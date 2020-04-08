MTF Levels And Moving Averages

 MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns.

Key Features

The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between different timeframes and level types. The built-in Heikin Ashi integration enhances trend visualization, while the alert system notifies you when price interacts with important levels.

Technical Approach

 MTF Levels And Moving Averages uses market structure algorithms to identify genuine support and resistance levels. The indicator analyzes historical price action to determine significant highs and lows, creating a comprehensive view of potential reaction zones. This approach focuses on price pattern recognition, peak-and-trough identification, and supply-demand zone mapping across multiple timeframes.

The indicator operates with three primary parameters that control how the moving averages behave

MovingAveragePeriod (Default: 21) This parameter determines the lookback period for calculating the moving averages. A period of 21 means the indicator considers the previous 21 bars when computing each moving average value. Smaller periods (like 10-14) create more responsive charts that react quickly to price changes, while larger periods (30-50) produce smoother charts that emphasize longer-term trends. Traders can adjust this value based on their trading timeframe and strategy requirements.

SecondParam (Default: 0.5) Several moving average types require additional mathematical parameters to fine-tune their calculations. The SecondParam serves this purpose for specific algorithms including T3, T3_basic, REMA (Regularized EMA), JSmooth (Jurik Smoothing), and ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average). For T3 variants, this value controls the volume factor in the calculation, affecting how aggressively the average smooths price data. For REMA, it represents the lambda coefficient that regulates the smoothing behavior. For ALMA, it determines the offset parameter that influences where the average focuses within the lookback window. Values typically range between 0.5 and 1.0, with higher values generally producing smoother results.

ThirdParam (Default: 5) This parameter provides additional control for moving averages that require a third input value. Currently, it affects ALMA and Laguerre filter calculations. For ALMA, ThirdParam sets the sigma value, which controls the width of the Gaussian distribution used in the calculation. For the Laguerre filter, it determines the order of the filter, essentially deciding how many stages of filtering are applied to the price data. Higher orders produce smoother outputs but may introduce more lag.

Trading Applications

The indicator serves technical traders who rely on support and resistance analysis. It benefits multi-timeframe traders needing consolidated analysis, price action traders seeking key market levels, and swing traders identifying optimal entry and exit points.

For entry strategies, look for price approaching identified levels with Heikin Ashi confirmation. Enter when price reacts at these levels with proper risk management. For exits, take profits at the next identified level in your trade direction, or when price breaks through the supporting level.

Practical Benefits

The tool provides clearer entry and exit points, reduces analysis time through automated level identification, and enhances trading confidence. It improves risk management by offering precise stop-loss placement opportunities and better understanding of market structure across timeframes.

 MTF Levels And Moving Averages transforms your technical analysis by providing professional-grade support and resistance identification. The indicator works on all major currency pairs and timeframes, making it suitable for various trading styles and market conditions.


Рекомендуем также
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
BoS CHoCH Indicator
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Индикаторы
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Индикаторы
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5   Category   Platform Level   Type     Time frames   trader style market   ICT SMC Indicator Meta Trader 5 Level Indicator Level Indicator All Time frames Scalpers  Day Traders  Swing Traders  Position Traders All Type of Markets Introduction The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this ind
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
Sylvester Aklamavo
Индикаторы
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Trade Results By Magic Number
Abd Al Mouhemen Mo Haj Madoun
Индикаторы
Do Youe use Multi Epert Advisor? You need this Indicator ... TradeResultsByMagic Overview This indicator creates a detailed trading report in a separate window, displaying performance metrics for trades grouped by magic numbers across multiple symbols. It shows various metrics including deal counts, lot sizes, prices, profits, win rates, and exposure percentages. Key Features Tracks multiple magic numbers (up to 1024) Supports multiple symbols per magic number (up to 100 per magic) Displays cus
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Four MA on OBV - Ваше окончательное руководство по успешной торговле! Раскройте истинный потенциал ваших сделок с помощью индикатора Four MA on OBV . Специально разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 5, этот мощный индикатор сочетает четыре скользящие средние с On-Balance Volume (OBV) для предоставления точных и надежных сигналов. Технические характеристики: Четыре скользящие средние: Интеграция простых, экспоненциальных, сглаженных и линейных скользящих средних для детального мониторинга трендо
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является наиболее распространенным индикатором, который мы используем каждый день, включая наши наиболее часто используемые стратегии, ICT и SMC, лимиты стоп-лоссов и лимиты ликвидности, которые возникают в часы открытия и закрытия бирж, а также объем бирж с Фибоначчи и увеличением и уменьшением масштаба, и наиболее распространенные действия, которые вы хотите видеть, такие как выбор движения биржи, которое вы хотите видеть, и вытягивание Фибоначчи, являются полностью автоматическ
Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Индикаторы
Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
FREE
Aklamavo Pivot Points
Sylvester Aklamavo
Индикаторы
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes: Pivot (central) level Support levels S1, S2, S3 Resistance levels R1, R2, R3 It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots , giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas. Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both). Colors and style: C
FREE
Ict and Smc PriceAction toolkit
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Индикаторы
PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets. Why This
Session Momentum Dashboard
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Панель Session Momentum – Футуристическая торговая аналитика Профессиональная панель анализа торговых сессий (Азия/Лондон/Нью-Йорк) с определением Kill Zones, пробоя азиатского диапазона и оценкой момента в реальном времени. Session Momentum Dashboard Универсальная панель для трейдеров ICT/Smart Money, анализирующих рыночные сессии и Kill Zones. Основные функции: Анализ 3 основных сессий Азиатская, Лондонская и Нью-Йоркская сессии в режиме реального времени. Определение Kill Zones Лондонская Kil
TrendFactor
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Trend Factor - это индикатор, в основе которого лежат расчеты значений цены, для ответа на вопросы о том, какой направленности тренд действует на рынке в данный момент и когда этот тренд завершится. Запустив индикатор Trend Factor, пользователь увидит две линии и бары разных цветов, которые могут менять цвет на зеленый во время восходящего тренда, на красный во время нисходящего или быть желтой во время неопределенности. Трейдер использует индикатор Trend Factor для определения рыночной ситуа
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Индикаторы
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
Tahir Mehmood
Индикаторы
Scalper Pro – Профессиональный индикатор для скальпинга XAUUSD, EURUSD и JPY (M1/M5/M15) с объёмными всплесками и пробоями структуры рынка Торгуйте умнее. Торгуйте быстрее. Торгуйте с Scalper Pro. Scalper Pro — это высокопроизводительный индикатор скальпинга для MetaTrader 5 , созданный для профессиональных трейдеров , специализирующихся на скальпинге золота XAUUSD, внутридневной торговле EURUSD и стратегиях пробоя JPY . Разработан для точности на графиках M1 и поддерживает подтверждение сигнало
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Индикаторы
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator MT5 Это настраиваемый индикатор, созданный для платформы MT5, чтобы предоставить трейдерам полный обзор происходящего на рынке. Он использует данные в реальном времени для анализа рынка и отображения всей необходимой информации для успешной торговли. УСТАНОВКА: Перед тем как прикрепить индикатор к графику, откройте панель «Обзор рынка» в MT5 и СКРОЙТЕ все валютные пары, которые вам не нужны или которыми вы не торгуете, оставив только необходимые. Причин
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Индикаторы
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Индикаторы
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Индикаторы
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
Prism Phi
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
Prism Phi — Multi‑Dimensional Fibonacci Market Mapping Prism Phi takes the timeless Fibonacci method and refracts it through a modern, multi‑layered analytical “prism,” revealing angles of the market structure invisible to standard tools. Anchored in the golden ratio (Φ) and enhanced with adaptive algorithms, Prism Phi plots retracements, extensions, and confluence zones with a level of clarity and depth that transforms how traders interpret price action. What Makes It Exceptional Spectral Fibo
Chart patterns scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот мульти-таймфрейм и мультисимвольный индикатор идентифицирует двойную вершину / основание, голову и плечо, вымпел / треугольник и образцы флагов. Также можно настроить оповещения только тогда, когда произошел прорыв линии шеи / треугольника / флагштока (прорыв линии шеи = подтвержденный сигнал для вершины / оснований и головы и плеч).       Индикатор также можно использовать в режиме одиночного графика. Подробнее об этой опции читайте в разделе продукта.   блог . В сочетании с вашими собстве
VWAP Signal
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Индикаторы
Free Until 1st Jan 2026 VWAR 2.2 (Volume Weighted Average Roadmap) is an advanced institutional-grade MT5 indicator that brings you the most powerful multi-timeframe VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis—plus filtered trade signals using robust trend and momentum confirmations. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Lines: Plots Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP levels for instant market structure insight. Dynamic Buy/Sell Signals: Big, bold colored arrows indicate confirmed buy or sell opp
FREE
Symbol Changer Indicator
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Индикаторы
Symbol Changer Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator.  The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES         Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.     Pairs (Separated by Comma) : This enables selected pairs
Go Ferramentas
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Индикаторы
This product is a set of tools that help the trader to make decisions, bringing information from different categories that complement each other: trend, support / resistance and candle patterns. It also has a panel with information about the balance. The trend has two different calculations and is shown as colored candles. Strategy 1 is longer, having 3 different states: up, down and neutral trend. Strategy 2 has a faster response and has only 2 states: up and down trend. Support and resistance
GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Индикаторы
The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves agains
VWAP session
Kettani abdouessalam
Индикаторы
VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator with ±1σ and ±2σ bands calculated from real traded volume. The start and end times of the session are fully configurable, as well as the standard deviation levels and the number of bands displayed. It shows the day’s volume-weighted average price and helps traders identify value areas, price extremes, and intraday trading opportunities with precision.
FREE
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
Индикаторы
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
Другие продукты этого автора
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор Давления Покупателей-Продавцов отображает рыночные настроения на множественных таймфреймах от M1 до D1. Он вычисляет проценты давления покупок и продаж, используя анализ импульса скользящих средних за настраиваемый период. Визуальная панель показывает полосы прогресса с силой покупателей в бирюзовом и доминированием продавцов в красном цвете, наряду с процентными значениями когда значимо. Каждый таймфрейм включает измерение силы тренда ADX с направленными индикаторами, показывающими во
Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор High Low Cloud Trend представляет собой инструмент технического анализа на основе каналов, который определяет направление тренда и возможности возврата к среднему через адаптивные ценовые границы. Система работает путем вычисления максимального максимума и минимального минимума за указанный период ретроспективы, создавая внешние границы канала, определяющие общий ценовой диапазон. Вторичный внутренний канал использует более короткий период (четверть основного периода) для захвата более
Magic Trend Candle
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Magic Trend Candle - Сложная система подтверждения тренда, которая сочетает полосы волатильности SuperTrend с фильтрами импульса RSI и тренда MACD для выявления торговых возможностей с высокой вероятностью. Индикатор перекрашивает свечи на основе тройного подтверждения - зеленые свечи появляются, когда SuperTrend бычий И RSI выше 50 И MACD положительный, в то время как красные свечи требуют одновременного подтверждения всех трех медвежьих сигналов. Логика сигналов - Система использует полосы Sup
FREE
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Осциллятор Эллиотта - Инструмент анализа импульса, который обнаруживает разворот тренда через паттерны схождения скользящих средних. Индикатор отображает синие гистограммы для бычьего импульса и красные гистограммы для медвежьих условий, автоматически строя линии тренда между значимыми пиками и впадинами. Система Оповещений : Выберите между двумя режимами - Оповещения Текущего Бара (alertsOnCurrent = true) срабатывают немедленно на развивающихся барах, но могут перерисовываться, в то время как П
FREE
FNCD Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller Индикатор FNCD представляет собой продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который объединяет преобразование Фишера со статистической нормализацией цен для создания сложного осциллятора. Основа начинается с Z-оценки нормализации, где ценовые данные стандартизируются путем вычисления того, на сколько стандартных отклонений текущая цена отстоит от своего скользящего среднего за определенный период. Этот процесс нормализац
FREE
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Solarwind No Repaint — это технический осциллятор, который применяет преобразование Фишера к нормализованным ценовым данным, создавая гистограммный индикатор для выявления потенциальных точек разворота рынка. Этот индикатор преобразует ценовые движения в нормальное распределение Гаусса, делая циклические паттерны и сдвиги импульса более заметными для трейдеров. Принцип работы Индикатор обрабатывает ценовые данные через несколько вычислительных этапов: Анализ максимумов-минимумов : Вычисляет наив
FREE
FNCD mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller Индикатор FNCD представляет собой продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который объединяет преобразование Фишера со статистической нормализацией цен для создания сложного осциллятора. Основа начинается с Z-оценки нормализации, где ценовые данные стандартизируются путем вычисления того, на сколько стандартных отклонений текущая цена отстоит от своего скользящего среднего за определенный период. Этот процесс нормализац
FREE
Solarwind No Repaint
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller Solarwind No Repaint — это технический осциллятор, который применяет преобразование Фишера к нормализованным ценовым данным, создавая гистограммный индикатор для выявления потенциальных точек разворота рынка. Этот индикатор преобразует ценовые движения в нормальное распределение Гаусса, делая циклические паттерны и сдвиги импульса более заметными для трейдеров. Принцип работы Индикатор обрабатывает ценовые данные через неско
FREE
Moon Sniper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор MOON SNIPER - это инструмент обнаружения пробоев, который сочетает анализ ценового действия с математикой Гауссова распределения для идентификации высоковероятных точек входа в торговле на форекс. Основной Механизм: Индикатор рассчитывает уровни поддержки и сопротивления, используя статистическое распределение цен, а не традиционные опорные точки. Он применяет принципы Гауссова распределения для определения того, где цена наиболее вероятно найдет равновесие и где могут произойти значи
Bandana
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Три отдельные системы полос RSI отображаются одновременно на вашем графике для комплексного анализа рынка. Каждая система рассчитывает уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе значений RSI с настраиваемыми периодами и пороговыми значениями. Индикатор предоставляет визуальные торговые сигналы через стрелочные маркеры при прорыве цены через рассчитанные полосы. Длинные сигналы появляются когда цена поднимается выше нижней полосы после нахождения ниже неё, а короткие сигналы активируются когда це
Ashod Scalper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Ashod Scalper - Стратегия  Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD Индикатор рассчитывает MACD на основе значений осциллятора Oscillator of a Moving Average для определения точных точек входа для скальпинга. Система обнаруживает изменения импульса при пересечении быстрой экспоненциальной скользящей средней с медленной, затем фильтрует эти сигналы через вторичное сглаживание сигнальной линией. Стрелки появляются на графике в момент пересечения: зелёные стрелки отмечают длинные входы под свечами, крас
MT5 Candles
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Продвинутый индикатор Kagi с адаптацией ATR и умными оповещениями Преобразуйте анализ цены с помощью профессионального индикатора Kagi, который фильтрует рыночный шум и выделяет реальные изменения тренда. Основанный на традиционных японских методах построения графиков с рисовых рынков 1870-х годов, этот инструмент фокусируется исключительно на значительных ценовых движениях, игнорируя временные колебания. Основные функции: Двойные методы разворота Фиксированная Дельта: установите точный ценовой
LinearRegressionVolume Profile
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор Linear Regression Volume Profile объединяет анализ линейной регрессии с профилированием распределения объема для создания усовершенствованного инструмента визуализации рыночной структуры. Основа начинается с расчета линейной регрессии по заданному количеству исторических баров, вычисляя значения наклона и точки пересечения с осью Y, которые определяют траекторию линии тренда через ценовое действие. Эта линия регрессии служит центральной осью, вокруг которой анализируется распределение
Volume FVG
Arinze Michael Ejike
Индикаторы
Индикатор Fair Value Gap Индикатор определяет дисбалансы цены на трёх свечах, где диапазон средней свечи не перекрывается соседними. Эти разрывы показывают временные нарушения потока ордеров из-за резкого давления покупателей или продавцов в волатильные периоды. Фильтр по объёму Фильтр объёма гарантирует, что разрывы появляются только при значимой торговой активности. Бычьи разрывы требуют положительного направления свечи (закрытие выше открытия), медвежьи - отрицательного (закрытие ниже открыти
Simple And Unique Tool
Arinze Michael Ejike
Утилиты
Описание Инструмента Комплексный торговый помощник, который предоставляет полный контроль. Инструмент оптимизирует исполнение ордеров и управление позициями, предлагая интеллектуальную поддержку через нескольких провайдеров AI. TRADE - Открывайте длинные и короткие позиции с возможностью хеджирования. Настраивайте уровни стоп-лосс (SL) и тейк-профит (TP) с точностью. Размещайте отложенные ордера и управляйте объемом. Интерфейс поддерживает режимы MARKET и HEDGE с настраиваемыми параметрами SL/T
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв