MTF Levels And Moving Averages

 MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns.

Key Features

The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between different timeframes and level types. The built-in Heikin Ashi integration enhances trend visualization, while the alert system notifies you when price interacts with important levels.

Technical Approach

 MTF Levels And Moving Averages uses market structure algorithms to identify genuine support and resistance levels. The indicator analyzes historical price action to determine significant highs and lows, creating a comprehensive view of potential reaction zones. This approach focuses on price pattern recognition, peak-and-trough identification, and supply-demand zone mapping across multiple timeframes.

The indicator operates with three primary parameters that control how the moving averages behave

MovingAveragePeriod (Default: 21) This parameter determines the lookback period for calculating the moving averages. A period of 21 means the indicator considers the previous 21 bars when computing each moving average value. Smaller periods (like 10-14) create more responsive charts that react quickly to price changes, while larger periods (30-50) produce smoother charts that emphasize longer-term trends. Traders can adjust this value based on their trading timeframe and strategy requirements.

SecondParam (Default: 0.5) Several moving average types require additional mathematical parameters to fine-tune their calculations. The SecondParam serves this purpose for specific algorithms including T3, T3_basic, REMA (Regularized EMA), JSmooth (Jurik Smoothing), and ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average). For T3 variants, this value controls the volume factor in the calculation, affecting how aggressively the average smooths price data. For REMA, it represents the lambda coefficient that regulates the smoothing behavior. For ALMA, it determines the offset parameter that influences where the average focuses within the lookback window. Values typically range between 0.5 and 1.0, with higher values generally producing smoother results.

ThirdParam (Default: 5) This parameter provides additional control for moving averages that require a third input value. Currently, it affects ALMA and Laguerre filter calculations. For ALMA, ThirdParam sets the sigma value, which controls the width of the Gaussian distribution used in the calculation. For the Laguerre filter, it determines the order of the filter, essentially deciding how many stages of filtering are applied to the price data. Higher orders produce smoother outputs but may introduce more lag.

Trading Applications

The indicator serves technical traders who rely on support and resistance analysis. It benefits multi-timeframe traders needing consolidated analysis, price action traders seeking key market levels, and swing traders identifying optimal entry and exit points.

For entry strategies, look for price approaching identified levels with Heikin Ashi confirmation. Enter when price reacts at these levels with proper risk management. For exits, take profits at the next identified level in your trade direction, or when price breaks through the supporting level.

Practical Benefits

The tool provides clearer entry and exit points, reduces analysis time through automated level identification, and enhances trading confidence. It improves risk management by offering precise stop-loss placement opportunities and better understanding of market structure across timeframes.

 MTF Levels And Moving Averages transforms your technical analysis by providing professional-grade support and resistance identification. The indicator works on all major currency pairs and timeframes, making it suitable for various trading styles and market conditions.


Produtos recomendados
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
BoS CHoCH Indicator
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicadores
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115445 The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify key turning points in price movements on financial charts. By analyzing price action, this indicator highlights instances where the market shifts from a trend to a potential reversal or consolidation phase. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms, the indicator identifies breakouts where the stru
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicadores
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5   Category   Platform Level   Type     Time frames   trader style market   ICT SMC Indicator Meta Trader 5 Level Indicator Level Indicator All Time frames Scalpers  Day Traders  Swing Traders  Position Traders All Type of Markets Introduction The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this ind
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
FREE
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Trade Results By Magic Number
Abd Al Mouhemen Mo Haj Madoun
Indicadores
Do Youe use Multi Epert Advisor? You need this Indicator ... TradeResultsByMagic Overview This indicator creates a detailed trading report in a separate window, displaying performance metrics for trades grouped by magic numbers across multiple symbols. It shows various metrics including deal counts, lot sizes, prices, profits, win rates, and exposure percentages. Key Features Tracks multiple magic numbers (up to 1024) Supports multiple symbols per magic number (up to 100 per magic) Displays cus
Four MA on OBV
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
5 (1)
Indicadores
Four MA on OBV - Seu Guia Definitivo para Operações Bem-Sucedidas! Desvende o verdadeiro potencial das suas operações com o indicador Four MA on OBV . Projetado exclusivamente para a plataforma MetaTrader 5, este poderoso indicador combina quatro médias móveis com o On-Balance Volume (OBV) para fornecer sinais precisos e confiáveis. Características Técnicas: Quatro Médias Móveis: Integração de médias móveis simples, exponenciais, suavizadas e lineares para um acompanhamento detalhado das tendênc
Market session with fibonacci
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatar
Indicadores
Este indicador é o indicador mais comum que utilizamos todos os dias, incluindo as nossas estratégias mais utilizadas, ICT e SMC, limites de stop loss e limites de liquidez que ocorrem nos horários de abertura e fecho das bolsas, bem como o volume de bolsas com Fibonacci e zoom in e out, e as ações mais comuns que deseja ver, como selecionar o movimento da bolsa que deseja ver e puxar Fibonacci, são indicadores totalmente automáticos que lhe permitem ver as ações mais comuns que deseja. Tenho 10
Highest High and Lowest Low indicator
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Indicadores
Highest High and Lowest Low (HH_LL) Indicator Description: The HH_LL Indicator is a trading tool designed to help traders identify key market points by automatically drawing Higher High (HH) and Lower Low (LL) lines across multiple timeframes. This indicator allows traders to easily spot significant levels on the chart, facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator supports various timeframes, including M30, H1, and H4. This enables traders t
FREE
Aklamavo Pivot Points
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicadores
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator calculates and draws pivot points and support/resistance levels for both daily and weekly timeframes: Pivot (central) level Support levels S1, S2, S3 Resistance levels R1, R2, R3 It allows showing daily, weekly, or both sets of pivots , giving traders visual references for potential support/resistance areas. Pivot mode: Choose which pivots to display (weekly, daily, or both). Colors and style: C
FREE
Ict and Smc PriceAction toolkit
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Indicadores
PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets. Why This
Session Momentum Dashboard
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Session Momentum Dashboard – Análise de Trading Futurista Um dashboard profissional que analisa as sessões de trading (Ásia/Londres/Nova York), com detecção de Kill Zones, rompimento do range asiático e pontuação de momentum em tempo real. Session Momentum Dashboard Um painel tudo-em-um para traders de ICT/Smart Money que acompanham as sessões do mercado e as Kill Zones. Principais funcionalidades: Análise das 3 principais sessões Ásia, Londres e Nova York com status em tempo real. Detecção de K
TrendFactor
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicadores
Trend Factor is an indicator based on the calculation of price values ​​to answer questions about what direction the trend is acting on the market at the moment and when this trend will end. By launching the Trend Factor indicator, the user will see two lines and bars of different colors, which can change color to green during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend or to be yellow during an uncertainty. The trader uses the Trend Factor indicator to determine the market situation. This is a tre
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Indicadores
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
RSI Signal Alert
Adam Zolei
Indicadores
Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
Tahir Mehmood
Indicadores
Scalper Pro – Indicador avançado de scalping para XAUUSD, EURUSD e JPY (M1/M5/M15) com picos de volume + rompimentos de estrutura de mercado Negocie de forma mais inteligente. Negocie mais rápido. Negocie com Scalper Pro. Scalper Pro é um indicador de scalping de alto desempenho para MetaTrader 5 , criado para traders profissionais especializados em scalping de XAUUSD, trading intradiário de EURUSD e estratégias de rompimento em JPY . Projetado para precisão em gráficos M1 e com confirmação mult
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Indicadores
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Indicador de Painel MT5 Este é um indicador personalizado criado para a plataforma MT5 que oferece aos traders uma visão completa do que está acontecendo no mercado. Ele usa dados em tempo real para analisar o mercado e exibir todas as informações necessárias para negociações bem-sucedidas. INSTALAÇÃO: Antes de anexar este indicador ao gráfico, vá para o painel “Observação do Mercado” no seu MT5 e OCULTE todos os pares de moedas que você não usa ou não negocia, deixando ap
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicadores
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
StudentK Sync Chart
Chui Yu Lui
Indicadores
--- StudentK Sync Chart --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicadores
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
Prism Phi
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicadores
Prism Phi — Multi‑Dimensional Fibonacci Market Mapping Prism Phi takes the timeless Fibonacci method and refracts it through a modern, multi‑layered analytical “prism,” revealing angles of the market structure invisible to standard tools. Anchored in the golden ratio (Φ) and enhanced with adaptive algorithms, Prism Phi plots retracements, extensions, and confluence zones with a level of clarity and depth that transforms how traders interpret price action. What Makes It Exceptional Spectral Fibo
Chart patterns scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
4.33 (6)
Indicadores
Este indicador multi-quadro de tempo e vários símbolos identifica os padrões duplo superior / inferior, cabeça e ombro, flâmula / triângulo e bandeira. Também é possível configurar alertas apenas quando uma ruptura do decote / triângulo / mastro tiver ocorrido (ruptura do decote = sinal confirmado para parte superior / inferior e cabeça e ombros).       O indicador também pode ser usado no modo de gráfico único. Por favor, leia mais sobre esta opção no produto   blog . Combinado com suas própria
VWAP Signal
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Indicadores
Free Until 1st Jan 2026 VWAR 2.2 (Volume Weighted Average Roadmap) is an advanced institutional-grade MT5 indicator that brings you the most powerful multi-timeframe VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis—plus filtered trade signals using robust trend and momentum confirmations. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Lines: Plots Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP levels for instant market structure insight. Dynamic Buy/Sell Signals: Big, bold colored arrows indicate confirmed buy or sell opp
FREE
Symbol Changer Indicator
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Indicadores
Symbol Changer Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator.  The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES         Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.     Pairs (Separated by Comma) : This enables selected pairs
Go Ferramentas
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicadores
Este produto é um conjunto de ferramentas que auxiliam o trader a tomar decisões, trazendo informações de diferentes categorias que se complementam: tendência, suporte/ resistência e padrões de candle.  Ele possui também um painel com informações sobre o saldo. A tendência possui dois cálculos diferentes e é mostrada em forma de coloração de candles. A estratégia 1 é mais longa, possuindo 3 estados diferentes: tendência de alta, de baixa e neutra. Já a estratégia 2 possui uma resposta mais rápi
GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicadores
The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves agains
VWAP session
Kettani abdouessalam
Indicadores
VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator with ±1σ and ±2σ bands calculated from real traded volume. The start and end times of the session are fully configurable, as well as the standard deviation levels and the number of bands displayed. It shows the day’s volume-weighted average price and helps traders identify value areas, price extremes, and intraday trading opportunities with precision.
FREE
CrossMaster PRO
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicadores
CrossMaster PRO – Where Trends Reveal Themselves CrossMaster PRO is a precision-built indicator designed to identify critical moments where market direction begins to shift. By monitoring the interaction between two moving averages, it delivers clear signals exactly when timing matters most. Built for traders who value clarity over noise, this tool transforms simple crossovers into actionable insights, supported by intelligent alerts and a clean visual structure. Core Advantages Real-time detec
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Mais do autor
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O Indicador de Pressão Compradores-Vendedores exibe sentimento de mercado em múltiplos timeframes de M1 a D1. Calcula percentuais de pressão de compra e venda usando análise de momentum de médias móveis durante um período configurável. O painel visual mostra barras de progresso com força compradora em verde-azulado e domínio vendedor em vermelho, junto com valores percentuais quando significativos. Cada timeframe inclui medição de força de tendência ADX com indicadores direcionais mostrando tend
Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O indicador High Low Cloud Trend é uma ferramenta de análise técnica baseada em canais que identifica a direção da tendência e oportunidades de reversão à média através de limites de preço adaptativos. O sistema opera calculando a máxima mais alta e a mínima mais baixa ao longo de um período de retrospectiva especificado, criando limites de canal externos que definem a faixa geral de preço. Um canal interno secundário usa um período mais curto (um quarto do período de retrospectiva principal) pa
Magic Trend Candle
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Magic Trend Candle - Um sistema sofisticado de confirmação de tendência que combina bandas de volatilidade SuperTrend com filtros de momento RSI e tendência MACD para identificar oportunidades de negociação de alta probabilidade. O indicador recolore velas com base em tripla confirmação - velas verdes aparecem quando SuperTrend é altista E RSI está acima de 50 E MACD é positivo, enquanto velas vermelhas requerem todas as três confirmações baixistas simultaneamente. Lógica de Sinais - O sistema u
FREE
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Oscilador Elliott - Uma ferramenta de análise de momentum que detecta reversões de tendência através de padrões de convergência de médias móveis. O indicador exibe histogramas azuis para momentum altista e histogramas vermelhos para condições baixistas, enquanto desenha automaticamente linhas de tendência entre picos e vales significativos. Sistema de Alertas : Escolha entre dois modos - Alertas de Barra Atual (alertsOnCurrent = true) disparam imediatamente em barras em desenvolvimento mas podem
FREE
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O Solarwind No Repaint é um oscilador técnico que aplica a Transformação de Fisher aos dados de preços normalizados, criando um indicador baseado em histograma que identifica potenciais pontos de virada do mercado. Este indicador converte movimentos de preços em uma distribuição normal gaussiana, tornando padrões cíclicos e mudanças de momentum mais visíveis para os traders. Como Funciona O indicador processa dados de preços através de várias etapas computacionais: Análise Alto-Baixo : Calcula a
FREE
FNCD mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
5 (1)
Indicadores
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller O indicador FNCD constitui uma ferramenta avançada de análise técnica que combina a transformação de Fisher com normalização estatística de preços para criar um oscilador sofisticado. A base começa com a normalização do escore Z, onde os dados de preços são padronizados calculando quantos desvios padrão o preço atual está de sua média móvel durante um período específico. Este processo de normalização transforma movimentos d
FREE
FNCD Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller The FNCD indicator represents an advanced technical analysis tool that combines Fisher transformation with statistical price normalization to create a sophisticated oscillator. The foundation begins with Z-score normalization, where price data is standardized by calculating how many standard deviations the current price sits from its moving average over a specified period. This normalization process transforms raw price mov
FREE
Solarwind No Repaint
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller O Solarwind No Repaint é um oscilador técnico que aplica a Transformação de Fisher aos dados de preços normalizados, criando um indicador baseado em histograma que identifica potenciais pontos de virada do mercado. Este indicador converte movimentos de preços em uma distribuição normal gaussiana, tornando padrões cíclicos e mudanças de momentum mais visíveis para os traders. Como Funciona O indicador processa dados de preços
FREE
Moon Sniper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O indicador MOON SNIPER é uma ferramenta de detecção de rompimentos que combina análise de ação de preço com matemática de Distribuição Gaussiana para identificar pontos de entrada de alta probabilidade no trading forex. Mecanismo Principal: O indicador calcula níveis de suporte e resistência usando distribuição estatística de preços ao invés de pontos de pivot tradicionais. Aplica princípios de Distribuição Gaussiana para determinar onde o preço tem maior probabilidade de encontrar equilíbrio e
Bandana
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Três sistemas de bandas RSI separados exibidos simultaneamente no seu gráfico para análise abrangente do mercado. Cada sistema calcula níveis de suporte e resistência baseados em valores RSI com períodos e limiares personalizáveis. O indicador fornece sinais visuais de negociação através de marcadores de seta quando o preço rompe através das bandas calculadas. Sinais de compra aparecem quando o preço se move acima da banda inferior após estar abaixo dela, enquanto sinais de venda são acionados q
Ashod Scalper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Ashod Scalper - Estratégia Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD Este indicador calcula o MACD a partir de valores do oscilador  Oscillator of a Moving Average para identificar pontos de entrada precisos para scalping. O sistema detecta mudanças de impulso quando a média móvel exponencial rápida cruza a média móvel exponencial lenta, depois filtra estes sinais através de um alisamento secundário da linha de sinal. Setas aparecem no gráfico no momento exato do cruzamento, com setas verdes marcando
MT5 Candles
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Indicador Kagi Avançado com Adaptação ATR e Alertas Inteligentes Transforme sua análise de preços com este indicador Kagi profissional que filtra o ruído do mercado e destaca mudanças genuínas de tendência. Baseado em métodos tradicionais japoneses de gráficos dos mercados de arroz da década de 1870, esta ferramenta foca puramente em movimentos significativos de preços enquanto ignora flutuações baseadas em tempo. Recursos Principais: Métodos Duplos de Reversão Delta Fixo: defina um limite de pr
LinearRegressionVolume Profile
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O indicador Linear Regression Volume Profile combina análise de regressão linear com perfilagem de distribuição de volume para criar uma ferramenta sofisticada de visualização de estrutura de mercado. A fundação começa com o cálculo de regressão linear através de um número especificado de barras históricas, computando tanto a inclinação quanto os valores de intersecção do eixo Y que definem a trajetória da linha de tendência através da ação de preço. Esta linha de regressão serve como eixo centr
Volume FVG
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Indicador Fair Value Gap Este indicador identifica desequilíbrios de preço em três velas onde o intervalo da vela central não é totalmente sobreposto pelas velas adjacentes. Estas lacunas revelam interrupções temporárias do fluxo de ordens causadas por pressão súbita de compra ou venda durante períodos voláteis. Filtro de Volume O filtro de volume garante que as lacunas apareçam apenas quando apoiadas por atividade de negociação significativa. Lacunas de alta exigem direção positiva da vela (fec
Simple And Unique Tool
Arinze Michael Ejike
Utilitários
Descrição da Ferramenta Um assistente de negociação abrangente que coloca o controle na ponta dos seus dedos. A ferramenta simplifica a execução de ordens e o gerenciamento de posições enquanto oferece suporte inteligente através de múltiplos provedores de IA. TRADE - Execute posições compradas e vendidas com capacidades de hedge. Configure níveis de stop-loss (SL) e take-profit (TP) com precisão. Coloque ordens pendentes e gerencie configurações de volume. A interface suporta modos MARKET e HE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário