trading is carried out on 17 currency pairs simultaneously and uses timeframes: 9. Fully automatic trading with the calculation of entries based on a system of various Trends and also supports reverse trading. Benefits Partial closure to reduce the load on the deposit. Averaging orders, which are required to close past o
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
エキスパート
Exp-TickSniper- 各通貨ペアのパラメーターを自動的に自動選択する高速ティックスカルパー。 取引パラメータを自動的に計算するアドバイザーを夢見ていますか？自動的に最適化および調整されますか？ MetaTrader4のシステムのフルバージョン：       MetaTrader4用の TickSniper   スカルパー TickSniper-完全な説明     +デモ+ PDF EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EA戦略はどのシンボルでも機能します。 時間枠は関係ありません。 ロボットは、現在の相場、ティックの到着速度、スプレッドサイズ、およびその他の契約仕様パラメーターに基づいています。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、トレンドに対して追加のオープニングのシステムを適用します（「平均化」）。 その設定は、実際のアカウントでテストするために最適化されています。 Expert Advisorは、絶対にすべての通貨ペアで
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
エキスパート
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
エキスパート
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
エキスパート
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Xauusd Supreme Scalper Expert Advisor
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
エキスパート
Overview Supreme Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates a gold-scalping strategy on the 5-minute chart. It combines multiple technical filters—trend confirmation, momentum checks, volume validation, higher-timeframe alignment—and a capital-protection mechanism with configurable risk profiles and daily equity limits. All entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments (break-even and trailing), and spread checks are handled automatically. Features Risk profiles Off, Low, Moderate, Hi
EA Universe MT5
Sergey Batudayev
エキスパート
宇宙   トレーディングアドバイザー   は MT5 用の取引ロボットであり、次のインジケーターで取引する機能を備えています。 MACD CCI WPR AO 確率論的 モメンタム デマーカー 取引される指標の選択は、アドバイザーの内部設定で行うことができます。 H1 アドバイザーの作業時間枠ですが、より若い TF でも使用できます。これにより、取引数が増加し、それぞれ収益性とリスクが増加します。 推奨取引ペアは EURUSD、GBPCAD、EURCAD およびその他のフラットペアです。 ユニバースエキスパートアドバイザーの利点 基本的に、ほとんどの取引は 1 時間以内に完了します。取引が 1 日以上続くことはほとんどないため、アドバイザーを利用することで精神的ストレスを感じることがありません。 このEAは、1.5か月間の実際の取引データに基づいて、4.13という高い利益率と15.77の回復率を示しています（スクリーンショット2）。2022年1月から2022年12月までの1年間のバックテストでは、アドバイザーは平均して月あたり約5％の収益性を示し、最大ドローダウンは24％でした。このエ
Protrader Auto Trading Smart Layering
Ericson Jay Torralba
エキスパート
ProTrader Auto Layer Smart Risk EA   MT5 Automated Trading | Smart Grid Strategy | Professional Risk Control   Auto-Layering . Smart Risk Control . Elite Automation for Serious Traders. IMPORTANT: This EA thrives on live market conditions , which means real trading results may differ from backtests. If using the strategy tester , kindly DM for detailed instructions. Launch Promo: Special Early Access Price – Limited Time Only! Price increases soon as we build user reviews & social proof! Abou
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
エキスパート
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
エキスパート
これは二等線の交差と矢印の標識に基づいて注文したユーザー定義の指標を作成したEAです。 青い矢印が上に出た時に多く注文します。 赤い矢印が出たら、下に空欄を作ります。 ピンクの線が上に緑の線を横切って交差すると、ピンクの線が上にあり、緑の線が下にあり、金叉が現れ、青い矢印が現れます。 ピンクの線が下に緑の線を横切って交差すると、ピンクの線が下にあり、緑色の線が上にあります。 これは経典の二重線の交差点であり、矢印で注文点を表示し、正確性が高いです。それから、線の色と矢印によって注文方向の指標がよく表示されます。時間がなく、通貨は制限されます。 現在のEAは同じ通貨ペアで一つしか開かれません。 現在のEAは1時間で仕事したほうがいいです。効果がいいです。もちろん他の時間帯でも仕事ができますが、自分でパラメータを最適化して最適なワークサイクルを得る必要があります。イクラの後、bigCycleとsmall Cycleの二つのパラメータを変更します。 現在のEAデフォルトの最適化パラメータはEURUSDの1時間動作周期において最も効果が高い。 普通100ドルは0.01手を掛
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
エキスパート
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
The Simple Grid Trader
Pei Hoon Ng
エキスパート
This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
GoldenNight
Marcos Maia
エキスパート
GoldenNight is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAUUSD during the calm night session. The strategy is straightforward, and the code is robust. The EA may open multiple long trades between 19 :00 and 23:00 , with a grid feature allowing for one additional trade to optimize entries. An adaptive trailing stop mechanism is implemented, utilizing a built-in ATR (Average True Range) indicator to dynamically adjust stop-loss levels. The default settings are calibrated for XAUUSD
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
エキスパート
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
インディケータ
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
インディケータ
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
インディケータ
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
GoldenTrend Master MT5：究極のトレンドフォロー専門家アドバイザー 概要: GoldenTrend Master MT5を紹介します。この動的な外国為替市場で精度と信頼性を求めるトレーダーには欠かせないトレーディングツールです。強力なトレンドフォローのアルゴリズムを搭載しており、リスクを最小限に抑えつつ、最高の利益機会をキャッチすることを保証します。 リアルアカウントシグナル:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2248460 主要機能: トレンドフォロー戦略: GoldenTrend Master MT5は、市場の正しい方向で常に取引を行うことができるように、堅牢なトレンドフォローのアルゴリズムが組み込まれています。最も強力なトレンドを特定し、それに応じて取引を行い、利益の可能性を最大限に引き出します。 スマートストップロス（SL）: 各取引には、1つのキャンドルスティックにのみ有効な正確なストップロスが付いています。この厳格なリスク管理は、損失を最小限に抑え、将来の取引のために資本を保護するのに役立ちます。 インテリジェントト
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
自動AI取引MT5：外国為替成功のためのあなたのインテリジェントパートナー 概要： 外国為替取引の未来へようこそ。自動AI取引MT5は、あなたの究極の取引パートナーです。このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は人工知能の傑作であり、あなたの取引体験を単純化するよう設計されています。シームレスにチャートに統合され、XAU、EUR、GBPペアで驚くほどの簡潔さと効率を発揮します。どのブローカーとも互換性があります。 主要機能： **AI駆動戦略：**自動AI取引MT5の核心には、市場状況を効果的に特定し適応する先進的なAIアルゴリズムがあります。これにより、常にトレンドの正しい側にいることを保証します。 **簡略化された操作：**チャートに取り付けて、残りはEAに任せます。その直感的な設計により、複雑なセットアップは不要です。取引が容易になります。 **多通貨互換性：**金または主要通貨ペア（EURおよびGBPなど）を取引する場合でも、このEAはそれに対応することができ、多機能取引ツールを提供します。 XAUの最適設定： $1000ごとに固定ロット設定0.05を用いることで、EAは取引に最
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style. Key Features Swing Tra
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
エキスパート
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信